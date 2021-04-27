Serverworks : FY 2021 Financial Summary 04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY02/21 Financial Summary 2020.3.1 - 2021.2.28 Serverworks Co., Ltd. (Securities code: 4434) Our Countermeasures against COVID-19 Initiatives to prevent infection of COVID-19 ・Continuously paying the remotework allowance to all employees ・Recommend employees to work from home even after the lifting of the state of emergency on March 21 Impact on business continuity and performance ・The impact on business execution is insignificant since remotework has been maintained and actively promoted. ・The impact of the state of emergency declared in January 2021 on the financial results for fiscal year ending February 2021 is insignificant. 2 Topics FY2021 Q4 Topics Listed market changes to the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Re-listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from Mothers, aiming to expand/progress as a comprehensive cloud company on January 15, 2021. Rated among "Best Workplaces JAPAN 2021" continuously for 4 years Wins the "Best Workplaces JAPAN 2021" by Great Place to Work® Institute Japan for 4 consecutive years Capital and Business Partnership with WingArc1st Inc. In March 2021, we entered into a capital and business partnership with WingArc1st, which develops and distributes products for Business Form Infrastructure Solutions as well as the Data Empowerment Business with BI tools. As a result of this capital alliance, and through collaboration between us, the companies will make use of their respective strengths and further accelerate the growth and expansion of Digital Transformation. 4 Financial Results （ Unit: million yen ） Earnings Forecast for FY02/21 Revised earnings forecast on October 9, 2020. Extraordinary income based on sales of the investment securities, which was not included in the original plan, and various expenses related to MS warrants and market changes are included. FY02/20 Composition FY02/21 Composition % of year-earlier level results (%) forecasts (%) Net Sales 6,811 100.0 8,003 100.0 117.5 Gross profit 1,086 15.9 1,190 14.9 109.6 Operating profit 417 6.1 392 4.9 94.0 Ordinary profit 421 6.2 377 4.7 89.5 Profit 333 4.9 448 5.6 134.5 ※There is no change in the full-year earnings forecast from the "Notice concerning recording of extraordinary income (Gain on sale of investment securities) and revision of full year forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2021", announced on October 9th, 2020. 6 。 Earnings Results for Full-Year FY 02/21 Overachieved in all segments of full-year-forecast. Compared to the previous year, items other than ordinary profit increased, and growth was maintained even under the COVID-19 situation. （Unit: million yen） FY02/20 Composition FY02/21 Composition % of year-earlier results (%) results (%) level Net Sales 6,811 100.0 8,029 100.0 117.9 Gross profit 1,086 15.9 1,224 15.3 112.8 Operating 417 6.1 419 5.2 100.5 profit Ordinary profit 421 6.2 410 5.1 97.5 Profit 333 4.9 482 6.0 144.7 EBITDA 489 484 7 Net Sales Record 117.9％ growth year on year. We achieved 100.3% compared to FY02/21 earnings forecasts. （million yen） 10,500 Cloud Integration Resale MSP Others 6,811 7,000 784 4,477 3,066579 3,500 5,390 425 3,230 2,202 Difference with full-year target Results：8,029 Forecast：8,003 （% of year-earlier level： 117.9％） 961 6,626 0 372 610 577 425 2018年2月期 2019年2月期 2020年2月期 2021年2月期 8 Profit Margins Business activities have been recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 situation. Both profits and profit margins maintain above the planned level. Gross profit/Gross profit margin Gross profit Gross profit margin 400 20.6% (Million yen) 18.1% 19.0% 19.1% 16.9% 16.6% 17.1% 16.8% 13.8% 12.7% 15.2% 16.1% 200 376 321 278 243 272 284 285 244 282 208 209 163 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 Operating profit/Operating profit margin Operating profit Operating profit margin 200 7.8% 8.9% 7.2% 7.0% 6.1% 6.7% 6.7% 5.2% 5.1% 4.8% 5.4% 3.6% 100 130 112 105 157 78 79 100 100 89 103 47 69 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 (margin) 30.0% 20.0% 10.0% 0.0% (margin) 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 9 FY02/21 Net Sales by Product/Service(*) Segment （Unit: million yen） FY02/20 Composition FY02/21 Composition % of year- results (%) results (%) earlier level Cloud Integration 577 8.5 425 5.3 73.7 Resale 5,390 79.1 6,626 82.5 122.9 MSP 784 11.5 961 12.0 122.6 （Managed Service Provider） Other 59 0.9 16 0.2 26.8 