2021 annual general meeting presentation

Disclaimer

Important Information

Servcorp Limited (ABN 97 089 222 506) ("Servcorp") is the parent entity of the Servcorp Group and is responsible for all information contained in this presentation.

Not an offer nor investment advice

This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of or a recommendation of securities. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of the investor. Before making an investment in Servcorp, the investor or prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances and consult an investment adviser if necessary. It does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate any transaction or investment and, as such, no reliance should be placed on its contents. Any investment decision should be made based solely upon appropriate due diligence and, if applicable, upon receipt and careful review of relevant offering documents. Recipients of this presentation should neither treat nor rely on its contents as advice relating to legal, taxation or investment matters and are advised to consult their own professional advisers.

Capital returns not guaranteed

Investment is subject to significant risks of loss of income and capital. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Servcorp, its directors, employees or agents, accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of Servcorp or its directors, employees or agents. Information, including forecast financial information, in this presentation should not be considered as a recommendation in relation to holding purchasing or selling, securities or other instruments in Servcorp Group.

Forecasts and forward-looking statements

Due care and attention has been used in the preparation of forecast information and forward-looking statements made in this presentation. However, actual results may vary from forecasts and any variation may be materially positive or negative. Forecasts by their very nature, are subject to uncertainty and contingencies many of which are outside the control of Servcorp Group. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance.

Dividend Guidance

Servcorp's dividend guidance and related statements in this presentation are subject to Servcorp's forecast assumptions being met.

Policies

This presentation has been prepared using policies adopted by the directors of Servcorp and, unless stated otherwise, these policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented in this presentation. Parts of this presentation have therefore been prepared on a different basis to the Financial Report of Servcorp. Certain information contained within this presentation does not, and cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and cash flows of Servcorp Group as in the Financial Report. This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Financial Report of Servcorp Group, which can be found on the Servcorp website at www.servcorp.com.au

© Servcorp Group

2