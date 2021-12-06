ServiceNow : How the NBA is creating the future of employee experience

For the past 75 years, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) have delivered best-in-class experiences to fans. From e-sports to virtual reality, the league has pioneered new ways to connect fans to the game they love.

Now, with ServiceNow, the NBA and WNBA are taking their top-notch experiences from the basketball court to the corporate office.





The new workplace experience

Traditionally, many organizations think of "workplace experience" in terms of routine transactions, such as hiring, onboarding, and payroll. It's much more than that for the NBA, says Len Couture, executive strategist at ServiceNow. "It's about creating a world-class experience for employees. It's delightful, seamless, and connected, just like the fan experience," he explains.

Of course, workplace experience doesn't end at the office door. In a traditional office, an employee experiences friction at every touch point in the workspace. Before having a meeting, they have to manually reserve a conference room. If they spill a drink during the meeting, they have to remember to notify maintenance, and maintenance has to keep track of which rooms they've cleaned.

Employees have to take time out of their day to order lunch from the cafeteria. If they forget to notify the cafeteria about their dietary preferences, they have to leave the building to grab lunch off-site. Although these are small points of friction, they add up to minutes or hours of lost time.



