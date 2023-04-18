Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Service Corporation International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCI   US8175651046

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

(SCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16:33 2023-04-18 am EDT
70.90 USD   -0.47%
11:01aService Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
03/14SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06Transcript : Service Corporation International Presents at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, Mar-06-2023 09:50 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/18/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 1, 2023.  A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.  Details of the conference call are as follows: 

What:        Service Corporation International First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When:       Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

How:         Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 7616153 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"

Replay:     (877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 1573671 available through May 9, 2023, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"

Contact:    Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none.  At March 31, 2023, we owned and operated 1,480 funeral service locations and 490 cemeteries (of which 303 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-announces-schedule-for-its-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301800515.html

SOURCE Service Corporation International


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL
11:01aService Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2023 Earning..
PR
03/14SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
03/06Transcript : Service Corporation International Presents at Raymond James 44th..
CI
03/02Service International : SCI Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
02/28Insider Sell: Service Corp
MT
02/27Insider Sell: Service Corp International
MT
02/16Service Corp International : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/16Service corporation international declares quarterly cash dividend
PR
02/16Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 31..
CI
02/15SERVICE CORP INTERNATIONAL Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer