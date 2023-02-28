Service Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results 02/28/2023 | 04:28pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Net Loss of $(0.19) Per Common Share 159% Increase in Normalized FFO to $0.44 Per Common Share 27% Increase in Adjusted EBITDAre to $150.5 Million Completes $610.2 Million Secured Financing Agrees to Amend Lease Terms upon Completion of BP’s Acquisition of TravelCenters of America Inc. Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Todd Hargreaves, President and Chief Investment Officer of SVC, made the following statement: “We are encouraged by the improved hotel fundamentals that we experienced throughout 2022 and expect that further progress will occur in 2023. Comparable hotel RevPAR for the fourth quarter increased by 21.4% over the same period last year, with occupancy increasing 3.3 percentage points, leading to a 98.3% increase in comparable hotel EBITDA over the same period last year. Our portfolio of net lease assets continued to deliver steady and reliable cash flows during the quarter. We are excited to have reached agreement with BP on amended lease terms that will take effect upon completion of BP’s acquisition of TA and the enhanced value we believe the amended leases with BP will provide SVC shareholders. We are also pleased with the recent execution of our ABS facility, which demonstrates one of the several options available to us to address upcoming debt maturities at attractive relative interest rates.” Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022: Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net loss $ (31,409 ) $ (198,793 ) n/m Net loss per common share $ (0.19 ) $ (1.21 ) n/m Normalized FFO (1) $ 73,266 $ 27,936 162.3 % Normalized FFO per common share (1) $ 0.44 $ 0.17 158.8 % Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 150,534 $ 118,997 26.5 % (1) Additional information and reconciliations of net loss determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to certain non-GAAP measures, including FFO, Normalized FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 appear later in this press release. (2) n/m - not meaningful Hotel Portfolio: As of December 31, 2022, SVC’s 238 hotels were operated by subsidiaries of Sonesta Holdco Corporation, or Sonesta (196 hotels), Hyatt Hotels Corporation, or Hyatt (17 hotels), Radisson Hospitality, Inc., or Radisson (eight hotels), Marriott International, Inc., or Marriott (16 hotels), and InterContinental Hotels Group, plc, or IHG (one hotel). Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change ($ in thousands, except hotel statistics) Comparable Hotels No. of hotels 236 236 — 235 235 — No. of rooms or suites 39,736 39,736 — 39,364 39,364 — Occupancy 58.7 % 55.4 % 3.3 pts 61.4 % 52.5 % 8.9 pts ADR $ 134.64 $ 117.54 14.5 % $ 133.72 $ 110.39 21.1 % Hotel RevPAR $ 79.03 $ 65.12 21.4 % $ 82.10 $ 57.95 41.7 % Hotel operating revenues (1) $ 349,599 $ 278,342 25.6 % $ 1,385,508 $ 951,479 45.6 % Hotel operating expenses (1) $ 294,602 $ 250,610 17.6 % $ 1,145,447 $ 887,592 29.1 % Hotel EBITDA (1) $ 54,997 $ 27,732 98.3 % $ 240,061 $ 63,887 n/m Hotel EBITDA margin 15.7 % 10.0 % 5.7 pts 17.3 % 6.7 % 10.6 pts All Hotels No. of hotels 238 238 — 238 238 — No. of rooms or suites 40,053 40,053 — 40,053 40,053 — Occupancy 58.6 % 55.3 % 3.3 pts 61.3 % 52.3 % 9.0 pts ADR $ 134.64 $ 117.54 14.5 % $ 134.47 $ 110.47 21.7 % Hotel RevPAR $ 78.90 $ 65.00 21.4 % $ 82.43 $ 57.78 42.7 % Hotel operating revenues (1)(2) $ 350,501 $ 317,215 10.5 % $ 1,467,344 $ 1,104,678 32.8 % Hotel operating expenses (1)(2) $ 296,427 $ 288,825 2.6 % $ 1,239,109 $ 1,033,463 19.9 % Hotel EBITDA (1)(2) $ 54,074 $ 28,390 90.5 % $ 228,235 $ 71,215 n/m Hotel EBITDA margin 15.4 % 8.9 % 6.5 pts 15.6 % 6.4 % 9.2 pts (1) Reconciliations of hotel operating revenues and hotel operating expenses used to determine Hotel EBITDA from hotel operating revenues and hotel operating expenses determined in accordance with GAAP for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 appear later in this press release. (2) Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold by SVC for the period owned by SVC. Recent operating statistics for SVC’s hotels are as follows: Comparable Hotels 236 Hotels, 39,736 rooms 2022 vs 2019 Occupancy Average Daily

Rate RevPAR Occupancy Average Daily

Rate RevPAR October 67.3 % $143.32 $96.45 (11.3) pts 1.6 % (13.3) % November 58.4 % $130.59 $76.26 (11.8) pts (0.3) % (17.0) % December 50.5 % $127.61 $64.44 (10.5) pts 3.8 % (14.1) % All Hotels 238 Hotels, 40,563 rooms 2022 vs 2019 Occupancy Average Daily

Rate RevPAR Occupancy Average Daily