Total 6,811 100.0 8,029 100.0 117.9 ※ The explanation of each services is described in detail at page 37 10 Quarterly Net Sales The Cloud Integration services which had been affected by the COVID-19 situation increased its net sales by 35% compared to the 3rd quarter. MSP and Resale experienced good performance, and net sales of all the segments surpassed those of the same quarter of the previous year. （million yen） 2,500 Cloud Integration Resale MSP Others 2 2,000 15 8 1 253 216 3 226 14 16 233 247 1,500 13 13 191 204 162 170 15 15 14 14 1,713 1,942 1,000 139 145 1,580 1,553 17 17 16 124 132 1,100 1,084 1,282 1,309 1,549 111 500 92 96 667 623 721 784 491 514 529 0 79 77 96 118 131 137 157 183 171 145 136 124 106 68 106 143 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY02/18 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 * Due to the nature of AWS Resale transactions, total usage fees are recorded as net sales. 11 (Reference) Resale: Exchange rate trend Although the continued strong yen affects Japanese yen based revenue, the strong yen is working positive for customers and the cloud usage is steadily and surely increasing. (next slide) There is no impact on profits since purchase price will decrease as well. (yen) 114 111.87 112 111.01 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 110 109.37 108.87 109.56 109.55 109.07 109.45 108.64 108.83 107.96 107.75 107.53 107.74 108 106.47 106.88 106.24 105.81 106 105.39 104.61 104.6 104.48 103.89 103.52 104 102 100 98 03/19 04/19 05/19 06/19 07/19 08/19 09/19 10/19 11/19 12/1901/20 02/20 03/20 04/20 05/2006/20 07/20 08/20 09/2010/20 11/20 12/20 01/21 02/21 FY02/20 FY02/21 ※ Mizuho Bank official market price : End of month TTM rate 12 Resale: AWS Usage Fees, Reserved Instances, Saving Plans(*) Normal AWS usage fees grow organically without falling. Purchases of Reserved Instances and Saving Plans were same as years earlier. (Unit: thousands of dollars) Total AWS usage fees Total for Reserved Instances (RI) and Savings Plans (SP) 20,000 18,000 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 Normal AWS usage fees grow organically Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 * AWS service under which substantial discounts are offered to customers who pay a fixed reservation fee and commit to AWS usage for a certain period 13 Resale: Number of AWS Accounts, ARPU (Unit: # of accounts) No. of AWS accounts 1,500 1,424 1,343 1,273 1,250 1,184 1,140 1,058 1,002 1,000 902 807 750 701 726 593 640 500 468 499 534 （Unit: USD） ARPU* * Obtained by dividing AWS usage fees, including Reserved Instances, by number of customers. 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 250 2,000 0 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY02/18 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 14 Cloud Integration: The trend of each index The number of projects and customers were increased compared to the 3rd quarter. They were also increased even compared to the cumulative period (Q1-Q4) and the same period (Q4) of previous fiscal year. Project unit price keeps one-million-yen level. # of customers (companies) / # of projects # of Project unit price # of projects customers Project unit price (thousands of yen) 250 200 150 100 145 2,500 139 131 1,968 119 115 115 2,000 106 104 107 104 1,710 108 104 99 93 1,365 100 1,343 1,308 88 1,500 1,191 1,135 1,042 1,071 1,029 897 903 809 773 1,000 745 740 50 63 62 82 62 68 77 79 500 60 60 61 58 56 53 59 48 50 0 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY02/18 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 15 MSP: SRE(*) Portion of MSP The SRE, the dedicated team that handles everything from system construction to operation to support customer specific needs, portion of business has increased. SRE MSP MSP(SRE) (Unit: thousands of yen) CI MSP 496,992 Approx. 464,203 51% *SRE: Site Reliability Engineering. The details are described at page 38, 39. 16 Stock Business(*) (million yen) One-time revenue Recurring-revenue Share of recurring-revenue businesses (share) 2,500 businesses businesses 98% 96% 93% 94% 94% 94% 96% 94% 2,000 90% 91% 92% 90% 1,500 87% 86% 87% 86% 87% 88% 85% 85% 84% 86% 84% 1,000 84% 82% 500 80% 78% 0 76% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY02/18 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 One-time sales from Cloud Integration, where sales are recorded at the time of customer acceptance, positioned as one-time revenue, is specified as "Flow Business" . Recurring sales from AWS monthly usage fees, monthly charges for proprietary services such as Cloud Automator, licensing fees for continued use of third-party software services, and MSP usage fees and maintenance fees for AWS server monitoring and backup services (all of which entail continued AWS usage by companies) are specified as "Stock Business". 