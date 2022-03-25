Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServiceNow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow : Why 3 employees launched their careers with ServiceNow

03/25/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At ServiceNow, we invite interns, co-ops, and employees to "bring your you." It's part of our inclusive culture.

Katie S., an associate recruiter, joined ServiceNow as an intern and loved her experience so much that she applied to stay with the company full time. Her story plays out again and again, as early career employees discover the welcoming and vibrant atmosphere our company continues to nurture throughout our extraordinary growth.

A welcoming community

Syrena B., a people care associate, says she felt welcomed with "open arms." "I've never had any community like this before," she adds, noting that as a multiracial person with Latina and Vietnamese backgrounds, she feels fully included here as herself.

Project Analyst Aishwarya R., agrees. As an immigrant from India, she lived there most of her life. ServiceNow "became like a family to me, given my family is really far," she says.


Work-life balance

These three ServiceNow employees kicked off their careers during the pandemic, a time when work-life balance became increasingly important.

"Gen Z-ers care about having and working at a place that might support the things that they do outside of work, as much as they support the things they do inside of work," explains Justin B., a senior university recruiter at ServiceNow. Older generations are listening and learning to help identify what that support should look like for Gen Z, he adds.

The enthusiasm these young employees exhibit for their early careers is not an anomaly. In fact, 86% of our summer interns received a job offer from ServiceNow. We're honored to be able to share a few of their stories.

Watch the video to hear more from Katie, Syrena, Aishwarya, and Justin:

The company's explosive growth presents a wide variety of career opportunities, and our diverse workforce is at the foundation of this success. Inspired? Explore early career opportunities at ServiceNow.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERVICENOW INC.
03/24SERVICENOW : Supply chains get a digital makeover
PU
03/24BEHIND THE SCENES : Tips from a ServiceNow upgrade expert
PU
03/23Latest ServiceNow Platform Release to Accelerate Productivity and Digital Transformatio..
BU
03/23ServiceNow, Inc. Announces Its Now Platform®San Diego Release
CI
03/23SERVICENOW : Now Platform San Diego release stays true to our innovative roots
PU
03/22Companies with sustainable growth
03/18SERVICENOW : employees are thriving in the new world of work
PU
03/14ECIFM Solutions Inc. Joins Force with Nuvolo and Servicenow as an Approved Business Par..
CI
03/14Servicenow, Inc. Broadens Lightstep Portfolio with Introduction of Incident Response Pr..
CI
03/14ServiceNow Broadens Lightstep Portfolio With Introduction of Incident Response Product ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICENOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 416 M - -
Net income 2022 329 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 333x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 16 881
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SERVICENOW INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 581,09 $
Average target price 697,73 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.-10.48%116 218
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.70%219 429
SAP SE-19.60%129 643
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.51%35 895
HUBSPOT, INC.-28.01%22 572
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.98%21 005