Rate RevPAR October 67.2 % $143.32 $96.31 (11.5) pts 1.6 % (13.3) % November 58.3 % $130.59 $76.13 (11.9) pts (0.2) % (17.1) % December 50.4 % $127.61 $64.32 (10.6) pts 3.8 % (14.2) % For SVC’s 237 hotels owned as of January 31, 2023, January 2023 occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 49.5%, $132.38 and $65.53, respectively. Net Lease Retail Portfolio: SVC’s net lease retail portfolio is summarized as follows: As of December 31, 2022 Number of properties 765 Industries 21 Tenants 180 Brands 138 Square feet 13.4 million Occupancy 97.6% Weighted average lease term (by annual minimum rent) 9.6 years Rent Coverage 3.00x BP Acquisition: As previously announced, SVC has agreed to amend its existing leases and guarantees with TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) effective upon the completion of the pending acquisition of TA by BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) for cash consideration of $86.00 per share of TA common stock outstanding (the “BP Acquisition”). Under the amended leases for 176 of SVC’s travel center properties, aggregate annual minimum rent will be $254.0 million, with annual 2% increases throughout the initial 10-year terms and any renewal terms, and there will be no percentage rent requirement. At closing, TA Operating LLC will prepay $188.0 million of rent under the amended leases and will receive monthly rent credits totaling $25.0 million per year over the 10-year initial term of the leases. TA Operating LLC will have five, 10-year extension options for each of the five leases. BP Corporation North America Inc. will guarantee each of the leases. BP Corporation North America Inc. owns the vast majority of BP’s assets in the United States across virtually all segments, and it is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by S&P. SVC also currently owns certain tradenames and trademarks associated with TA’s business and has agreed to sell those tradenames and trademarks to TA as part of the BP Acquisition at their current book value of $89.4 million. The BP Acquisition is subject to the approval of TA stockholders owning a majority of TA’s outstanding common shares. SVC currently owns 7.8% of TA’s outstanding common shares, valued at $101.9 million based on the cash merger consideration, and has agreed to vote its TA shares in favor of the BP Acquisition. Subject to stockholder and regulatory approvals and various customary conditions to closing, the parties expect that the BP Acquisition will be completed by mid-year 2023. SVC expects to receive approximately $379.3 million in total cash for the value of its TA common shares, the TA tradenames and trademarks and the prepaid rent under the amended and restated lease agreements upon completion of the BP Acquisition. Recent Investment Activities: During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, SVC sold four hotels with 514 keys for an aggregate sales price of $25.8 million, excluding closing costs, and two net lease properties with an aggregate of 9,090 rentable square feet for an aggregate sales price of $2.3 million, excluding closing costs. From January 1, 2023 through February 28, 2023, SVC sold eight hotels with 1,097 keys for a sale price of $53.3 million, excluding closing costs, including seven of its Marriott branded hotels. SVC is under agreement to sell its remaining nine Marriott branded hotels with 1,210 keys located in four states for an aggregate sales price of $88.5 million, excluding closing costs. SVC has entered agreements to sell one additional hotel with 219 keys for $14.6 million and two net lease properties with an aggregate of 2,384 rentable square feet for an aggregate sales price of $0.7 million, excluding closing costs. These pending sales are subject to conditions; as a result, these sales may not occur, may be delayed or their terms may change. SVC expects the majority of these sales to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023. SVC continues to market for sale two net lease properties with an aggregate of 7,283 rentable square feet. Capital expenditures made at certain of SVC’s properties for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $36.8 million. Financing Activities: As previously announced, on February 10, 2023, a subsidiary of SVC, issued $610.2 million in aggregate principal amount of net lease mortgage notes, or the Notes. The Notes were issued in three classes, as summarized below: Note Class S&P Rating Amount Coupon Rate Term Maturity Class A AAA $305.0 5.15% 5 years February 2028 Class B AA 173.0 5.55% 5 years February 2028 Class C A 132.2 6.70% 5 years February 2028 Total / weighted average $610.2 5.60% The net proceeds from this issuance were approximately $555.0 million after initial purchaser discounts and offering costs. SVC also announced the early redemption of its outstanding 4.50% Senior Notes due 2023 at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of $500.0 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption. This redemption is expected to occur on or about March 8, 2023. SVC currently expects to fund this redemption with the proceeds from the issuance of net lease mortgage notes described above. Conference Call: On March 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Todd Hargreaves, President and Chief Investment Officer and Brian Donley, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call to discuss SVC’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, March 8, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 5200808. