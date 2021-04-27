Serverworks : FY 2021 Financial Summary

・Continuously paying the remotework allowance to all employees ・Recommend employees to work from home even after the lifting of
the state of emergency on March 21
・The impact on business execution is insignificant since remotework has been maintained and
actively promoted.
・The impact of the state of emergency declared in January 2021 on the financial results for
fiscal year ending February 2021 is insignificant.
Topics
FY2021 Q4 Topics
Listed market changes to the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Re-listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from Mothers, aiming to
expand/progress as a comprehensive cloud company on January 15, 2021.
Rated among "Best Workplaces JAPAN 2021" continuously for 4 years
Wins the "Best Workplaces JAPAN 2021" by Great Place to Work® Institute Japan for 4
consecutive years
Capital and Business Partnership with WingArc1st Inc.
In March 2021, we entered into a capital and business partnership with WingArc1st, which
develops and distributes products for Business Form Infrastructure Solutions as well as the
Data Empowerment Business with BI tools. As a result of this capital alliance, and through collaboration between us, the companies will make use of their respective strengths and further
accelerate the growth and expansion of Digital Transformation.
Financial Results
（Unit: million yen）
Earnings Forecast for FY02/21
Revised earnings forecast on October 9, 2020. Extraordinary income based on sales of the investment securities, which was not included in the original plan, and various expenses related to MS warrants and market changes are included.
FY02/20
Composition
FY02/21
Composition
% of year-earlier level
results
(%)
forecasts
(%)
Net Sales
6,811
100.0
8,003
100.0
117.5
Gross profit
1,086
15.9
1,190
14.9
109.6
Operating profit
417
6.1
392
4.9
94.0
Ordinary profit
421
6.2
377
4.7
89.5
Profit
333
4.9
448
5.6
134.5
※There is no change in the full-year earnings forecast from the "Notice concerning recording of extraordinary income (Gain on sale of investment securities) and revision of full year forecast for the fiscal year
ending February 2021", announced on October 9th, 2020.
Earnings Results for Full-Year FY 02/21
Overachieved in all segments of full-year-forecast.
Compared to the previous year, items other than ordinary profit increased, and growth was
maintained even under the COVID-19 situation.
（Unit: million yen）
FY02/20
Composition
FY02/21
Composition
% of year-earlier
results
(%)
results
(%)
level
Net Sales
6,811
100.0
8,029
100.0
117.9
Gross profit
1,086
15.9
1,224
15.3
112.8
Operating
417
6.1
419
5.2
100.5
profit
Ordinary profit
421
6.2
410
5.1
97.5
Profit
333
4.9
482
6.0
144.7
EBITDA
489
484
Net Sales
Record 117.9％ growth year on year. We achieved 100.3% compared to FY02/21 earnings forecasts.
（million yen）
10,500
Cloud Integration
Resale
MSP
Others
6,811
7,000
784
4,477
3,066579
3,500
5,390
425
3,230
2,202
Difference with full-year target
Results：8,029
Forecast：8,003
（% of year-earlier level：
117.9％）
961
6,626
0
372
610
577
425
2018年2月期
2019年2月期
2020年2月期
2021年2月期
Profit Margins
Business activities have been recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 situation.
Both profits and profit margins maintain above the planned level.
Gross profit/Gross profit margin
Gross profit
Gross profit margin
400
20.6%
(Million yen)
18.1%
19.0%
19.1%
16.9%
16.6%
17.1%
16.8%
13.8%
12.7%
15.2%
16.1%
200
376
321
278
243
272
284
285
244
282
208
209
163
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
Operating profit/Operating profit margin
Operating profit
Operating profit margin
200
7.8%
8.9%
7.2%
7.0%
6.1%
6.7%
6.7%
5.2%
5.1%
4.8%
5.4%
3.6%
100
130
112
105
157
78
79
100
100
89
103
47
69
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
(margin)
30.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
(margin)
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
FY02/21 Net Sales by Product/Service(*) Segment
（Unit: million yen）
FY02/20
Composition
FY02/21
Composition
% of year-
results
(%)
results
(%)
earlier level
Cloud Integration
577
8.5
425
5.3
73.7
Resale
5,390
79.1
6,626
82.5
122.9
MSP
784
11.5
961
12.0
122.6
（Managed Service Provider）
Other
59
0.9
16
0.2
26.8
Total
6,811
100.0
8,029
100.0
117.9
※ The explanation of each services is described in detail at page 37
Quarterly Net Sales
The Cloud Integration services which had been affected by the COVID-19 situation increased its net sales by 35% compared to the 3rd quarter. MSP and Resale experienced good performance, and net sales of all the segments
surpassed those of the same quarter of the previous year.
