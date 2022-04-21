Log in
    4434   JP3310250000

SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD.

(4434)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 02:00:00 am EDT
2122.00 JPY   -1.58%
04/18Serverworks Posts FY22 Earnings, Expects Lower FY23 Profit
MT
04/15SERVERWORKS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04/15Serverworks Co.,Ltd. Provides Earning Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
CI
Serverworks : FY02/2022 Financial Summary

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
FY02/2022 Financial Summary

Serverworks Co., Ltd. (Securities code: 4434)

Topics

Q4 FY02/22 Topics Launched "PCI DSS AWS Users Consortium Japan," a consortium to disseminate PCI DSS Compliance Knowledge using AWS, jointly by 5 companies.

  • • Launched "PCI DSS AWS Users Consortium Japan (Abbrev. PCI DSS AUC Japan)" jointly with the Bank of the Ryukyus, fjconsulting, INC., GRCS Inc., and LINK, INC. to disseminate information to AWS and PCI DSS users on knowledge that comply with PCI Data Security Standards using AWS.

Listed among "Best Companies to Work For in 2022" continuously for 5 years.

Launched "Cloud Work Style," in which employees themselves choose their own work environment.

  • Selected as one of the " Best Companies to Work for" in the 2022 edition by Great Place to Work(R) Institute Japan for five consecutive years.

  • The "Cloud Work Style" system allows employees to choose the most productive working environment in terms of location, tools, and environment for work.

Q4 FY02/22 Topics

Revised full-year earnings forecast for the FY02/2022 (disclosed on Feb 18)

  • Disclosed that operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit are expected to exceed the previous forecast due to an improved order environment resulting from the recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, increased AWS usage by customers, and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

Disclosed on Mar 31 Loan of MBO funds in connection with the consideration of a capital and business alliance with Topgate, Inc.

  • In considering a capital and business alliance with TOPGATE, Inc. (Head office: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Takashi Nishiumi), which is engaged in system and application development, seminars, training, consulting, and other businesses utilizing Google Cloud, Serverworks decided to provide a loan of 350 million yen, which is subject to the preservation of a pledge on its 98.6% stake in the company.

  • Plan to continue negotiations for a capital and business alliance with the company.

Earnings Forecast

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Serverworks Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
