Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServiceNow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
394.37 USD   -1.56%
04:11pServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
BU
12/15Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. - Special Call
CI
12/08Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-08-2022 03:40 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants

12/16/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on Dec. 15, 2022, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. 196 newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 47,834 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with 29.17 percent of the shares vesting after the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting quarterly thereafter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SERVICENOW INC.
04:11pServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
BU
12/15Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. - Special Call
CI
12/08Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Me..
CI
12/08Insider Sell: Servicenow
MT
12/08ServiceNow Named a Leader in Value Stream Management Solutions by Independent Research ..
BU
12/07Cohesity Appoints James Blake Field CISO of EMEA; Former Rubrik and ServiceNow Executiv..
AQ
12/0715Five, Inc. announced that it has received funding from a group of investors
CI
11/30Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technolog..
CI
11/18Alpha Serve Presents Power BI Connector for monday.com
AQ
11/16ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICENOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 247 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 317x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80 775 M 80 775 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 16 881
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SERVICENOW INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 400,64 $
Average target price 526,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.-35.54%80 775
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.18%215 889
SAP SE-20.46%123 072
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.88%33 226
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.15%18 224
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION39.89%14 941