（million yen）
2,500
Cloud Integration
Resale
MSP
Others
2
2,000
15
8
1
253
216
3
226
14
16
233
247
1,500
13
13
191
204
162
170
15
15
14
14
1,713
1,942
1,000
139
145
1,580
1,553
17
17
16
124
132
1,100
1,084
1,282
1,309
1,549
111
500
92
96
667
623
721
784
491
514
529
0
79
77
96
118
131
137
157
183
171
145
136
124
106
68
106
143
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY02/18
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
* Due to the nature of AWS Resale transactions, total usage fees are recorded as net sales.
(Reference) Resale: Exchange rate trend
Although the continued strong yen affects Japanese yen based revenue, the strong yen is working positive for customers and the cloud usage is steadily and surely increasing. (next slide)
There is no impact on profits since purchase price will decrease as well.
Normal AWS usage fees grow organically without falling. Purchases of Reserved Instances and Saving Plans were same as years earlier.
(Unit: thousands of dollars)
Total AWS usage fees
Total for Reserved Instances (RI) and Savings Plans (SP)
20,000
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
Normal AWS usage fees grow organically
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
* AWS service under which substantial discounts are offered to customers who pay a fixed reservation fee and commit to AWS usage for a certain period
Resale: Number of AWS Accounts, ARPU
(Unit: # of accounts)
No. of AWS accounts
1,500
1,424
1,343
1,273
1,250
1,184
1,140
1,058
1,002
1,000
902
807
750
701 726
593
640
500
468 499534
（Unit: USD）
ARPU*
* Obtained by dividing AWS usage fees,
including Reserved
Instances, by number of customers.
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
250
2,000
0
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY02/18
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
Cloud Integration: The trend of each index
The number of projects and customers were increased compared to the 3rd quarter.
They were also increased even compared to the cumulative period (Q1-Q4) and the same period (Q4) of previous fiscal year. Project unit price keeps one-million-yen level.
# of customers (companies) / # of projects
# of
Project unit price
# of projects
customers
Project unit price (thousands of yen)
250
200
150
100
145
2,500
139
131
1,968
119
115
115
2,000
106
104
107
104
1,710
108
104
99
93
1,365
100
1,343
1,308
88
1,500
1,191
1,135
1,042
1,071
1,029
897
903
809
773
1,000
745
740
50
63
62
82
62
68
77
79
500
60
60
61
58
56
53
59
48
50
0
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY02/18
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
MSP: SRE(*) Portion of MSP
The SRE, the dedicated team that handles everything from system construction to operation to support customer specific needs, portion of business has increased.
SRE
MSP MSP(SRE)
(Unit: thousands of yen)
CI
MSP
496,992
Approx.
464,203
51%
*SRE: Site Reliability Engineering. The details are described at page 38, 39.
Stock Business(*)
(million yen)
One-time revenue
Recurring-revenue
Share of recurring-revenue businesses
(share)
2,500
businesses
businesses
98%
96%
93%
94%
94%
94%
96%
94%
2,000
90%
91%
92%
90%
1,500
87%
86%
87%
86%
87%
88%
85%
85%
84%
86%
84%
1,000
84%
82%
500
80%
78%
0
76%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY02/18
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
One-timesales from Cloud Integration, where sales are recorded at the time of customer acceptance, positioned as one-time revenue, is specified as "Flow Business" . Recurring sales from AWS monthly usage fees, monthly charges for proprietary services such as Cloud Automator, licensing fees for continued use of third-party software services, and MSP usage fees and maintenance fees for AWS server monitoring and backup services (all of which entail continued
AWS usage by companies) are specified as "Stock Business".