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on SVC’s website, www.svcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit SVC’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SVC’s website for about one week after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of SVC’s fourth quarter conference call is strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SVC. Supplemental Data: A copy of SVC’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data is available for download at SVC’s website, www.svcreit.com. SVC’s website is not incorporated as part of this press release. Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2022, SVC owned 238 hotels with over 40,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2022, SVC also owned 765 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling over 13.4 million square feet throughout United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.svcreit.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions: SVC presents certain “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, rules, including funds from operations, or FFO, Normalized FFO, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of SVC’s operating performance or as measures of SVC’s liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in SVC’s consolidated statements of income (loss). SVC considers these non-GAAP measures to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss). SVC believes these measures provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation and amortization expense, they may facilitate a comparison of SVC’s operating performance between periods and with other REITs and, in the case of Hotel EBITDA, reflecting only those income and expense items that are generated and incurred at the hotel level may help both investors and management to understand the operations of SVC’s hotels. SVC believes that Hotel EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors as a key measure of the profitability of its hotel operations. Please see the pages attached hereto for a more detailed statement of SVC’s operating results and financial condition and for an explanation of SVC’s calculation of FFO, Normalized FFO, EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre and a reconciliation of those amounts to amounts determined in accordance with GAAP. Average Daily Rate, or ADR, represents rooms revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold in a given period. ADR provides useful insight on pricing at SVC’s hotels and is a measure widely used in the hotel industry. Comparable Hotels Data: SVC presents RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy for the periods presented on a comparable basis to facilitate comparisons between periods. SVC generally defines comparable hotels as those that were owned by it on December 31, 2022 and were open and operating for the entire periods being compared. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, SVC’s comparable results excluded two and three hotels, respectively, that had suspended operations during part of the periods presented. Hotel EBITDA: Hotel EBITDA is calculated as hotel operating revenues less hotel operating expenses of all managed and leased hotels, prior to any adjustments required for presentation in SVC’s consolidated statements of income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. Hotel EBITDA Margin: Hotel EBITDA Margin is Hotel EBITDA as a percentage of hotel operating revenues. Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel or group of hotels. Occupancy is an important measure of the utilization rate and demand of SVC’s hotels. Rent Coverage: SVC defines Rent Coverage as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent, or EBITDAR, divided by the annual minimum rent due to SVC weighted by the minimum rent of the property to total minimum rents of the net lease portfolio. EBITDAR amounts used to determine rent coverage are generally for the latest twelve month period, based on the most recent operating information, if any, furnished by the tenant. Operating statements furnished by the tenant often are unaudited and, in certain cases, may not have been prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not independently verified by SVC. In instances where SVC does not have tenant financial information, it calculates an implied coverage ratio for the period based on other tenants with available financial statements operating the same brand or within the same industry. As a result, SVC believes using this implied coverage metric provides a more reasonable estimated representation of recent operating results and the financial condition for those tenants. Revenue per Available Room, or RevPAR, represents rooms revenue divided by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. RevPAR is an industry metric correlated to occupancy and ADR and helps measure revenue performance over comparable periods. SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Real estate properties: Land $ 1,902,587 $ 1,918,385 Buildings, improvements and equipment 7,658,282 8,307,248 Total real