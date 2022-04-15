ServiceNow : Empowering women in the tech industry

Only about 20% of engineering and computer science majors are female, according to AAUW. Gender discrimination in the technology sector is seen as a barrier by 39% of women, adds the TrustRadius 2021 Women in Tech Report. The need for gender equality in the tech industry is nothing new, but it's clearly not yet a reality. Companies worldwide are still allowing female talent to fall through the gaps. At ServiceNow, we don't want to be one of those companies. So, we'd like to make one thing clear: Anyone who identifies as female has just as valid a role to play in tech as anyone else. We're working to make sure that message is heard.



Change makers It's not enough just to clear space at the table. We also have to make sure women: Know the space exists

Feel actively encouraged to take it

Have confidence that, if they do, they'll have everything they need to thrive As a key player in the tech industry, we know it's our job to make change happen every day. We're showcasing some of the women who've chosen to grow their careers with ServiceNow to demonstrate how we're fostering an inclusive environment for all.







A supportive culture Solution Consultant Yiran H. joined ServiceNow in Frankfurt, Germany, more than two years ago as part of a six-month training program called the Solution Consulting Academy. Hers was the first class that launched in Europe. "It was a very fast learning process, but we were given everything we needed to succeed, including mentors and buddies," she says. "For me, it was a very safe environment." The team culture at ServiceNow enabled Yiran to grow both personally and professionally. She learned about the solutions and company values and improved her German language skills. "It's an amazing challenge to work in Germany," she points out. Although German isn't her first language, she found the management team very supportive in pushing her to grow. "We have a tuition reimbursement program to enable employees to learn relevant skills that they want to improve," she explains. "I've been benefiting from it by taking online German lessons. My colleagues have even offered me one-to-one language practice. It's great to be empowered to expand on this skill."



Career advancement In addition to an inclusive team environment, our commitment to women at ServiceNow includes supporting career development through mentoring, working with external partners, and implementing action plans. Approximately one year into her ServiceNow career, Yiran felt she wanted a change. "I'm a people person. I love being in the driver's seat and making an impact," she notes. "After a while, my position at the time began to feel like more of a backseat role, so I sat down with management to discuss it. They were really supportive and actually appreciated the honest feedback." Working collaboratively with leadership, Yiran was able to navigate into a more customer-centric, strategic role. "By 2021, I had my own accounts, was in front of the customers, and could work on building really solid relationships with them, and I'm very proud of that," she says.