Life Time Value
The existing customers, who had been contracted with us, have a trend to increase our net sales (total of CI, Resale, MSP)
over the years.
(million yen)
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2018
FY2019
FY2017
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY2013
FY2014
FY2016
FY2017
FY2019
FY2011
FY2012
FY2015
FY2018
* The sales revenue before FY2017 is an estimated value based on re-calculated AWS resale revenue using recent results
Number of Employee Trend
Achieved original hiring plan of 22 people for this year (29 people were hired).
(Unit: employees)
200
Sales, Marketing,
Manufacturing
Director
Admin staff
staff
157
150
141
94
103
92
100
90
71
60
52
50
40
43
57
35
35
25
0
6
7
8
8
8
FY02/17
FY02/18
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
※The number of employees includes the number of temporary employees (part-time employee)
Analysis of Factors Affecting Operating Profit in FY02/21
The purchase cost has increased due to the increase in Resale services and the labor cost and personnel expenses have increased resulting from the active hiring. The operating profit increased 0.5% YoY.
Net sales increase: +1,217
FY02/20
Operating
profit
417
Resale
＋1,236
MSP＋177
Others -43
Cloud Integration
-152
Labor
expenses
＋170Manufacturing expenses -119
Work in process, etc…: -30
Cost of
Outsourcing expenses: -62
sales
Travel expenses: -20
＋1,079
Recruitment expenses: -12
Depreciation expenses: -8
Rent expenses on land and buildings: +10
Communication expenses: +8
Others: -4
Cost of sales
(Unit: million yen)
Increased purchasing due to higher sales in Resale services
Personnel expenses：+100 Tax and dues：+32 Communication expenses：+11 Advertising expenses：+10 Hiring expenses：+8
Rent expenses on land and buildings ：+5 Travel Expenses：- 17 Entertainment expenses：- 12
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts：- 4 Others：+3
In addition to the increase in "current assets" and "total equity" based on the issuance and exercise of stock acquisition rights, the increase in "fixed assets" and "fixed liabilities" due to the increase in the valuation of investment securities. Retained earnings are also steadily accumulating.
(Unit: million yen)
FY02/20
FY02/21
Change
Current assets
3,004
8,999
5,994
Non-current assets
1,467
1,718
250
Property, plant and equipment
69
72
3
Intangible assets
100
112
12
Investments and other assets
1,297
1,532
234
Total assets
4,472
10,717
6,245
Total liabilities
1,437
1,862
425
Current liabilities
1,148
1,519
371
Non-current liabilities
288
342
54
Total net assets
3,035
8,855
5,820
Total liabilities and net assets
4,472
10,717
6,245
Current Ratio
Based on the increase in cash by exercising the stock acquisition rights, the current ratio exceeded 592% and liquidity on hand is in a good shape.
(million yen)
10,000
9,000
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Current
Current
Current ratio
assets
liabilities
592%
262%8,999
166%
1,963
3,004
1,182
1,148
1,519
FY02/19
FY02/20
FY02/21
(ratio)
700%
600%
500%
400%
300%
200%
100%
0%
FY02/22 Earnings Forecasts
Although much anticipated, it would take same more time until the infection of the Covid-19 could be contained. Our business forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2022 are also conservatively planned under this situation.
（Unit: million yen）
FY02/21
Composition
FY02/22
Composition
% of year-earlier
results
(%)
forecasts
(%)
level
Net Sales
8,029
100.0
9,300
100.0
115.8
Gross profit
1,224
15.3
1,543
16.6
126.0
Operating
419
5.2
446
4.8
106.4
profit
Ordinary profit
410
5.1
471
5.1
114.8
Profit
482
6.0
326
3.5
67.7
* Since our business is a single segment of the cloud business, we do not disclose the earnings forecast for each segment.
For the forecast figures of AWS Resale as percentage of net sales, we have adopted the standard scenario of the fiscal 2021 dollar-yen exchange rate forecast report published by financial institutions,
which is 103 yen per dollar.
Company Profile
Company Profile *as of 2/28/2021
Company Name
Serverworks Co., Ltd.