estate properties, gross 9,560,869 10,225,633 Accumulated depreciation (2,970,133 ) (3,281,659 ) Total real estate properties, net 6,590,736 6,943,974 Acquired real estate leases and other intangibles, net 252,357 283,241 Assets held for sale 121,905 515,518 Cash and cash equivalents 38,369 944,043 Restricted cash 7,051 3,375 Equity method investments 112,617 62,687 Investment in equity securities 53,055 61,159 Due from related persons 35,033 48,168 Other assets, net 277,068 291,150 Total assets $ 7,488,191 $ 9,153,315 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Revolving credit facility $ — $ 1,000,000 Senior unsecured notes, net 5,655,530 6,143,022 Accounts payable and other liabilities 425,960 433,448 Due to related persons 17,909 21,539 Total liabilities 6,099,399 7,598,009 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 165,452,566 and 165,092,333 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,655 1,651 Additional paid in capital 4,554,861 4,552,558 Cumulative other comprehensive income 2,383 779 Cumulative net income available for common shareholders 2,503,279 2,635,660 Cumulative common distributions (5,673,386 ) (5,635,342 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,388,792 1,555,306 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,488,191 $ 9,153,315 SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Hotel operating revenues (1) $ 350,501 $ 317,215 $ 1,467,344 $ 1,104,678 Rental income (2) 104,718 104,160 395,667 390,902 Total revenues 455,219 421,375 1,863,011 1,495,580 Expenses: Hotel operating expenses (1)(3) 293,554 286,968 1,227,357 1,010,737 Other operating expenses 4,015 3,900 13,176 15,658 Depreciation and amortization 94,961 115,757 401,108 485,965 General and administrative 8,660 12,601 44,404 53,439 Transaction related costs (4) — 35,830 1,920 64,764 Loss on asset impairment, net (5) 1,269 76,510 10,989 78,620 Total expenses 402,459 531,566 1,698,954 1,709,183 Gain on sale of real estate, net (6) 3,583 588 47,818 11,522 Unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities, net (7) (10,841 ) 2,168 (8,104 ) 22,535 Interest income 644 177 3,379 664 Interest expense (including amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums of $3,846, $5,913, $19,375 and $21,036, respectively) (77,891 ) (92,494 ) (341,795 ) (365,721 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (8) — — (791 ) — Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of an investee (31,745 ) (199,752 ) (135,436 ) (544,603 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,757 1,950 199 941 Equity in (losses) earnings of an investee (9) (1,421 ) (991 ) 2,856 (941 ) Net loss $ (31,409 ) $ (198,793 ) $ (132,381 ) $ (544,603 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 164,862 164,667 164,738 164,566 Net loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (3.31 ) See Notes on page 13. SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST RECONCILIATIONS OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of FFO and Normalized FFO: (10) Net loss $ (31,409 ) $ (198,793 ) $ (132,381 ) $ (544,603 ) Add (Less): Depreciation and amortization 94,961 115,757 401,108 485,965 Loss on asset impairment, net (5) 1,269 76,510 10,989 78,620 Gain on sale of real estate, net (6) (3,583 ) (588 ) (47,818 ) (11,522 ) Unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities, net (7) 10,841 (2,168 ) 8,104 (22,535 ) Adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of FFO attributable to an investee (9) 1,049 737 3,723 2,605 FFO 73,128 (8,545 ) 243,725 (11,470 ) Add (Less): Transaction related costs (4) — 35,830 1,920 64,764 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (8) — — 791 — Adjustments to reflect SVC's share of Normalized FFO attributable to an investee (9) 138 651 1,037 2,270 Normalized FFO $ 73,266 $ 27,936 $ 247,473 $ 55,564 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 164,862 164,667 164,738 164,566 Basic and diluted per common share amounts: Net loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (3.31 ) FFO $ 0.44 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.48 $ (0.07 ) Normalized FFO $ 0.44 $ 0.17 $ 1.50 $ 0.34 Distributions declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ 0.04 Calculation of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: (11) Net loss $ (31,409 ) $ (198,793 ) $ (132,381 ) $ (544,603 ) Add (Less): Interest expense 77,891 92,494 341,795 365,721 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,757 ) (1,950 ) (199 ) (941 ) Depreciation and amortization 94,961 115,757 401,108 485,965 EBITDA 139,686 7,508 610,323 306,142 Add (Less): Loss on asset impairment, net (5) 1,269 76,510 10,989 78,620 Gain on sale of real estate, net (6) (3,583 ) (588 ) (47,818 ) (11,522 ) Adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of EBITDAre attributable to an investee (9) 2,340 781 7,881 2,904 EBITDAre 139,712 84,211 581,375 376,144 Add (Less): Transaction related costs (4) — 35,830 1,920 64,764 Unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities, net (7) 10,841 (2,168 ) 8,104 (22,535 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (8) — — 