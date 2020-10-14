Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceNow Inc.    NOW

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ServiceNow : Announces New DevOps Integrations to Speed Up Application Delivery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:15am EDT

With these new integrations, we are giving developers a choice to either manage CI/CD within or outside of the Now Platform. If developers are using our platform natively for CI/CD, the CI/CD Spoke is available for developers to build automated pipelines in Flow Designer for testing and deploying Now Platform applications. 

 The four new integrations encourage adoption of DevOps practices when developing on ServiceNow, using scoped and global applications by reducing the time and effort to set up CI/CD pipelines. And they meet the requirements of mature DevOps practitioners who want development on ServiceNow to look and work just like development on anything else at their company.  

Three of the four integrations are available today.  Our GitHub actions will be available in November on the GitHub Marketplace. Learn more about how to develop apps at scale with CI/CD toolsets  on the Now Platform.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:14:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SERVICENOW INC.
11:15aSERVICENOW : Announces New DevOps Integrations to Speed Up Application Delivery
PU
10/12SERVICENOW : Becomes the Official Workflow Partner of the NBA and WNBA
BU
10/09SERVICENOW : Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Ma..
BU
10/09BLACKBERRY : AtHoc and ServiceNow Partner to Deliver Secure and Reliable Inciden..
AQ
10/07SERVICENOW : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28
BU
10/07SERVICENOW : Unveils “The Work Survey,” A Comprehensive Global View ..
BU
10/06SERVICENOW : Workplace Service Delivery Modernizes the Employee Workplace Experi..
BU
10/06SERVICENOW : CSA Exam Questions to Secure Excellent Marks
AQ
10/05SERVICENOW : Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Lo..
BU
10/05SERVICENOW : Infosys Completes Acquisition of GuideVision, a Leading ServiceNow ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 409 M - -
Net income 2020 111 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 871x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99 410 M 99 410 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 11 901
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SERVICENOW INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 491,80 $
Last Close Price 518,30 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.83.59%97 644
SAP SE11.44%187 909
ORACLE CORPORATION15.08%185 049
INTUIT INC.33.98%91 876
DOCUSIGN, INC.221.43%42 932
RINGCENTRAL, INC.67.49%25 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group