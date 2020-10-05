Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceNow Inc.    NOW

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow : Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

ServiceNow recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). ServiceNow was evaluated for its App Engine low-code solution built on the Now Platform, and recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision, which, as stated by ServiceNow, validates the company’s leadership and investment in low-code application development.

According to Gartner, “By 2023, over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have adopted an LCAP as one of their strategic application platforms.”1

In a time when businesses are forced to digitally transform to survive, the ServiceNow App Engine enables citizen developers to deliver digital services faster and at cross-enterprise scale without complexity. The company’s platform approach to low-code enables teams to embrace enterprise-grade application development with required governance and built-in reliability, security, data protections and scalability.

“While COVID-19 forced a fundamental shift in the way we work, many companies have been able to not only maintain, but accelerate operations with minimal disruption through low-code/no code solutions,” said Josh Kahn, VP & GM, Platform Business Unit, ServiceNow. “The pandemic has created urgency for teams to constantly innovate and remain nimble during this uncertain time. We’re seeing our customers across every industry leverage the power of App Engine to deliver workflow apps to meet critical business needs.”

With the Now Platform as its foundation, App Engine allows developers of all levels – as well as employees outside of engineering or IT organizations who have never developed before – to quickly create and realize value from low-code applications. Key benefits of the ServiceNow App Engine include:

  • Speed – developer productivity to build richer apps: Faster time to deliver complex end-to-end digital service apps, leveraging unique and pluggable platform features purpose-built for both the service consumers and the knowledge workers behind the service.
  • Agility – reuse with more builders on fusion teams: Uniquely supports seamless collaboration in the innovation process between line of business teams and IT, leveraging an integrated development environment for both low and pro code developers, and strong support for delegated administration.
  • Experience – consistent, consumer-grade, and multi-channel OOTB: Empowers businesses to deliver all applications, from simple departmental usage to complex AI-powered digital service apps, on a single experience platform, with familiar, modern experiences end users know and love.
  • Trust – scalable, secure with proven IT governance for LOB adoption: Customers already rely on ServiceNow for IT Service Delivery. Customers are now taking what works well for IT and applying it to the entire enterprise. This includes the adoption of both ServiceNow’s prebuilt customer and employee workflows and building custom workflows with App Engine, leveraging a common platform, data model and architecture.

To accommodate key requirements of digitizing work for modern enterprises, App Engine provides citizen and pro developers access to easy-to-use tools equipped with powerful functional depth including low-code process automation, workflow, mobile, integrations, and AI and machine learning.

Additional Information

1Gartner, Inc., “Magic Quadrant for Low-Code Enterprise Application Platforms,” Paul Vincent, Yefim Natis, Kimihiko Iijima, Jason Wong, Saikat Ray, Akash Jain, Adrian Leow, September 30, 2020.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SERVICENOW INC.
02:01pSERVICENOW : Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Lo..
BU
07:32aSERVICENOW : Infosys Completes Acquisition of GuideVision, a Leading ServiceNow ..
AQ
09/29Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
AQ
09/28SERVICENOW : welcomes Nichole Francis Reynolds to head new Global Government Rel..
PU
09/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nike shares soar as digital sales power results
RE
09/23Nike beats profit estimates as online sales rise 82%; stock set for record hi..
RE
09/22Nike beats profit estimates as online sales rise 82%; stock set for record hi..
RE
09/22Nike's Sales Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slide
DJ
09/22Nike beats profit estimates as online sales rise 82%; stock set for record hi..
RE
09/22Nike's Sales Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slide -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 403 M - -
Net income 2020 119 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 761x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94 587 M 94 587 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 11 901
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SERVICENOW INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 476,06 $
Last Close Price 493,15 $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.74.68%94 587
SAP SE10.34%185 187
ORACLE CORPORATION11.04%177 131
INTUIT INC.22.89%84 273
DOCUSIGN, INC.194.52%40 416
RINGCENTRAL, INC.63.11%24 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group