17 Life Time Value The existing customers, who had been contracted with us, have a trend to increase our net sales (total of CI, Resale, MSP) over the years. (million yen) FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2018 FY2019 FY2017 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 FY2013 FY2014 FY2016 FY2017 FY2019 FY2011 FY2012 FY2015 FY2018 * The sales revenue before FY2017 is an estimated value based on re-calculated AWS resale revenue using recent results 18 Number of Employee Trend Achieved original hiring plan of 22 people for this year (29 people were hired). (Unit: employees) 200 Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing Director Admin staff staff 157 150 141 94 103 92 100 90 71 60 52 50 40 43 57 35 35 25 0 6 7 8 8 8 FY02/17 FY02/18 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 ※The number of employees includes the number of temporary employees (part-time employee) 19 Analysis of Factors Affecting Operating Profit in FY02/21 The purchase cost has increased due to the increase in Resale services and the labor cost and personnel expenses have increased resulting from the active hiring. The operating profit increased 0.5% YoY. Net sales increase: +1,217 FY02/20 Operating profit 417 Resale ＋1,236 MSP＋177 Others -43 Cloud Integration -152 Labor expenses ＋ 170Manufacturing expenses -119 Work in process, etc…: -30 Cost of Outsourcing expenses: -62 sales Travel expenses: -20 ＋1,079 Recruitment expenses: -12 Depreciation expenses: -8 Rent expenses on land and buildings: +10 Communication expenses: +8 Others: -4 Cost of sales (Unit: million yen) Increased purchasing due to higher sales in Resale services Personnel expenses：+100 Tax and dues：+32 Communication expenses：+11 Advertising expenses：+10 Hiring expenses：+8 Rent expenses on land and buildings ：+5 Travel Expenses：- 17 Entertainment expenses：- 12 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts：- 4 Others：+3 Selling, general FY02/21 and administrative expenses ＋136 Operating profit 419 Selling, General and Administrative expenses Operating profit +2 million yen (+ 0.5% YoY.) 20 FY02/21 Financial Condition: Balance Sheet (Summary) In addition to the increase in "current assets" and "total equity" based on the issuance and exercise of stock acquisition rights, the increase in "fixed assets" and "fixed liabilities" due to the increase in the valuation of investment securities. Retained earnings are also steadily accumulating. (Unit: million yen) FY02/20 FY02/21 Change Current assets 3,004 8,999 5,994 Non-current assets 1,467 1,718 250 Property, plant and equipment 69 72 3 Intangible assets 100 112 12 Investments and other assets 1,297 1,532 234 Total assets 4,472 10,717 6,245 Total liabilities 1,437 1,862 425 Current liabilities 1,148 1,519 371 Non-current liabilities 288 342 54 Total net assets 3,035 8,855 5,820 Total liabilities and net assets 4,472 10,717 6,245 21 Current Ratio Based on the increase in cash by exercising the stock acquisition rights, the current ratio exceeded 592% and liquidity on hand is in a good shape. (million yen) 10,000 9,000 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 Current Current Current ratio assets liabilities 592% 262%8,999 166% 1,963 3,004 1,182 1,148 1,519 FY02/19 FY02/20 FY02/21 (ratio) 700% 600% 500% 400% 300% 200% 100% 0% 22 FY02/22 Earnings Forecasts Although much anticipated, it would take same more time until the infection of the Covid-19 could be contained. Our business forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2022 are also conservatively planned under this situation. （Unit: million yen） FY02/21 Composition FY02/22 Composition % of year-earlier results (%) forecasts (%) level Net Sales 8,029 100.0 9,300 100.0 115.8 Gross profit 1,224 15.3 1,543 16.6 126.0 Operating 419 5.2 446 4.8 106.4 profit Ordinary profit 410 5.1 471 5.1 114.8 Profit 482 6.0 326 3.5 67.7 * Since our business is a single segment of the cloud business, we do not disclose the earnings forecast for each segment. For the forecast figures of AWS Resale as percentage of net sales, we have adopted the standard scenario of the fiscal 2021 dollar-yen exchange rate forecast report published by financial institutions, which is 103 yen per dollar. 