Business Domain
System Planning/Development/Operation utlizing Cloud Computing
Founded
February, 2000
Capital
3,201,973,059 yen
Headquater
Agebacho 1-21,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Office
Tokyo office ANNEX, Osaka, Fukuoka, Sendai
Number of Employees
149
Management
Ryo Oishi
CEO
Takashi Hashiba
Senior Vice President
Hiroyuki Oshio
Senior Vice Presidnet & CAO
Ichiro Terajima
Outside Director
Mikiya Inoue
Audit & Supervisory Board member
Tsutomu Toyao
Audit & Supervisory Board member
Akihito Mochizuki
Audit & Supervisory Board member
Shigetoshi Heiho
Audit & Supervisory Board member
Affiliated company
Sky365 Co., Ltd.
Major Shareholders
Board Members, TerraSky Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, NTT Data Corporation
Certification
APN Premier Consulting Partner
AWS Migration Competency Partner
AWS Digital Workplace Competency
AWS Managed Service Provider Program
AWS Well-Architected Partner Program
ISO /IEC 27001 (JIS Q 27001)
Management Introduction
President & CEO
Ryo Oishi
Oishi graduated from Tohoku University, majored in Economics, and joined Marubeni Corporation, which is one of the biggest "Sogo-Shosha". He engaged in establishing communication network related subsidiary as well as planning internet related business and sales. In Feburary 2000, he founded the company. After he started AWS business in 2009, Oishi became one of the first Cloud Evangelists in Japan and continue to evangelize Japanese market to use Cloud.
Senior VP
Takashi Hashiba
Hashiba graduated from Tokyo University of Agriculture, majored in Agriculture, and joined wholesale process food company, experiencing sales role. After joining our company in April 2006, he became head of sales and technical department and engaged in a large number of system installations. After starting AWS business, he continued engaging in numerous projects as well and provide huge contribute to expand our business. He became Senior VP in October 2013.
Senior VP & CAO
Hiroyuki Oshio
Oshio graduated from Kobe University, majored in Economics, and joined Marubeni Corporation. He engaged in planning and installation of Internet enabled systems. Then, he joined software venture company and became SVP at subsidiary company in abroad as well as General Manager of Marketing. After joined our company in October 2013, he served as a head of Business Development as well as back office team. Oshio became Senior VP in August 2014.
Outside Director
Ichiro Terajima
Terajima graduated from Tokyo University, majored in Engineering, and joined Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. He also studied at MIT and established AI venture company inside of the company, experienced wide variety of business roles. He became General Manager of Information Systems Dept. and served as a Chief of Information system group. He Joined TERRANET as a company representative. Terajima joined our company as Outside Director in November 2017.
About Amazon Web Services(AWS)
Market environment：About Public Cloud
A method of using software/Database/Server storage and other functions as a service via internet
On-premise
Public Cloud
Company
Individual Internet Company
In-house equipment (Data center)
Server procurement,Pay only for what you use operation and maintenance costs
Market environment：Public Cloud Classification
SaaS : Software as a Service
Example
Salesforce, Kaonavi,
Provide software package via internet
TeamSpirit, sansan etc…
IaaS : Infrastructure as a Service
Example
Provide hardware and ICT infrastructure via internet
AWS, Microsoft Azure
Market Environment: AWS Continues to Lead
Selected as a "Leader", the world's most visionary and excellent execution ability company, for
10thconsecutive year at Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services
A leader in the cloud computing world with largest market share. Based on the customers feedback, the company continues to provide new services and functional improvements one after another.
Market Environment: Size of Japanese Cloud Service Market
The three leading cloud companies (AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP) continue to see growth in service usage. AWS remains the leader in the PaaS and IaaS markets.
In the IaaS market, which offers solutions often used by companies migrating from an on-premises environment, AWS leads with a usage rate of 51.9% (+4.8% YoY), and over half of the Japanese companies adopting
an IaaS solution opt for AWS.
[Configuration policy for new systems]
[Service usage rates for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP]
Provide complete services for cloud journey, from Cloud strategy consultation to actual deployment and
migration as well as post-migration operating services.
