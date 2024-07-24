By Paul Ziobro

ServiceNow raised its guidance for the second consecutive quarter after posting another quarter of double-digit sales growth.

The cloud-software company on Wednesday reported a profit of $262 million, or $1.26 a share, compared with a profit of $1.04 billion, or $5.08 a share, for the same period a year earlier. Last year's results were boosted by a benefit from income taxes.

Adjusted earnings were $3.13 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $2.83 a share.

Revenue rose about 22%, to $2.63 billion, ahead of analyst expectations of $2.61 billion.

Subscription revenue rose 23%, to $2.54 billion, slightly ahead of the company's forecast.

The company lifted its outlook for subscription revenues, which it sees rising 22% this year, up slightly from its previous forecast, to between $10.58 billion and $10.59 billion.

For the third quarter, it expects subscription revenue between $2.66 billion and $2.67 billion. Analysts were around $2.67 billion.