23 Company Profile Company Profile *as of 2/28/2021 Company Name Serverworks Co., Ltd. Business Domain System Planning/Development/Operation utlizing Cloud Computing Founded February, 2000 Capital 3,201,973,059 yen Headquater Agebacho 1-21,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan Office Tokyo office ANNEX, Osaka, Fukuoka, Sendai Number of Employees 149 Management Ryo Oishi CEO Takashi Hashiba Senior Vice President Hiroyuki Oshio Senior Vice Presidnet & CAO Ichiro Terajima Outside Director Mikiya Inoue Audit & Supervisory Board member Tsutomu Toyao Audit & Supervisory Board member Akihito Mochizuki Audit & Supervisory Board member Shigetoshi Heiho Audit & Supervisory Board member Affiliated company Sky365 Co., Ltd. Major Shareholders Board Members, TerraSky Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, NTT Data Corporation Certification APN Premier Consulting Partner AWS Migration Competency Partner AWS Digital Workplace Competency AWS Managed Service Provider Program AWS Well-Architected Partner Program ISO /IEC 27001 (JIS Q 27001) 25 Management Introduction President & CEO Ryo Oishi Oishi graduated from Tohoku University, majored in Economics, and joined Marubeni Corporation, which is one of the biggest "Sogo-Shosha". He engaged in establishing communication network related subsidiary as well as planning internet related business and sales. In Feburary 2000, he founded the company. After he started AWS business in 2009, Oishi became one of the first Cloud Evangelists in Japan and continue to evangelize Japanese market to use Cloud. Senior VP Takashi Hashiba Hashiba graduated from Tokyo University of Agriculture, majored in Agriculture, and joined wholesale process food company, experiencing sales role. After joining our company in April 2006, he became head of sales and technical department and engaged in a large number of system installations. After starting AWS business, he continued engaging in numerous projects as well and provide huge contribute to expand our business. He became Senior VP in October 2013. Senior VP & CAO Hiroyuki Oshio Oshio graduated from Kobe University, majored in Economics, and joined Marubeni Corporation. He engaged in planning and installation of Internet enabled systems. Then, he joined software venture company and became SVP at subsidiary company in abroad as well as General Manager of Marketing. After joined our company in October 2013, he served as a head of Business Development as well as back office team. Oshio became Senior VP in August 2014. Outside Director Ichiro Terajima Terajima graduated from Tokyo University, majored in Engineering, and joined Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. He also studied at MIT and established AI venture company inside of the company, experienced wide variety of business roles. He became General Manager of Information Systems Dept. and served as a Chief of Information system group. He Joined TERRANET as a company representative. Terajima joined our company as Outside Director in November 2017. 26 About Amazon Web Services(AWS) Market environment：About Public Cloud A method of using software/Database/Server storage and other functions as a service via internet On-premise Public Cloud Company Individual Internet Company In-house equipment (Data center) Server procurement,Pay only for what you use operation and maintenance costs 28 Market environment：Public Cloud Classification SaaS : Software as a Service Example Salesforce, Kaonavi, Provide software package via internet TeamSpirit, sansan etc… IaaS : Infrastructure as a Service Example Provide hardware and ICT infrastructure via internet AWS, Microsoft Azure 29 Market Environment: AWS Continues to Lead Selected as a "Leader", the world's most visionary and excellent execution ability company, for 10th consecutive year at Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services A leader in the cloud computing world with largest market share. Based on the customers feedback, the company continues to provide new services and functional improvements one after another. Source: https://www.slideshare.net/AmazonWebServices/awsome-day-2019-keynote Source: https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/aws-named-as-a-cloud-leader-for-the-10th- consecutive-year-in-gartners-infrastructure-platform-services-magic-quadrant/?nc1=b_rp 30 Market Environment: AWS Market Share AWS still maintains its leadership position in the global cloud market share in 2020. Source: https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-08-10-gartner-says-worldwide-iaas- Source: https://www.srgresearch.com/articles/quarterly-cloud-spending-blows-past-30b-incremental- public-cloud-services-market-grew-37-point-3-percent-in-2019 growth-continues-rise 