Customer
Assessment
Establishing
Cloud Infrastructure
implementation
Design & deployment
plan
Cloud Operation
Provide complete service toward all cloud journey phases
Our service
Resale
Cloud Integration
MSP・SRE*
"Flow" business
"Stock" business
*SRE: Site Reliability Engineering. A concept advocated by Google Inc. in 2003 to operate an expanding large-scale IT system. The mission is to improve performance, availability, elasticity, security, etc. in order to secure the reliability of the IT system and build a system that can be continuously improved by introducing various tools and strengthening collaboration with customers.
Core Service Overview
Providing variety of services around AWS.
Cloud Integration
Providing service to create Cloud migration strategy for migrating the system, which has been managed in on-premise environment, to cloud environment, as well as Infrastructure design, Establishment/deployment support services. We provide optimum design for customers from setting business objectives using Cloud, to actual migration, operation planning after cloud implementation.
Re-sale
We are reselling AWS centered cloud services to our customers as a solution which we add our unique values.
Especially, we develop and provide our unique application, "Cloud Automator", a service that automates AWS operations, to our customers. By combining these solutions with AWS, we maximize the benefit of AWS to our customers.
MSP（Managed Service Provider）
We provide 24x7 operation services, such as system performance monitoring, failure monitoring, recovery operation in the event of a failure, back-up operation for quick recovery from the failure, and security patches application for AWS infrastructure to middleware level.
Difference between SRE and Conventional MSP
For specific large customers, we set up a dedicated team to support customer needs which cannot be handled by the
standard MSP service and provide service from system construction to operation and maintenance.
Cloud Integration
Mainly provide support for migrating from on-premise environments to the Cloud, regardless of new/existing customers.
After completing the cloud migration, our MSP will take after the customer, when customer ask us to provide operation/maintenance services.
SRE
CI MSP
MSP
The standard operation service specialized for the Cloud environment, which we have been providing to customers.
Cloud Migration Lifetime
In the process from initial implementation(migration) to stable operation, the importance of SRE, which supports customers unique needs, is increasing.
Implementation
CI
Growth period
Large-scale customer who needs individual support
SRE
Small to mid scale customer using standard operation service
Maturity / stable operation
MSP
Standardized operation service
Business Model Diagram
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
AWS purchase
Resale
Cloud Integration
AWS
Cloud Automator
Resale
AWS Implementation support
AWS value-add resale
(Affiliated company)
Sky365 Co., Ltd.
Subcontracting
MSP・SRE
(Managed Service)
Maintenance/support service
Enterprise customers
Our Strength
Unique Strengths :1
Advanced
Select
Registered
AWS Certified Top Tier Partner
What is a Premier Consulting Partner?
Top-tierpartnercertified among tens of thousands of AWS partners
126 partners worldwide,only 10 companiescertified in Japan
Serverworks has retained certification
consistently since 2014
Iret, Inc. , ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, SCSK Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Classmethod, Inc. , Serverworks Co., Ltd., TIS Inc. , NEC Corporation, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. , Fuji Soft Inc.
* As of June, 2020
Unique Strengths 2
Advanced Technical Capabilities
* As of March 31, 2021
Employing many highly skilled engineers with advanced expertise backed by AWS certifications
Receive various certifications from AWS for our high technical skills and our achievement in specific fields.
AWS Managed Service (MSP) Partner
The partner who can provide total AWS cloud services from planning/designing to actual building/migrating as well as operation and optimization as a business solution to customers. Since we have received MSP partner certification in 2014 as a 1st partner in Japan, we have been continuously receiving the certification, meeting strict auditing standards released in 2019.
AWS Migration Delivery Partner
The partner who can assist customers at each stage of migrating existing applications to AWS and provide staff, tools and education as part of professional services.
AWS Digital Workplace Competency
A technical certification program for AWS partners with proficient technology and a proven track record of leading customers successful in specialized solution areas. Awarded to partners who have expertise in AWS desktop and application streaming solution projects and have a track record of providing those solutions to customers. We are the 1stpartner in Japan to achieve completion of the program.
AWS Well-Architected Partner Program
The partner who can appropriately evaluate customer's AWS
architecture by actively using AWS Well-Architected framework
backed by in-depth knowledge related to AWS implementation
support as well as numerous actual project experiences.
