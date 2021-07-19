Serverworks : Q1 FY02/2022 Financial Summary

Q1 FY02/2022 Financial Summary
Serverworks Co., Ltd. (Securities code: 4434)
Our Countermeasures against COVID-19（Continuously）
Initiatives to prevent infection of COVID-19
Continuously paying the remotework allowance to all employees
Impact on business continuity and performance
No impact on business or operations since remotework has been maintained and actively promoted.
The impact of the state of emergency declared in April 2021 on the financial results is insignificant.
Q1 FY02/22 Topics
Awarded " Deloitte Technology Fast 500 APAC 2020"
Our company received an award for
"Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2020" ,
a technology company growth rate ranking selected by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.
Partnership with Insight Technology,Inc.
Combining our expertise in AWS migration know-how with Insight Technology,Inc.'s advanced database-related technological capabilities, we started to offer six services targeted for financial industry customers.
Q1 FY02/22 Topics
Capital and business partnership with WingArc1st Inc.
Both companies will aim for further contribute to promote the customers' Digital Transformation.
Disclosed on July 14（Subsequent event）
Basic Agreement on business partnership with Bespin Global Inc. and establishment of a subsidiary - entering Google Cloud Platform business
Signing MOU with Bespin Global Inc. on a business partnership to enter the GCP business in Japan, including the establishment of a joint venture. Prior to the establishment of the joint venture, we will establish a subsidiary company, which is planned to become a joint venture company with a 50%-50% ownership after signing a final joint venture agreement in near future.