31 Market Environment: AWS Market Share AWS continues to grow sustainably. Operating profit rose to about 59% of Amazon's total operating profit. (million dollars) Net Sales AWS North America International 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 5,442 6,105 6,679 7,430 7,696 8,381 8,995 9,954 10,219 10,808 11,601 12,742 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY12/18 FY12/19 FY12/20 (million dollars) Operating Profit AWS International North America 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 2,077 2,177 2,223 2,121 2,261 2,596 3,075 3,357 3,535 3,564 1,000 1,400 1,642 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 (1,000) (2,000) Source: https://ir.aboutamazon.com/quarterly-results 32 Market Environment: Size of Japanese Cloud Service Market The Japanese cloud service market was valued at 2.4 trillion yen (+21.4% YoY) in FY2019, with the public cloud market accounting for 812.1 billion yen (+34.1% YoY). The growth momentum is projected to continue in FY2020 and beyond, and the public cloud market is projected to expand to roughly 2.4 trillion by FY2024 (CAGR of 24.4%). 100 million yen Public cloud (Saas, Faas, Paas, Iaas) Private cloud (community cloud, dedicated cloud, on-premises private cloud) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 Source: https://www.m2ri.jp/release/detail.html?id=434 33 Market Environment: Size of Japanese Cloud Service Market The three leading cloud companies (AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP) continue to see growth in service usage. AWS remains the leader in the PaaS and IaaS markets. In the IaaS market, which offers solutions often used by companies migrating from an on-premises environment, AWS leads with a usage rate of 51.9% (+4.8% YoY), and over half of the Japanese companies adopting an IaaS solution opt for AWS. [Configuration policy for new systems] [Service usage rates for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP] Usage rate PaaS usage rate Over 1,000 people (n=1,502) 100-999 people (n=1,482) 1-99 people (n=2,915) Usage rate IaaS usage rate 2019 2020 2019 2020 Mainly on-premises cloud Mainly public cloud Mainly private cloud Mainly hybrid cloud Mainly non-cloud environment Source: https://www.m2ri.jp/release/detail.html?id=434 34 Our Business Model Business Model Provide complete services for cloud journey, from Cloud strategy consultation to actual deployment and migration as well as post-migration operating services. Customer Assessment Establishing Cloud Infrastructure implementation Design & deployment plan Cloud Operation Provide complete service toward all cloud journey phases Our service Resale Cloud Integration MSP・SRE* "Flow" business "Stock" business *SRE: Site Reliability Engineering. A concept advocated by Google Inc. in 2003 to operate an expanding large-scale IT system. The mission is to improve performance, availability, elasticity, security, etc. in order to secure the reliability of the IT system and build a system that can be continuously improved by introducing various tools and strengthening collaboration with customers. 36 Core Service Overview Providing variety of services around AWS. Cloud Integration Providing service to create Cloud migration strategy for migrating the system, which has been managed in on-premise environment, to cloud environment, as well as Infrastructure design, Establishment/deployment support services. We provide optimum design for customers from setting business objectives using Cloud, to actual migration, operation planning after cloud implementation. Re-sale We are reselling AWS centered cloud services to our customers as a solution which we add our unique values. Especially, we develop and provide our unique application, "Cloud Automator", a service that automates AWS operations, to our customers. By combining these solutions with AWS, we maximize the benefit of AWS to our customers. MSP（Managed Service Provider） We provide 24x7 operation services, such as system performance monitoring, failure monitoring, recovery operation in the event of a failure, back-up operation for quick recovery from the failure, and security patches application for AWS infrastructure to middleware level. 37 Difference between SRE and Conventional MSP For specific large customers, we set up a dedicated team to support customer needs which cannot be handled by the standard MSP service and provide service from system construction to operation and maintenance. Cloud Integration Mainly provide support for migrating from on-premise environments to the Cloud, regardless of new/existing customers.

