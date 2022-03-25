ServiceNow : Why 3 employees launched their careers with ServiceNow
03/25/2022 | 09:18am EDT
At ServiceNow, we invite interns, co-ops, and employees to "bring your you." It's part of our inclusive culture.
Katie S., an associate recruiter, joined ServiceNow as an intern and loved her experience so much that she applied to stay with the company full time. Her story plays out again and again, as early career employees discover the welcoming and vibrant atmosphere our company continues to nurture throughout our extraordinary growth.
A welcoming community
Syrena B., a people care associate, says she felt welcomed with "open arms." "I've never had any community like this before," she adds, noting that as a multiracial person with Latina and Vietnamese backgrounds, she feels fully included here as herself.
Project Analyst Aishwarya R., agrees. As an immigrant from India, she lived there most of her life. ServiceNow "became like a family to me, given my family is really far," she says.
Work-life balance
These three ServiceNow employees kicked off their careers during the pandemic, a time when work-life balance became increasingly important.
"Gen Z-ers care about having and working at a place that might support the things that they do outside of work, as much as they support the things they do inside of work," explains Justin B., a senior university recruiter at ServiceNow. Older generations are listening and learning to help identify what that support should look like for Gen Z, he adds.
The enthusiasm these young employees exhibit for their early careers is not an anomaly. In fact, 86% of our summer interns received a job offer from ServiceNow. We're honored to be able to share a few of their stories.
Watch the video to hear more from Katie, Syrena, Aishwarya, and Justin:
The company's explosive growth presents a wide variety of career opportunities, and our diverse workforce is at the foundation of this success. Inspired? Explore early career opportunities at ServiceNow.