791 — Adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to an investee (9) (529 ) 651 1,037 2,270 General and administrative expense paid in common shares (12) 510 473 2,776 2,963 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 150,534 $ 118,997 $ 596,003 $ 423,606 See Notes on page 13. SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST CALCULATION AND RECONCILIATION OF HOTEL EBITDA Comparable Hotels (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Number of hotels 236 236 235 235 Room revenues $ 287,337 $ 234,829 $ 1,168,811 $ 824,395 Food and beverage revenues 45,952 30,697 154,960 81,246 Other revenues 16,310 12,816 61,737 45,838 Hotel operating revenues - comparable hotels 349,599 278,342 1,385,508 951,479 Rooms expenses 94,005 78,181 363,399 271,401 Food and beverage expenses 35,226 25,824 120,140 68,799 Other direct and indirect expenses 125,255 109,131 487,356 404,555 Management fees 12,898 10,848 51,779 34,644 Real estate taxes, insurance and other 24,966 25,390 113,506 103,790 FF&E reserves (13) 2,252 1,236 9,267 4,403 Hotel operating expenses - comparable hotels 294,602 250,610 1,145,447 887,592 Hotel EBITDA - comparable hotels $ 54,997 $ 27,732 $ 240,061 $ 63,887 Hotel EBITDA Margin 15.7 % 10.0 % 17.3 % 6.7 % Hotel operating revenues (GAAP) (1) $ 350,501 $ 317,215 $ 1,467,344 $ 1,104,678 Add (Less): Hotel operating revenues from non-comparable hotels (902 ) (38,873 ) (81,836 ) (153,199 ) Hotel operating revenues - comparable hotels $ 349,599 $ 278,342 $ 1,385,508 $ 951,479 Hotel operating expenses (GAAP) (1) $ 293,554 $ 286,968 $ 1,227,357 $ 1,010,737 Add (Less): Hotel operating expenses from non-comparable hotels (1,825 ) (38,215 ) (91,798 ) (143,867 ) Reduction for security deposit and guaranty fundings, net (3) — — — 15,698 FF&E reserves from managed hotel operations (13) 2,252 1,236 9,267 4,403 Other (14) 621 621 621 621 Hotel operating expenses - comparable hotels $ 294,602 $ 250,610 $ 1,145,447 $ 887,592 See Notes on page 13. SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST CALCULATION AND RECONCILIATION OF HOTEL EBITDA All Hotels (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Room revenues $ 288,082 $ 272,458 $ 1,244,925 $ 972,411 Food and beverage revenues 45,968 31,503 158,762 84,430 Other revenues 16,451 13,254 63,657 47,837 Hotel operating revenues 350,501 317,215 1,467,344 1,104,678 Rooms expenses 93,067 90,705 393,553 321,228 Food and beverage expenses 35,248 26,768 125,312 72,884 Other direct and indirect expenses 124,396 126,208 517,982 458,586 Management fees 12,450 11,869 53,384 40,478 Real estate taxes, insurance and other 29,014 32,039 139,610 135,741 FF&E reserves (13) 2,252 1,236 9,268 4,546 Hotel operating expenses 296,427 288,825 1,239,109 1,033,463 Hotel EBITDA $ 54,074 $ 28,390 $ 228,235 $ 71,215 Hotel EBITDA Margin 15.4 % 8.9 % 15.6 % 6.4 % Hotel operating expenses (GAAP) (1) $ 293,554 $ 286,968 $ 1,227,357 $ 1,010,737 Add (Less): Reduction for security deposit and guaranty fundings, net (3) — — — 15,696 FF&E reserves from managed hotels operations (13) 2,252 1,236 9,268 4,546 Other (14) 621 621 2,484 2,484 Hotel operating expenses $ 296,427 $ 288,825 $ 1,239,109 $ 1,033,463 See Notes on page 13 (1) As of December 31, 2022, SVC owned 238 hotels. SVC’s consolidated statements of income (loss) include hotel operating revenues and expenses of its managed hotels. (2) In calculating net income, SVC recognizes percentage rental income when all contingencies are met and the income is earned. SVC recognized percentage rental income of $9,353 and $7,471 in the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $12,773 and $8,415 in the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. SVC reduced rental income by $2,247 and increased rental income by $466 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and reduced rental income by $7,767 and $2,621 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, to record scheduled rent changes under certain of SVC’s leases, the deferred rent obligations under SVC’s leases with TravelCenters of America Inc., or TA, and the estimated future payments to SVC under its leases with TA for the cost of removing underground storage tanks on a straight-line basis. (3) When managers of SVC’s hotels are required to fund the shortfalls of owner’s priority return under the terms of SVC’s management agreements or their guarantees, SVC reflects such fundings in its consolidated statements of income (loss) as a reduction of hotel operating expenses. There were no net reductions to hotel operating expenses during the year ended December 31, 2022. The net reductions to hotel operating expenses were $15,696 for the year ended December 31, 2021. (4) Transaction related costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $1,920 primarily consisted of costs related to SVC’s exploration of possible financing transactions. Transaction related costs for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $35,830 primarily consisted of working capital advances SVC previously funded under its agreements with Marriott and IHG that SVC expensed as a result of