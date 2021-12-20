Service International : Presentation

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL |INVESTOR PRESENTATION| DECEMBER 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will," or other similar words. The absence of these or similar words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that the Company believes are reasonable at the time made; however, many important factors could cause the Company's actual results in the future to differ materially from any forward-looking statements.
For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document as well as other SEC filings can be obtained from our website at www.SCI-Corp.com. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
2
OUR VALUES
Our guiding principles
OUR PURPOSE
Respect
Integrity
Service
Excellence
Enduring
Relationships
R
We are a company
committed to supporting
I
families at difficult times
and dedicated to
celebrating the life and
S
legacy of every loved one
with professionalism,
E
compassion and
attention to detail.
3
SCI at a glance
Revenues
$3.5B
Employees
24K
Customers Served
~500K
Preneed Sales
$2B
Backlog of
Future Revenue
$13B
We are the largest company in the highly fragmented deathcare space with an approximate 15%-16% revenue market share in the U.S. & Canada
SCI
Market Cap
LISTED
$11B
NYSE
(as of 11/30/21)
Since 1974
OTHER LARGE
CONSOLIDATORS
(Carriage, Stonemor, Park Lawn,
Northstar and Arbor)
5%
SCI $3.5B
REVENUES
15%-16%
80%
INDEPENDENTS
Carriage, Stonemor and Park Lawn revenue based on publicly available information. Northstar and Arbor revenue based on internal estimates.
4
1
Total revenues in the Deathcare industry in the U.S. and Canada are estimated at $22 billion using data from U.S. Census Bureau and Statistics Canada.
Company specific revenues based on public filings and internal estimates.
National footprint with broad geographic coverage
1,938
LOCATIONS
As of September 30, 2021
Stand-alone
Stand-alone
Combo
1
Funeral
Cemetery
U.S. (44)
997
183
290
Canada (8)
158
4
8
TOTAL
1,155
187
298
8 3
HI
BC
36
9
AB
SK
9
15
35 15
WA
14 4
MT
OR
1
ID
WY
NV
15
6
4
3
154
30
11
UT
38
CO
CA
32 11
1
AZ
NM
MB
ON 45
QC
4
3
42
ND
MN
9
2
7
43
NY
58
SD
WI
7
2
MI
24
16
9 2
IA
38
51
32 OHPA
NE
14
15
WV
36
25
25
8
7
8
5
IL
IN
5 KY
24 VA
10
11
KS
49 17
MO
TN
4018
12 7
12 AR
12
9
NC
34
32
OK
3
12
SC
13
18
3
GA
169
29
AL
MS
62
11
132
LA
TX
61
FL
NB
5
1012 NS VT6ME
NH
CT
27 MA
4 RI
23
24 NJ
1
DE
1 DC
16 MD
13
SCI Headquarters
Funeral Service Location
Cemeteries
PR
6 9
5
1
Combo locations are where a funeral home is located within or adjoining to a cemetery location offering customers the convenience of one-stop shopping and
producing higher margins than stand-alone businesses due to economies of scale. Of the 485 cemeteries we own, 298 (or 61%) have a funeral home on site.