on-premise environments to the Cloud, regardless of new/existing customers. After completing the cloud migration, our MSP will take after the customer, when customer ask us to provide operation/maintenance services. SRE CI MSP MSP The standard operation service specialized for the Cloud environment, which we have been providing to customers. 38 Cloud Migration Lifetime In the process from initial implementation(migration) to stable operation, the importance of SRE, which supports customers unique needs, is increasing. Implementation CI Growth period Large-scale customer who needs individual support SRE Small to mid scale customer using standard operation service Maturity / stable operation MSP Standardized operation service 39 Business Model Diagram Amazon Web Services, Inc. AWS purchase Resale Cloud Integration AWS Cloud Automator Resale AWS Implementation support AWS value-add resale (Affiliated company) Sky365 Co., Ltd. Subcontracting MSP・SRE (Managed Service) Maintenance/support service Enterprise customers 40 Our Strength Unique Strengths :1 Advanced Select Registered AWS Certified Top Tier Partner What is a Premier Consulting Partner? Top-tier partner certified among tens of thousands of AWS partners

certified among tens of thousands of AWS partners 126 partners worldwide, only 10 companies certified in Japan

certified in Japan Serverworks has retained certification consistently since 2014 Iret, Inc. , ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, SCSK Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Classmethod, Inc. , Serverworks Co., Ltd., TIS Inc. , NEC Corporation, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. , Fuji Soft Inc. * As of June, 2020 42 Unique Strengths 2 Advanced Technical Capabilities * As of March 31, 2021 Employing many highly skilled engineers with advanced expertise backed by AWS certifications (people) (people) 50 - Solution Architect Professional 34 - Security Specialty 29 - DevOps Engineer Professional 13 - Big Data Specialty 84 - Solution Architect Associate 23 - Advanced Networking Specialty 51 - DeveloperAssociate 8 - Machine Learning Specialty 59 - SysOps Associate 20 - Alexa Skill Builder Specialty 13 - Database Specialty 7 - Data Analytics Specialty 43 Unique Strengths 2 Advanced Technical Capabilities Receive various certifications from AWS for our high technical skills and our achievement in specific fields. AWS Managed Service (MSP) Partner The partner who can provide total AWS cloud services from planning/designing to actual building/migrating as well as operation and optimization as a business solution to customers. Since we have received MSP partner certification in 2014 as a 1st partner in Japan, we have been continuously receiving the certification, meeting strict auditing standards released in 2019. AWS Migration Delivery Partner The partner who can assist customers at each stage of migrating existing applications to AWS and provide staff, tools and education as part of professional services. AWS Digital Workplace Competency A technical certification program for AWS partners with proficient technology and a proven track record of leading customers successful in specialized solution areas. Awarded to partners who have expertise in AWS desktop and application streaming solution projects and have a track record of providing those solutions to customers. We are the 1st partner in Japan to achieve completion of the program. AWS Well-Architected Partner Program The partner who can appropriately evaluate customer's AWS architecture by actively using AWS Well-Architected framework backed by in-depth knowledge related to AWS implementation support as well as numerous actual project experiences. 44 Unique Strengths 3 Solid Track Record Track record of over 10,100 projects for over 890 companies*, mainly medium-sized and large companies. *As of March 31, 2021 45 continuously improving Unique Strengths 4 Front Runner advantage Maintaining and expanding the growth cycle of increasing stock businesses by leveraging our name recognition in the AWS industry as a leading company. A virtuous cycle has been created in which our business growth is further accelerated by cooperation with AWS. As AWS, led by a powerful Amazon brand, has grown by 40+% compared to last year, our company recognition as the highest ranked AWS partner has been as well. This situation leads to create pull-lead(*) for receiving AWS implementation support project orders and leading to grow our stock businesses. We publish more than 10 of these cases annually and this creates virtuous cycle that further raises AWS visibility in the enterprise market. Improve AWS brand recognition Publish Improve customer our company case studies recognition Increase in New business Stock creation from business pull-lead * The situation that customers are coming to us, instead