the amounts no longer expected to be recoverable. Transaction related costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $38,446 of working capital advances SVC previously funded under its agreements with Marriott, IHG and Hyatt that SVC expensed as a result of the amounts no longer expected to be recoverable, $19,920 of hotel manager transition related costs resulting from the rebranding of 94 hotels during the period, and $6,398 of legal costs related to SVC’s arbitration proceeding with Marriott. (5) SVC recorded a loss on asset impairment during the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $1,269 to reduce the carrying value of one hotel and one net lease property to their estimated fair value less costs to sell and a $76,510 loss on asset impairment during the three months ended December 31, 2021 to reduce the carrying value of 35 hotels and 21 net lease properties to their estimated fair value less costs. SVC recorded a loss on asset impairment during the year ended December 31, 2022 of $10,989 to reduce the carrying value of 26 hotels and five net lease properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell and a $78,620 loss on asset impairment during the year ended December 31, 2021 to reduce the carrying value of 35 hotels and 26 net lease properties to their estimated fair value less costs to sell. (6) SVC recorded a $3,583 net gain on sale of real estate during the three months ended December 31, 2022 in connection with the sale of four hotels and two net lease properties and a $588 net gain on sale of real estate during the three months ended December 31, 2021 in connection with the sale of one hotel and six net lease properties. SVC recorded a $47,818 net gain on sale of real estate during the year ended December 31, 2022 in connection with the sale of 65 hotels and 21 net lease properties and a $11,522 net gain on sale of real estate during the year ended December 31, 2021 in connection with the sale of seven hotels and eleven net lease properties. (7) Unrealized gain on equity securities, net represents the adjustment required to adjust the carrying value of SVC’s investment in shares of TA common stock to its fair value. (8) SVC recorded a $791 loss on extinguishment of debt during the year ended December 31, 2022 related to the write off of deferred financing costs and unamortized discounts relating to its amendment to its credit agreement and the repayment of $500,000 of unsecured senior notes. (9) Represents SVC’s proportionate share from its equity investment in Sonesta. (10) SVC calculates FFO and Normalized FFO as shown above. FFO is calculated on the basis defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which is net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding any gain or loss on sale of properties and loss on impairment of real estate assets, if any, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, less any unrealized gains and losses on equity securities, as well as adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of FFO attributable to an investee and certain other adjustments currently not applicable to SVC. In calculating Normalized FFO, SVC adjusts for the items shown above. FFO and Normalized FFO are among the factors considered by SVC’s Board of Trustees when determining the amount of distributions to its shareholders. Other factors include, but are not limited to, requirements to satisfy SVC’s REIT distribution requirements, the availability to SVC of debt and equity capital, SVC’s distribution rate as a percentage of the trading price of its common shares, or dividend yield, and to the dividend yield of other REITs, SVC’s expectation of its future capital requirements and operating performance and SVC’s expected needs for and availability of cash to pay its obligations. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate FFO and Normalized FFO differently than SVC does. (11) SVC calculates EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre as shown above. EBITDAre is calculated on the basis defined by Nareit which is EBITDA, excluding gains and losses on the sale of real estate, loss on impairment of real estate assets, if any, and adjustments to reflect SVC’s share of EBITDAre attributable to an investee. In calculating Adjusted EBITDAre, SVC adjusts for the items shown above. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre differently than SVC does. (12) Amounts represent the equity compensation for SVC’s Trustees, and officers and certain other employees of SVC’s manager. (13) Various percentages of total sales at certain of SVC’s hotels are escrowed as reserves for future renovations or refurbishments, or FF&E reserve escrows. SVC owns all the FF&E reserve escrows for its hotels. (14) SVC is amortizing a liability it recorded for the fair value of its initial investment in Sonesta as a reduction to hotel operating expenses in its consolidated statements of income (loss). SVC reduced hotel operating expenses by $621 for each of the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and $2,484 for each of the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 for this liability. Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Whenever SVC uses words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “will,” “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, SVC is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by SVC’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SVC’s control. For example: Mr. Hargreaves states that SVC has experienced improving hotel fundamentals throughout 2022 and expects that further progress will occur in 2023. Mr. Hargreaves also noted that comparable hotel RevPAR, occupancy and Hotel EBITDA increased over the same period last year. These statements may imply that these trends will continue to improve; however, the hotel industry and SVC’s business are subject to various risks, including risks beyond its control, such as the impact of the market practices that arose or increased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic and market conditions, including the current inflationary conditions, rising or sustained high interest rates, geopolitical risks and possible recession. As a result, hotel operating trends may not continue to improve and may decline and SVC’s operating results could decline; Mr. Hargreaves states that SVC’s net lease properties continue to deliver steady and reliable cash flows. However, SVC’s net lease tenants may become unable or unwilling to pay rents due to SVC, which could adversely impact SVC and the value of its net lease properties; Mr. Hargreaves states that the recent execution of SVC’s ABS facility demonstrates one of the several options available to the company to address upcoming maturities at attractive relative interest rates. This may imply that SVC will successfully obtain additional financing at attractive relative rates and that it will repay or refinance its upcoming maturities with those financings. However, these options may not be available if markets conditions change, if interest rates continue to increase or otherwise, and SVC may need to address upcoming maturities with cash on hand or with other resources; This press release states that the parties currently expect that the BP Acquisition will be completed by mid-year 2023, and that SVC expects to receive approximately $379.3 million in total cash upon completion of the BP Acquisition. This press release also states that SVC is excited for the enhanced value that it believes the amended leases with BP will provide SVC’s shareholders. The BP Acquisition is subject to various customary conditions and contingencies to closing as are customary in merger agreements in the United States, including the approval of TA stockholders and regulatory approvals. If these conditions are not satisfied or the specified contingencies do not occur, the BP Acquisition may not be completed, in which case SVC’s lease and guaranty arrangements with TA would not be amended and SVC would not receive the expected proceeds, or the BP Acquisition could be delayed or the terms could change. In addition, even if the BP Acquisition is completed, the amended leases may not provide enhanced value for SVC’s shareholders as SVC currently expects; and SVC is under agreement to sell ten hotels and two net lease properties and expects the majority of these sales to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The pending sales of SVC’s properties are subject to conditions; accordingly, SVC cannot provide any assurance that it will sell any of these properties and the sales may be delayed, may not occur or their terms may change. The information contained in SVC’s filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in SVC’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause differences from SVC’s forward-looking statements. SVC’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006277/en/

© Business Wire 2023 All news about SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST 04:28p Service Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results BU 04:22p Earnings Flash (SVC) SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST Reports Q4 Revenue $455.2M MT 02/21 Service Properties Trust : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement.. AQ 02/17 Service Properties Trust Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, M.. BU 02/16 Top Midday Gainers MT 02/16 Service Properties Trust Agrees to Amend TravelCenters of America Leases After BP Acqui.. MT 02/16 BP Unit Strikes $1 Billion Deal to Acquire TravelCenters of America MT 02/16 BP to buy TravelCenters of America for $1.3 billion RE 02/16 Service Properties Trust Agrees to Amended Lease Terms Upon Completion of BP's Acquisit.. BU 02/16 BP Products North America Inc. reached an agreement.. CI Analyst Recommendations on SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST 02/02 Wells Fargo Adjusts Service Properties Trust Price Target to $7.50 From $6.75, Maintain.. MT 2022 Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on Service Properties Trust to $6.75 From $.. MT 2022 Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Service Properties Trust to $6.25 From $8.50, Keeps.. MT