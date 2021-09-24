Log in
ServiceNow : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

09/24/2021 | 09:31am EDT
ServiceNow recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader for its vision and ability to execute

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. This is the second consecutive year that ServiceNow has been positioned as a Leader for its low-code platform.

ServiceNow Creator Workflows, built on the Now Platform, empower every employee to innovate at scale with low-code tools to create and deploy workflow applications easily. From departmental apps to mission-critical, cross-enterprise workflows, Creator Workflows put the power of automation into the hands of the business, enabling people at every technical skill level to build apps that deliver tangible business outcomes at speed.

According to Gartner, “By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.”1

“Low-code has become a business imperative for the new era of hybrid work, and ServiceNow is meeting this demand with easy-to-use solutions that let developers at all levels create workflow applications and collaborate on a single platform,” said Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “We believe this recognition of ServiceNow as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader validates the delivery of our consolidated automation platform and our market differentiation of low-code application capabilities.”

Key solutions within ServiceNow Creator Workflows include:

  • App Engine: Empower creators of all skill levels to build low-code workflow apps fast and at scale.
  • IntegrationHub: Quickly connect workflows to critical business systems and simplify cross-enterprise automation.

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms is available here: https://www.servicenow.com/lpayr/gartner-magic-quadrant-low-code-application-platforms.html

For more information on ServiceNow’s Creator Workflows, visit: https://www.servicenow.com/workflows/creator-workflows.html

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, September 20, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2021
