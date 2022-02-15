ServiceNow : Honoring Black History Month and Black health and wellness

In honor of Black History Month and the 2022 theme of Black health and wellness, ServiceNow is recognizing Black professionals and leaders who've made significant contributions in the areas of health and well-being for us all-from medical doctors to mental health professionals to spiritual wellness teachers.

As we honor their work this month, we also take time to prioritize the mental and physical wellness of our employees. Rest, rejuvenation, and well-being can be a revolutionary practice, especially for those who've experienced or continue to experience inequity, bias, and discrimination.

At ServiceNow, we're passionate about diversity, inclusion, and belonging. Everyone should have the opportunity to thrive, chart their own path, and make their own history.





Wellness realized

Three members of our Black at Now Belonging Group shared with us about their wellness journeys, thoughts on belonging, and more.



