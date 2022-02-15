ServiceNow : Honoring Black History Month and Black health and wellness
02/15/2022 | 10:57am EST
In honor of Black History Month and the 2022 theme of Black health and wellness, ServiceNow is recognizing Black professionals and leaders who've made significant contributions in the areas of health and well-being for us all-from medical doctors to mental health professionals to spiritual wellness teachers.
As we honor their work this month, we also take time to prioritize the mental and physical wellness of our employees. Rest, rejuvenation, and well-being can be a revolutionary practice, especially for those who've experienced or continue to experience inequity, bias, and discrimination.
Three members of our Black at Now Belonging Group shared with us about their wellness journeys, thoughts on belonging, and more.
"In order for me to feel completely whole and healthy, I needed my mind, my spirit, and my soul to be well," explains Abigail G., an executive assistant. She says music helps her connect with herself.
Localization Deployment Specialist Alexandra L. took up embroidery during the pandemic (see her beautiful designs in the video). It helps her "disconnect from everything," she says.
Akeem J., director of talent acquisition, favors hiking and getting outdoors as his form of self-care. And he has high praise for the Belonging Group, which formed after he joined the company. "That sense of community is well-being," he says.
Abigail agrees, pointing out the power in being able to converse with Black employees from various parts of the world. Often, there's a dominant American narrative around race, she acknowledges. "We also have had our own experiences of racism and trying to break through barriers."
Watch the video to hear more from these ServiceNow employees:
