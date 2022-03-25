ServiceNow : Why 3 employees launched their careers with ServiceNow

At ServiceNow, we invite interns, co-ops, and employees to "bring your you." It's part of our inclusive culture.

Katie S., an associate recruiter, joined ServiceNow as an intern and loved her experience so much that she applied to stay with the company full time. Her story plays out again and again, as early career employees discover the welcoming and vibrant atmosphere our company continues to nurture throughout our extraordinary growth.





A welcoming community

Syrena B., a people care associate, says she felt welcomed with "open arms." "I've never had any community like this before," she adds, noting that as a multiracial person with Latina and Vietnamese backgrounds, she feels fully included here as herself.

Project Analyst Aishwarya R., agrees. As an immigrant from India, she lived there most of her life. ServiceNow "became like a family to me, given my family is really far," she says.



