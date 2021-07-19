Log in
    4434   JP3310250000

SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD.

(4434)
Serverworks : Q1 FY02/2022 Financial Summary

07/19/2021
Q1 FY02/2022 Financial Summary

Serverworks Co., Ltd. (Securities code: 4434)

Our Countermeasures against COVID-19Continuously

  • Initiatives to prevent infection of COVID-19
    • Continuously paying the remotework allowance to all employees
  • Impact on business continuity and performance
    • No impact on business or operations since remotework has been maintained and actively promoted.
    • The impact of the state of emergency declared in April 2021 on the financial results is insignificant.

Topics

Q1 FY02/22 Topics

  • Awarded " Deloitte Technology Fast 500 APAC 2020"
    • Our company received an award for
      "Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2020" ,
      a technology company growth rate ranking selected by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.
  • Partnership with Insight Technology,Inc.
    • Combining our expertise in AWS migration know-how with Insight Technology,Inc.'s advanced database-related technological capabilities, we started to offer six services targeted for financial industry customers.

Q1 FY02/22 Topics

  • Capital and business partnership with WingArc1st Inc.
    • Both companies will aim for further contribute to promote the customers' Digital Transformation.

Disclosed on July 14Subsequent event

  • Basic Agreement on business partnership with Bespin Global Inc. and establishment of a subsidiary - entering Google Cloud Platform business
    • Signing MOU with Bespin Global Inc. on a business partnership to enter the GCP business in Japan, including the establishment of a joint venture. Prior to the establishment of the joint venture, we will establish a subsidiary company, which is planned to become a joint venture company with a 50%-50% ownership after signing a final joint venture agreement in near future.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Serverworks Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 500 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net income 2022 390 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 260 M 311 M 312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 37,9%
Managers and Directors
Ryo Ooishi President & Representative Director
Ichiro Terajima Independent Outside Director
Mikiya Inoue Independent Outside Director
Yuko Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Hikari Fujimoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD.9.28%290
ACCENTURE PLC19.41%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.60%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED23.86%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980