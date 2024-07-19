NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ServiceNow, Inc. ("ServiceNow" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ServiceNow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2024, Guggenheim downgraded ServiceNow to Sell from Neutral, opining that the Company's apparent expectations with respect to generative artificial intelligence business in the second half of 2024 were overly optimistic and that ServiceNow was overpriced relative to the future risks that the Company faces.

On this news, ServiceNow's stock price fell $40.27 per share, or 4.99%, to close at $766.20 per share on July 8, 2024.

