  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ServiceNow, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW, INC.

(NOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
468.24 USD   +1.10%
04:33pServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
BU
04:32pServiceNow Announces Plans to Initiate First-Ever Share Repurchase Program
BU
02:38pServiceNow Launches Finance, Supply Chain Workflows
MT
ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants

05/16/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on May 15, 2023, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. Two hundred forty-seven newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 66,484 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with vesting on a pro rata basis occurring either quarterly, biannually, or annually depending on the number of restricted stock units the new employee was granted.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SERVICENOW, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICENOW, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 840 M - -
Net income 2023 525 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 170x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 94 360 M 94 360 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 20 433
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai President & Chief Operating Officer
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Digital Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW, INC.19.28%94 360
ORACLE CORPORATION19.71%262 583
SAP SE24.85%152 697
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.24.42%41 293
HUBSPOT, INC.62.95%23 387
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION24.27%18 898
