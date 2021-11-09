2021 annual general meeting presentation

Presented by: Mr. Alf Moufarrige, Chief Executive Officer
To be the world's finest Workspace Solutions provider, by:
providing IT and commercial services second to none;
giving our clients a commercial advantage;
paying our people reasonable wages; and
giving our shareholders an acceptable return on the funds they invest.
FY21 in Review
The impact of COVID-19 on the flexible workspace industry has been unprecedented. Servcorp's response to the existing global environment has been swift and we continue to manage through the pandemic and post-pandemic world by prioritising:
A strong liquidity position
Current cash balances in excess of $105.0m and no external debt.
Tightly controlled operating expenditure
Cost reduction initiatives across our operations lowered our FY21 operating cost base by 24% compared to pcp.
Strict capital expenditure allocation
All capital expenditure programs were temporarily suspended through FY21. However looking to the medium term and opportunities for growth, particularly in mature markets with proven management performance, there is allocation of capital for some growth in FY22.
Unique technology platforms
Servcorp's technology platforms are market-unique and well placed to attract new clients this post COVID-19 environment. In particular, our best-in-market virtual product makes working from home seamless.
Vaccination of the team
Encouraging team members to be vaccinated by allowing paid time off and, where necessary, paying for vaccinations.
Occupancy levels through FY21 have been relatively stable, MatureA floor occupancy finishing the year at 73%. While the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on coworking initially, our investment pre-COVID in refurbishing reception areas has played a substantial part in our ability to hold serviced office occupancy above 70%.
The restructuring of coworking and virtual office has allowed us to operate globally and ensure adherence to social distancing requirements. We continue to see higher enquiries across all our products where vaccination rates are above 60%.
A. Mature means floors that were open in both the current and comparative reporting periods. A floor is categorised as Mature at the earlier of 24 months from the date it becomes operational or 3 months consecutive operating profit. For the avoidance of doubt, Mature excludes closed floors.
Mature revenue down 17% (constant currency down 10%)
UnderlyingB NPBT down 20%
Statutory NPBT up 83%
FY21 final dividend of 9.0 cps (paid 7th October), unfranked, 100% conduit foreign income
Balance sheet
Cash balances at 30 June 2021 of $97.0m, down $4.4m on 30 June 2020 driven substantially
by a strong Australian dollar and $8.0m downward cash balance revaluations
Cash balances currently in excess of $105.0m
Underlying Free Cash 166% of Underlying FY21 NPBT, providing some buffer to navigate
through COVID-19, supporting maintenance capital expenditure and dividends
No external net debt
Strong cash generation enabling a FY21 final dividend of 9.0 cps (paid 7th October), unfranked
Excluding $2.4m (FY20: $1.1m) JobKeeper subsidy revenue and other income was down 22%; JobKeeper is disclosed in the 30 June 2021 Financial Report as revenue. "Underlying" is a non-statutory measure and is the primary reporting measure used by the CEO, CFO, COO & Board of Directors for assessing the performance of our business.
business.
5
