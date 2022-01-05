Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServiceNow, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW, INC.

(NOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow : Rethinking customer experience

01/05/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On a video call, a customer asked why I had a stack of boxes behind me. That's one of the things about Zoom-you get glimpses into other people's worlds. My world is full of cardboard. I moved to a new home on the East Coast a few months ago, and unpacking is a slow process.

The boxes are full of business books. I have a healthy collection, and my latest addition is Think Again by Adam Grant, the top-rated professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Grant is super inspiring. I wish he'd been there in my time at Wharton. In Think Again, he encourages us to behave more like scientists-not to settle for the accepted way of doing things, but to test, challenge, and try out new ideas, to rethink in order to continuously improve.

I've been doing lots of rethinking recently about how to deliver great customer experience. As products become commoditized and choices infinite, organizations are competing on experience. It's the new differentiator. Customers have high expectations. If brands don't deliver, customers will vote with their feet in favor of an organization that does.

The need for a unified approach

A large chunk of digital investment has focused on improving customer-facing touch points-websites, apps, and chatbots. Those interactions are key, but on their own, they're not enough to transform experience.

Below the surface, organizations are struggling to deliver the service customers demand and deserve. A sprawl of legacy systems that don't talk to each other means agents resort to spreadsheets and swivel-chair between systems to chase down information and make sense of the black hole capturing their request.

Field service teams turn up on site without the customer history, issue insight, and equipment they need to fix the problem, resulting in costly return visits and increased downtime. When organizations don't work in harmony, experience suffers, and customer-facing teams are left to face frustrated and angry customers.

You need to bring the power of the whole organization to better serve your customers. That means going beyond your customer-facing layer to connect your front, middle, and back office. When people and processes are connected, information flows freely, it's easier to take action, and everyone has the visibility and insights they need to achieve more, fast.

Uniting people, processes, and systems

ServiceNow makes this happen. With one platform, one architecture, and one data model, it brings people, systems, and data into a single system of action. It simplifies case management by breaking work down into discrete tasks and ensuring those tasks flow across people and functions. It enables you to automate and optimize how work gets done.

The use of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and other technologies opens the world of self-service so customers can access the information and support they need on their terms. Freed from routine and mundane tasks, employees have more time to do their best work and excel in their roles. This makes them happy, and happy workers make happy customers.

Sometimes the best kind of experience is no experience at all. People want things to happen as they should, smoothly and without interruption. We can help you predict and preemptively solve issues before they escalate into bigger problems.

You'll see where storm clouds are forming so you can intervene and get in front of the downpour. In this way, you can either remediate issues before the customer notices or communicate clearly with customers who may be affected before they get in touch with you. When things do go wrong, you'll be able to fix them fast, keep customers updated on issue status and resolution, and earn trust along the way.

Great things happen when an organization is connected, works in harmony, and is united in the goal of serving customers better. Experience soars, customers are more loyal, it's easier to attract and retain talent, and the whole company sees significant improvement to its bottom line.

Find out how ServiceNow can help you improve customer experience in our Experience in action ebook.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERVICENOW, INC.
11:08aSERVICENOW : Rethinking customer experience
PU
09:02aServiceNow to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on January 2..
BU
01/04Snowflake, Datadog, Salesforce Among Top 2022 Software Picks at Goldman Sachs
MT
01/04SERVICENOW : 4 ways IT support can scale and deliver exceptional service
PU
2021SERVICENOW : Building a customer journey mapping program
PU
2021ServiceNow Wins Five-Year Contract to Upgrade IRS' Workflow Systems
MT
2021ServiceNow Awarded Five-year Contract With the Internal Revenue Service
BU
2021GLOBAL IMPACT : Devoting hours to others during Month of Service
PU
2021ServiceNow Awarded Five-year Contract With the Internal Revenue Service
CI
2021NOW AT WORK : Helping companies embrace digital transformation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICENOW, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 883 M - -
Net income 2021 236 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 512x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 13 096
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SERVICENOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 603,94 $
Average target price 749,24 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai Chief Product & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW, INC.-6.96%120 181
ORACLE CORPORATION1.87%237 243
SAP SE-0.42%165 781
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-0.76%38 836
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.40%30 560
HUBSPOT, INC.-14.30%26 692