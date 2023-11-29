Official SERVICENOW, INC. press release

ServiceNow Platform and full suite of solutions to be available as a SaaS offering powered by AWS Companies to develop and launch industry-specific, AI-powered applications in AWS Marketplace to add intelligence to critical business workflows Joint customers to benefit from new ways to purchase and use ServiceNow solutions

AWS re:Invent 2023: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), a leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Beginning early 2024, the ServiceNow Platform and full suite of solutions will be available as a Software-as-a-Service (Saas) offering in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. In addition, the companies will co-develop and launch industry-specific, AI-powered business applications to host on AWS and list in AWS Marketplace to add intelligence to critical business workflows. The collaboration will allow joint customers to benefit from new ways to purchase and use ServiceNow solutions.

The scalability and reach of AWS combined with ServiceNow’s intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, will help customers optimize performance, maintain agility, and provide a more flexible and efficient environment for infrastructure management. The companies will also apply their generative AI engineering expertise to new automation applications with an initial emphasis on transforming manufacturing, supply chain, call centers, and cloud transformation use cases.

“By entering into an SCA with AWS, we’re taking another major step in accelerating end-to-end business transformation,” said Paul Fipps, President of Strategic Accounts at ServiceNow. “Our new SaaS platform on AWS and our co-developed solutions are an integral part of our efforts to help customers put AI to work for their business. We are thrilled to bring together AWS’s leading cloud capabilities, the power of the ServiceNow platform as well as our leadership and innovation in cloud computing, generative AI, and machine learning.”

AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, and ServiceNow, which serves approx. 85% of the Fortune 500, have deep experience across industries and have developed integrated solutions for customers that are native to AWS:

AI Call center solution: ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) integrated with Amazon Connect allows businesses to quickly stand-up advanced contact centers powered by AWS AI technology and ServiceNow workflows to streamline case management. Calls can leverage ServiceNow Now Assist and Amazon AI/ML-powered analytics to detect sentiment, conversation characteristics, and contact themes to provide the agent with relevant knowledge articles and contextual critical information to accelerate resolution time and improve customer satisfaction.

Cloud transformation solution: Establishes a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) with the ServiceNow platform to allow for comprehensive visibility of cloud workloads to drive AIOps, SecOps and Risk outcomes as well as accelerate cloud adoption within the cloud service catalog. The solution identifies workloads to move to AWS based on existing capacity and business use to streamline operations. ServiceNow's Technology Workflows solutions allows a customer to choose where they would like to host their data and apps and then recommends data transfers and takes over operation of the workflows within the cloud.

ServiceNow is also working with AWS and a leading automotive manufacturer to innovate using ServiceNow’s AI capabilities and AWS’ AI services to host on AWS and list in AWS Marketplace. The new solutions include:

Automotive manufacturing solution: Actions the building, maintenance, and repair data inside of vehicles from start to finish. From issue notification to mechanic instructions, to notification of completion, the application will apply ServiceNow Customer and Creator Workflows on top of AWS data lakes to remediate the actionable pieces of data that come from vehicles and the manufacturing process.

Supply chain solution: The planned integration of AWS Supply Chain and ServiceNow represents a forward-looking solution which offers customers a streamlined solution for supply chain management. AWS Supply Chain enhances forecasting and operational efficiency with real-time data and machine learning, while ServiceNow's service management tools automate tasks and improve service delivery. AWS is also working on new AWS Supply Chain capabilities designed to help customers more easily manage their upstream supply chain, more accurately forecast needed materials and inventory, communicate with suppliers to confirm supply plans and obtain commitments, and get accurate data about key environmental factors.

ServiceNow will be available on AWS and in AWS Marketplace to U.S. based private sector companies in early 2024 as well as the new co-developed solutions.

For more information on how ServiceNow and AWS are providing greater business value for customers across industries, visit here.

About ServiceNow