of aggressively reaching out to customers from us 46 Unique Strengths 5 Our Original Service "Cloud Automator" Based on our depth knowledge in AWS constructions and operations, we develop original AWS operation automation service and provide it to our customers. Contribute to both low-cost & high-quality operations and increase in Cloud Integration project orders. Feature 2 Feature 1 (Job Automation feature) (Configuration review featur e) Automatic AWS Config check Automate AWS Operation Periodically review Automate AWS essential operations AWS resources to such as back-up, check whether it is Instance start/stop, configured based on etc… designated rules 47 Unique Strengths 5 Our Original Service "Cloud Automator" Examples: We have a track record To improve IT governance, of evolving services and Implement Cloud we decided for full Optimizes costs by specifications in Automator for addressing adoption of AWS automatically switching response to changes in automation, By combination of using to the DR site by AWS as well as user standardization, Cloud Automator, it automatically launches demands. We transfer simplification, efficiency, enables to achieve both instances, only when our know-how and and risk elimination of operation automation and needed, by using Cloud experiences to internal AWS operations operation efficiency at the Automator resources same time 48 Growth Strategy Growth Strategy: Winning Large Migration Projects In Japanese market, more than half of the companies still do not use Cloud. We will continue to accelerate growth by acquiring large-scale cloud migration projects that have not yet been cultivated. An advisor who has a track record of implementing AWS in the financial field will identify the issues and clarify the items and while providing practical cooperation as necessary, advisor will support the customers to make sure to enjoy the benefits, such as speeding up the businesses as well as mitigation of IT system operation load, based on implementing public cloud. 50 Growth Strategy: Support to Establish New Normal Work Style Leverage Amazon WorkSpaces, build company-wide telework environment in just 3 weeks Implement more than 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces for expanding telework environment Application Storage NTT Smile Energy Inc. Has built a company-wide telework environment in just three weeks by utilizing AWS Client VPN and Amazon WorkSpaces. In addition, the company implemented Amazon Connect to improve call center operations and transformed it to cloud based call center. Operators involved in telephone support operations can now work telework basis. To expand the telework environment at Yokogawa Electric Corporation, we supported to build 1,400 Amazon WorkSpaces environment. Detailed design started in mid-March 2020, and 1,000 units were built by beginning of April, which was less than a month. After that, gradually built and supported the implementation and 1,400 Amazon WorkSpaces environment were established by mid-May. 51 Growth Strategy: Provide New Services Using Cloud Build an automatic telephone order dialing system using IVR (Interactive voice response) provided by Amazon Connect A trial is in progress to automate SHINSEI BANK existing outbound call operations with Amazon Connect Amazon Connect starts a call automatically Only when a customer answers the phone, connected to the operator Built an automatic telephone order dialing system utilizing Amazon Connect for Pal System Co-op Federation. It greatly contributed to automate the response to support sudden increase of the order calls due to the request to refrain from going out caused by COVID-19 spread. A trial of Amazon Connect is in progress to improve number of outbound calls and dialogs. Enabled to reduce the routine burden on operators and create a follow-up system for customers. 52 Caution for forward-looking statements The materials and information provided in this announcement include so-called"forward-looking statements". These are based on current expectations, projections and risky assumptions, and include uncertainties that could result in different result from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include general industry and market conditions, and general domestic and international economic conditions such as interest rate and currency exchange fluctuations. In the future, even if there is a new information and/or a future event, we are not obligated to update or modify the "forecast information" including in this announcement. 53 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Serverworks Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD. 03:05a SERVERWORKS : FY 2021 Financial Summary PU 04/15 SERVERWORKS : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended .. PU 2020 SERVERWORKS : Q1 FY02/21 Financial Summary PU