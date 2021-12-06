ServiceNow : How the NBA is creating the future of employee experience
12/06/2021 | 03:02pm EST
For the past 75 years, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) have delivered best-in-class experiences to fans. From e-sports to virtual reality, the league has pioneered new ways to connect fans to the game they love.
Now, with ServiceNow, the NBA and WNBA are taking their top-notch experiences from the basketball court to the corporate office.
The new workplace experience
Traditionally, many organizations think of "workplace experience" in terms of routine transactions, such as hiring, onboarding, and payroll. It's much more than that for the NBA, says Len Couture, executive strategist at ServiceNow. "It's about creating a world-class experience for employees. It's delightful, seamless, and connected, just like the fan experience," he explains.
Of course, workplace experience doesn't end at the office door. In a traditional office, an employee experiences friction at every touch point in the workspace. Before having a meeting, they have to manually reserve a conference room. If they spill a drink during the meeting, they have to remember to notify maintenance, and maintenance has to keep track of which rooms they've cleaned.
Employees have to take time out of their day to order lunch from the cafeteria. If they forget to notify the cafeteria about their dietary preferences, they have to leave the building to grab lunch off-site. Although these are small points of friction, they add up to minutes or hours of lost time.
Removing points of friction
The NBA is using ServiceNow® Workplace Service Delivery to chip away at the points of friction. Each of these experiences-reserving a room, requesting maintenance, ordering food, accessing the building-is now a digital workflow that employees can request using their phone.
Employees can view available conference rooms or desks and book a time slot using Workplace Reservation Management. With Workplace Visitor Management, visitors can show their vaccination or COVID-19 test status to access the building.
These digital experiences will evolve over time. "They generally become better and better as employees use them," Couture says.
This new workplace experience can empower employees to do their best work. That means even better products, services, and experiences for fans. It helps enhance day-to-day life for the NBA workforce, just in time for the league's 75th anniversary.
