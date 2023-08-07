Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which can be found at the Quarterly Results section of SVC’s website at https://www.svcreit.com/investors/financial-information/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807486992/en/

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (412) 317-0088; the replay pass code is 7508126.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on SVC’s website, www.svcreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SVC’s website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of SVC’s second quarter conference call are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SVC.

About Service Properties Trust:

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of June 30, 2023, SVC also owned 763 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling approximately 13.5 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.svcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807486992/en/