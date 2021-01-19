Service Properties Trust : Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2020 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/16/20 01/27/20 02/20/20 $0.54 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5400 03/30/20 04/21/20 05/21/20 $0.01 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0100 07/16/20 07/27/20 08/20/20 $0.01 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0100 10/23/20 10/26/20 11/19/20 $0.01 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0100 TOTALS: $0.57 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5700

SVC’s common share CUSIP number is 81761L102. This information represents final income allocations.

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income Amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Amount.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of SVC shares, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the SVC website: https://www.svcreit.com/investors/stock-information/distributions.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006036/en/