In the beginning: How ServiceNow was born

"It was November 5th, 2003. I knew that we had to start a company before I became 50, because a 50-year-old can't start a company. So, at 49-November 24th is my birthday-we started," says Fred Luddy, ServiceNow founder.

He began the company with a single laptop at a desk in his house. Although he founded the company alone, he couldn't build it alone. In fact, a handful of people believed so strongly in what Fred was doing that they volunteered their time to work with him, even though he couldn't pay them. Some of those people are still here, which speaks volumes to the kind of employees who have set the precedent for who we are today.





A collaborative culture



To Jay B., employee No. 28 after contracting for the company, working at ServiceNow was all about teamwork and communication. "When we started, it was about how do we get together, have a good time, and do something meaningful. Those early days were amazing because there were only 10 of us, and we were a group of people who understood each other, who knew how to communicate, and who fed off of each other."

About 19 years later, ServiceNow has quadrupled in size from its humble beginnings. But one thing has remained the same: our commitment to putting customers first.

"Our culture was that we were going to be humble, that we were to absolutely have integrity. We were going to be confident but never arrogant. And we were going to always listen to the customer," Fred explains.



