ServiceNow : Becomes the Official Workflow Partner of the NBA and WNBA

ServiceNow Played Key Role in Safe Return of NBA and WNBA Seasons

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multiyear partnership that makes ServiceNow their inaugural Official Workflow Partner. ServiceNow, the company that makes work, work better, will deliver the products and technologies needed to create and streamline workflows across the NBA and WNBA.

As part of the multiyear partnership, the NBA and WNBA used ServiceNow’s Employee workflows to manage the complex, manual processes associated with the 2019-20 NBA Season Restart and 2020 WNBA season. ServiceNow’s workflows enabled the NBA and WNBA to execute essential onboarding and health-screening processes to promote a safer environment on their campuses. This month, the NBA and WNBA safely completed seasons in Orlando and Bradenton, respectively, bringing basketball back to fans around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the office or on the court, ServiceNow is making returning to the workplace work for everyone,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow CEO. “It’s inspiring to become the Official Workflow Partner of both the NBA and WNBA. ServiceNow workflows already have helped keep everyone healthy and safe, enabling the NBA to restart the season and the WNBA to have a season, and giving all of us the chance to once again enjoy this amazing game and its extraordinary athletes. This is the beginning of a multiyear partnership to support the league’s digital transformation journey and create the workflows that keep the league and the game going strong.”

“ServiceNow provided critically-important resources to help us safeguard the health and well-being of everyone on the NBA and WNBA campuses – and we would not have been successful without them,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to building on our partnership and working together to ensure our organization is well-positioned for whatever lies ahead.”

Using digital workflows, ServiceNow helped the league to facilitate screening for more than 2,600 league staff, vendors and guests who entered the NBA and WNBA campuses in Florida and successfully process more than 13,000 essential documents. Through the use of ServiceNow technology, the league demonstrated that a safe, careful return to play was possible with the right tools and protocols in place.

In addition to ServiceNow Employee Workflow products, the NBA and WNBA plan to rollout additional products throughout the multiyear partnership, including:

ServiceNow Software Asset Management (SAM): SAM will help the league reduce risk, increase visibility, work faster and smarter, while optimizing software spend.

SAM will help the league reduce risk, increase visibility, work faster and smarter, while optimizing software spend. ServiceNow IT Operations Pro (ITOM Pro): ITOM Pro will drive visibility across the league’s infrastructure to maintain service health and optimize cloud expenditure.

ITOM Pro will drive visibility across the league’s infrastructure to maintain service health and optimize cloud expenditure. ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management (IRM): IRM will deliver risk management and compliance solutions across the league’s digital business processes as it continues to grow globally.

IRM will deliver risk management and compliance solutions across the league’s digital business processes as it continues to grow globally. ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM): CSM will be deployed throughout the business to provide a better experience for coaches, players and fans.

About The NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.8 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About the WNBA

The WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women’s basketball – and women’s sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league’s new partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers. Inaugural WNBA Changemakers include AT&T, Deloitte and Nike.

For more information, visit WNBA.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

