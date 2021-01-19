Log in
SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(SVC)
Service Properties Trust : Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation

01/19/2021 | 04:34pm EST
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2020 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares

 

 

Dividend Allocation

 

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Section

 

 

 

Total

 

Unrecaptured

 

 

Declaration

 

Record

 

Paid/Payable

 

Dividends

 

Ordinary

 

199A

 

Qualified

 

Capital

 

Section 1250

 

Return of

Dates

 

Dates

 

Dates

 

Per Share

 

Income

 

Dividend(1)

 

Dividend(2)

 

Gain

 

Gain(3)

 

Capital

01/16/20

 

01/27/20

 

02/20/20

 

$0.54

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.5400

03/30/20

 

04/21/20

 

05/21/20

 

$0.01

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0100

07/16/20

 

07/27/20

 

08/20/20

 

$0.01

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0100

10/23/20

 

10/26/20

 

11/19/20

 

$0.01

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0100

 

 

 

 

TOTALS:

 

$0.57

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.5700

   

SVC’s common share CUSIP number is 81761L102. This information represents final income allocations.

(1)  Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.
(2)  Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income Amount.
(3)  Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Amount.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of SVC shares, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the SVC website: https://www.svcreit.com/investors/stock-information/distributions.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2021
