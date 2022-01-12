ServiceNow : How proactive support operations can reduce customer escalations

Minesh Patel, senior manager of support account management at ServiceNow, and JP Renaud, senior director of support management at ServiceNow, contributed to this blog.

As part of our customer service and support team, the ServiceNow support account management (SAM) and customer escalations (CE) teams are committed to averting situations where performance affects customers' ability to operate their business.



Our job is to focus on customer health-in other words, keep ServiceNow customers out of harm's way. Our teams are responsible for preventing and mitigating P1 outages and major performance issues.

Many of the issues our customers experience are performance-related, due to poor maintenance or variations from best practices. To provide the highest level of support operations, our focus extends beyond ServiceNow to issues our customers may inadvertently create.



Scaling prevention efforts

As the company has grown, we realized reactive problem-solving in the SAM and CE functions couldn't scale. We were efficiently monitoring our customers' cloud infrastructure from different angles, but we needed a way to resolve issues more rapidly.

We wanted a coordinated approach that could quickly identify and communicate indicators of issues. Detecting these anomalies early would mean we could begin mitigation efforts at these first signs, sometimes before the customer even knew about them.

After surveying 6,004 customers throughout six different countries, Gartner® found that 42% prefer proactive service, compared to 21% who prefer reactive service.1 Intercepting issues promptly would enable us to move to a proactive investigative approach integrated across both teams.

Our SAM team had a siloed view of overall customer health. It was focused on individual alerts relevant to its specific accounts in the areas of networking, capacity, and database management. The team wasn't looking for broader problems that could potentially turn into a customer escalation for the CE team to address.



