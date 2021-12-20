Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Service Corporation International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCI   US8175651046

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

(SCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/20 02:43:00 pm
67.86 USD   -0.01%
02:20pSERVICE INTERNATIONAL : Presentation
PU
12/14SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/10Service Corporation International acquired Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Service International : Presentation

12/20/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL | INVESTOR PRESENTATION | DECEMBER 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will," or other similar words. The absence of these or similar words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that the Company believes are reasonable at the time made; however, many important factors could cause the Company's actual results in the future to differ materially from any forward-looking statements.

For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document as well as other SEC filings can be obtained from our website at www.SCI-Corp.com. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

OUR VALUES

Our guiding principles

OUR PURPOSE

Respect

Integrity

Service

Excellence

Enduring

Relationships

R

We are a company

committed to supporting

I

families at difficult times

and dedicated to

celebrating the life and

S

legacy of every loved one

with professionalism,

E

compassion and

attention to detail.

3

SCI at a glance

Revenues

$3.5B

Employees

24K

Customers Served

~500K

Preneed Sales

$2B

Backlog of

Future Revenue

$13B

We are the largest company in the highly fragmented deathcare space with an approximate 15%-16% revenue market share in the U.S. & Canada

SCI

Market Cap

LISTED

$11B

NYSE

(as of 11/30/21)

Since 1974

OTHER LARGE

CONSOLIDATORS

(Carriage, Stonemor, Park Lawn,

Northstar and Arbor)

5%

SCI $3.5B

REVENUES

15%-16%

80%

INDEPENDENTS

Carriage, Stonemor and Park Lawn revenue based on publicly available information. Northstar and Arbor revenue based on internal estimates.

4

1

Total revenues in the Deathcare industry in the U.S. and Canada are estimated at $22 billion using data from U.S. Census Bureau and Statistics Canada.

Company specific revenues based on public filings and internal estimates.

National footprint with broad geographic coverage

1,938

LOCATIONS

As of September 30, 2021

Stand-alone

Stand-alone

Combo

1

Funeral

Cemetery

U.S. (44)

997

183

290

Canada (8)

158

4

8

TOTAL

1,155

187

298

8 3

HI

BC

36

9

AB

SK

9

15

35 15

WA

14 4

MT

OR

1

ID

WY

NV

15

6

4

3

154

30

11

UT

38

CO

CA

32 11

1

AZ

NM

MB

ON 45

QC

4

3

42

ND

MN

9

2

7

43

NY

58

SD

WI

7

2

MI

24

16

9 2

IA

38

51

32 OH PA

NE

14

15

WV

36

25

25

8

7

8

5

IL

IN

5 KY

24 VA

10

11

KS

49 17

MO

TN

4018

12 7

12 AR

12

9

NC

34

32

OK

3

12

SC

13

18

3

GA

169

29

AL

MS

62

11

132

LA

TX

61

FL

NB

5

10 12 NS VT6 ME

NH

CT

27 MA

4 RI

23

24 NJ

1

DE

1 DC

16 MD

13

SCI Headquarters

Funeral Service Location

Cemeteries

PR

6 9

5

1

Combo locations are where a funeral home is located within or adjoining to a cemetery location offering customers the convenience of one-stop shopping and

producing higher margins than stand-alone businesses due to economies of scale. Of the 485 cemeteries we own, 298 (or 61%) have a funeral home on site.

Disclaimer

SCI - Service Corporation International published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 19:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL
02:20pSERVICE INTERNATIONAL : Presentation
PU
12/14SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/10Service Corporation International acquired Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service.
CI
12/09INSIDER SELL : Service Corp International
MT
11/15SERVICE INTERNATIONAL : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND - Form 8-K
PU
11/15SERVICE CORP INTERNATIONAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Service Corp International Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $400 Million, Ma..
MT
11/10Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share ..
PR
11/10Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December..
CI
11/05INSIDER SELL : Service Corp
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 067 M - -
Net income 2021 751 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 11 193 M 11 193 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 20 319
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Service Corporation International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 67,87 $
Average target price 74,25 $
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Ryan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Tanzberger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Del Mixon Vice President-Information Technology
Sumner J. Waring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor L. Lund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL38.23%11 193
FRONTDOOR, INC.-30.39%2 960
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-2.61%1 216
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-30.61%1 185
IBJ, INC.14.94%317
STUDIO ALICE CO.,LTD.8.25%312