Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Service Properties Trust    SVC

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(SVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Service Properties Trust : Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, November 9th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2020 results before the Nasdaq opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. Later that morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd Hargreaves will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, November 16, 2020. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148158.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.svcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC’s properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
08:02aSERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Mond..
BU
10/08SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Terminates Agreements with Marriott for 122 Hotels
AQ
10/07SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Sonesta Continues Dramatic Domestic Growth
PR
10/07SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Terminates Agreements with Marriott for 122 Hotels
BU
09/24SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Sends Notice of Payment Shortfall to Marriott for Agr..
BU
08/26SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Sonesta Announces Exponential Growth To Portfolio Wit..
AQ
08/25SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/25SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Sonesta Announces Exponential Growth To Portfolio Wit..
PR
08/25SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : to Transfer 103 Hotels to Sonesta from IHG
BU
08/10SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 344 M - -
Net income 2020 -154 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,70x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 1 419 M 1 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
Duration : Period :
Service Properties Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,33 $
Last Close Price 8,62 $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Murray President, CEO & Managing Trustee
Brian E. Donley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John L. Harrington Lead Independent Trustee
William A. Lamkin Independent Trustee
Adam David Portnoy Managing Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST-65.60%1 419
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-5.99%12 819
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-36.12%8 357
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-11.17%8 330
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-8.91%3 708
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-57.17%2 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group