Meet Derrick: An inside look at federal sales at ServiceNow

"The federal space is an interesting one," says Derrick N., a senior solution consultant at ServiceNow. A 15-year tech veteran, Derrick is in his first year working with federal civilian accounts. He describes himself as a chameleon because of his ability to fulfill whatever role is necessary to make sure ServiceNow customers see value in the company's products.

In the federal space, taxpayer dollars fund the bulk of agency spending, so ensuring efficiency is a high priority. "We want the federal government and their employees to sit back and say, 'ServiceNow actually makes my work a lot better.' I will do anything to make sure that happens," Derrick says.





Making work easier



Over the past year, Derrick has worked alongside the Department of Labor (DOL) on Creator Workflow efforts. This involves citizen development-allowing people with little to no coding experience to use ServiceNow App Engine to tackle mission-specific areas affecting federal agencies. It's a whole new world for these agencies to see the power of the Now Platform and quickly release applications that make their work easier.

"The Department of Labor has leveraged App Engine to build a tool that connects federal and private-sector employers nationwide with highly motivated college students and recent graduates with disabilities who are eager to demonstrate their abilities in the workplace through summer or permanent jobs," Derrick explains. This is a critical area for DOL, he adds, and the agency has found a way to solve it using the Now Platform.





Collaboratively ensuring a safe workplace

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is another agency Derrick works directly with to promote adoption of the Now Platform. "We're building the ServiceNow footprint there, and I really believe that the work we're doing for their IT groups will translate to the rest of the administration," he says.

The SBA is in the process of going live with the ServiceNow Safe Workplace Suite. According to Derrick, the organization handles thousands of vaccine attestations and is rolling out an enhanced version of the suite to process them.