Unique Strengths3 Solid Track Record
Track record of over 10,100 projects for over 890 companies*, mainly medium-sized and large companies.
*As of March 31, 2021
45
continuously improving
Unique Strengths 4 Front Runner advantage
Maintaining and expanding the growth cycle of increasing stock businesses by leveraging our name recognition in the AWS industry as a leading company.
A virtuous cycle has been created in which our business growth is further accelerated by cooperation with AWS.
As AWS, led by a powerful Amazon brand, has grown by
40+% compared to last year, our company recognition
as the highest ranked AWS partner has been as well. This situation leads to create pull-lead(*) for receiving AWS implementation support
project orders and leading to grow our stock businesses.
We publish more than 10 of these cases annually and this creates virtuous cycle that further raises AWS visibility in the enterprise market.
Improve
AWS brand recognition
Publish
Improve
customer
our company
case studies
recognition
Increase in
New
business
Stock
creation from
business
pull-lead
* The situation that customers are coming to us, instead of aggressively reaching out to customers from us
Unique Strengths 5 Our Original Service "Cloud Automator"
Based on our depth knowledge in AWS constructions and operations, we develop original AWS operation automation service and provide it to our customers.
Contribute to both low-cost & high-quality operations and increase in Cloud Integration project orders.
Feature 2
Feature 1
(Job Automation feature)
(Configuration review featur
e)
Automatic AWS Config check
Automate AWS Operation
Periodically review
Automate AWS
essential operations
AWS resources to
such as back-up,
check whether it is
Instance start/stop,
configured based on
etc…
designated rules
47
Unique Strengths 5 Our Original Service "Cloud Automator"
Examples:
We have a track record
To improve IT governance,
of evolving services and
Implement Cloud
we decided for full
Optimizes costs by
specifications in
Automator for addressing
adoption of AWS
automatically switching
response to changes in
automation,
By combination of using
to the DR site by
AWS as well as user
standardization,
Cloud Automator, it
automatically launches
demands. We transfer
simplification, efficiency,
enables to achieve both
instances, only when
our know-how and
and risk elimination of
operation automation and
needed, by using Cloud
experiences to internal
AWS operations
operation efficiency at the
Automator
resources
same time
Growth Strategy
Growth Strategy: Winning Large Migration Projects
In Japanese market, more than half of the companies still do not use Cloud. We will continue to accelerate growth by acquiring large-scale cloud migration projects that have not yet been cultivated.
An advisor who has a track record of implementing AWS in the financial field will identify the issues and clarify the items and while providing practical cooperation as necessary, advisor will support the customers to make sure to enjoy the benefits, such as speeding up the businesses as well as mitigation of IT system operation load, based on implementing public cloud.
Growth Strategy: Support to Establish New Normal Work Style
Leverage Amazon WorkSpaces, build company-wide telework environment in just 3 weeks
Implement more than 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces for expanding telework environment
Application
Storage
NTT Smile Energy Inc. Has built a company-wide telework environment in just three weeks by utilizing AWS Client VPN and Amazon WorkSpaces. In addition, the company implemented Amazon Connect to improve call center operations and transformed it to cloud based call center. Operators involved in telephone support operations can now work telework basis.
To expand the telework environment at Yokogawa Electric Corporation, we supported to build 1,400 Amazon WorkSpaces environment. Detailed design started in mid-March 2020, and 1,000 units were built by beginning of April, which was less than a month. After that, gradually built and supported the implementation and 1,400 Amazon WorkSpaces environment were established by mid-May.
51
Growth Strategy: Provide New Services Using Cloud
Build an automatic telephone order dialing system using IVR (Interactive voice response) provided by Amazon Connect
A trial is in progress to automate SHINSEI BANK existing outbound call operations
with Amazon Connect
Amazon Connect starts a call automatically
Only when a customer answers the phone, connected to the operator
Built an automatic telephone order dialing system utilizing Amazon Connect for Pal System Co-op Federation. It greatly contributed to automate the response to support sudden increase of the order calls due to the request to refrain from going out caused by COVID-19 spread.
A trial of Amazon Connect is in progress to improve number of outbound calls and dialogs.
Enabled to reduce the routine burden on operators and create a follow-up system for customers.
52
