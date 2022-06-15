Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Service Properties Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVC   US81761L1026

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(SVC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
5.700 USD   +2.33%
05:31pService Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results
BU
06/09Service Properties Trust to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 14th
BU
06/02SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S REITWEEK : 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8th
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Service Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

06/15/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held earlier today, as follows.

Laurie B. Burns was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

     

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Laurie B. Burns

     

81.9%

Robert E. Cramer was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

     

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Robert E. Cramer

     

78.9%

Donna D. Fraiche was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

     

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Donna D. Fraiche

     

82.0%

William A. Lamkin was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee

     

Percentage of Shares Voted For

William A. Lamkin

     

80.3%

Adam D. Portnoy was re-elected as a Managing Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Managing Trustee is as follows:

Managing Trustee

     

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Adam D. Portnoy

     

64.9%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Approval of Executive Compensation

91.9%

Shareholders voted to approve the Amended and Restated 2012 Equity Compensation Plan. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Approval of Executive Compensation Plan

93.4%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as SVC’s independent auditors to serve for the 2022 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

99.5%

About Service Properties Trust:

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with approximately $12 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. SVC owns 298 hotels with over 47,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. SVC also owns nearly 800 retail service focused net lease properties totaling over 13.5 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit svcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2022
