  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServiceNow, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW, INC.

(NOW)
ServiceNow : 3 ways manufacturers can embrace agility and stay competitive

11/19/2021 | 10:54am EST
The manufacturing industry is in a state of flux, juggling skills gaps and supply chain issues at a time it needs to prepare for Industry 4.0 and smart factories. As the industry adopts digital technology, strengthening cybersecurity becomes a priority. The industry also faces pressure to advance sustainability.

To weather the storm of this dynamic environment and come out stronger on the other side requires a shift in the way manufacturing companies operate. ServiceNow can help manufacturers in three key ways:

1. Maximize productivity

Manual manufacturing processes slow efficiency by limiting visibility into operations. What if you could avoid downtime and improve response and recovery? The best way to maximize productivity is to connect your operations. Doing so can improve not only visibility, but also system availability and security.

Watch our Connect operations in manufacturing, maximize productivity webinar to discover how an automation-driven, unified view across IT and operational technology can eliminate blind spots by connecting people, processes, and systems. You'll also learn the importance of change management processes and proactive security.

2. Improve efficiency

To thrive in the digital economy, manufacturing companies like yours need to orchestrate their broader business network. That means being intentional about connecting your employees, customers, suppliers, and distributors to a single system of action.

In our Using digital workflows in manufacturing webinar, you'll learn the important role digital workflows can play in enhancing visibility into digital operations. ServiceNow Chief Transformation Officer Chris Taylor will also share steps you can take to boost efficiency.

3. Empower your resellers

Much of the success of your manufacturing business relies on the success of your resellers. Why not take action to help them help you?

In our Grow your revenue by helping your resellers webinar, Allen Hackman, global head of manufacturing industry solutions at ServiceNow, provides tips to facilitate a better working relationship between you and your resellers. Find out how to create a seamless experience for resellers, improve service quality, and reduce the cost to serve.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 15:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
