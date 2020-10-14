ServiceNow : Announces New DevOps Integrations to Speed Up Application Delivery

With these new integrations, we are giving developers a choice to either manage CI/CD within or outside of the Now Platform. If developers are using our platform natively for CI/CD, the CI/CD Spoke is available for developers to build automated pipelines in Flow Designer for testing and deploying Now Platform applications.

The four new integrations encourage adoption of DevOps practices when developing on ServiceNow, using scoped and global applications by reducing the time and effort to set up CI/CD pipelines. And they meet the requirements of mature DevOps practitioners who want development on ServiceNow to look and work just like development on anything else at their company.

Three of the four integrations are available today. Our GitHub actions will be available in November on the GitHub Marketplace. Learn more about how to develop apps at scale with CI/CD toolsets on the Now Platform.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.