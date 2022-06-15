Service Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held earlier today, as follows.

Laurie B. Burns was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Laurie B. Burns 81.9%

Robert E. Cramer was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Robert E. Cramer 78.9%

Donna D. Fraiche was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Donna D. Fraiche 82.0%

William A. Lamkin was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For William A. Lamkin 80.3%

Adam D. Portnoy was re-elected as a Managing Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Managing Trustee is as follows:

Managing Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Adam D. Portnoy 64.9%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Approval of Executive Compensation 91.9%

Shareholders voted to approve the Amended and Restated 2012 Equity Compensation Plan. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Approval of Executive Compensation Plan 93.4%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as SVC’s independent auditors to serve for the 2022 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 99.5%

About Service Properties Trust:

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with approximately $12 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. SVC owns 298 hotels with over 47,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. SVC also owns nearly 800 retail service focused net lease properties totaling over 13.5 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit svcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

