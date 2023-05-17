Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServiceNow, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW, INC.

(NOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32:04 2023-05-17 am EDT
488.11 USD   +4.24%
11:04aServiceNow and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership
BU
11:01aServiceNow Deepens Investment in ServiceNow Ventures Committing $1 Billion by 2026 to Fuel Enterprise Software Innovation
BU
10:22aBaird Adjusts Price Target on ServiceNow to $560 From $548, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ServiceNow and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership

05/17/2023 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NHL will harness the power of the Now Platform to enhance its game day operations, streamline employee productivity, and support new connected fan experiences

Knowledge 2023-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone and the National Hockey League today announced a multiyear North American partnership. As an Official NHL Partner, ServiceNow will enhance game day operations, streamline employee productivity, and support new connected fan experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005224/en/

ServiceNow and the National Hockey League announce multiyear North American partnership (Graphic: Business Wire)

ServiceNow and the National Hockey League announce multiyear North American partnership (Graphic: Business Wire)

“ServiceNow helps fundamentally change the way organizations operate—including one of the largest, most successful sports leagues in the world,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and chief executive officer at ServiceNow. “Under Commissioner Bettman, the NHL has embraced this potential wholeheartedly. Our collaboration marks the most in-depth transformation of a sports league through ServiceNow to-date—and it’s only just beginning. We’re looking forward to helping the NHL take the next step toward improving workflow processes.”

“As we grow our technology and innovation efforts to further enhance our game and our game experience, we’re thrilled to partner with ServiceNow,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “This partnership will enable us to improve the NHL’s digital workflow efforts so we can optimize game-day operations in every arena and continue engaging our fans in new and innovative ways. The Now Platform will, with great efficiency, streamline productivity and support new, connected fan experiences.”

ServiceNow is helping to digitally transform the NHL across three focus areas:

  • Transforming game day operations: The NHL will bring operations for all of its games across all 32 arenas in North America onto the Now Platform to improve efficiency and streamline the process of managing resources. Using ServiceNow’s Technology Workflows solutions, most digital tasks, including personnel scheduling, status reports, infrastructure issue management, hardware management, and asset management will now be centralized onto a single platform to reduce complexity. Every NHL game will leverage the Now platform through the use of ServiceNow’s mobile application, a custom portal, and dashboards, to manage and provide visibility for game day technical setup and operations.
  • Streamlining NHL employee productivity: Through ServiceNow’s employee experience, IT Service Management and low-code solutions, employees can access a single, simple system of engagement to handle critical back-office tasks, including onboarding, training, requesting IT and HR resources, facility management, visitor management, and benefits. League employees will be able to create custom applications to automate day-to-day activities, and by simplifying common processes through the Now Platform, the NHL will free up time for employees to improve workflow productivity.
  • Supporting a connected fan experience: ServiceNow will work with other members of the NHL’s partner ecosystem to connect the League’s various digital workflows onto one cohesive platform. By ensuring a more reliable and productive workflow, ServiceNow will help enable the NHL and its digital partners to provide a better-connected fan experience.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SERVICENOW, INC.
11:04aServiceNow and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership
BU
11:01aServiceNow Deepens Investment in ServiceNow Ventures Committing $1 Billion by 2026 to F..
BU
10:22aBaird Adjusts Price Target on ServiceNow to $560 From $548, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:56aGuggenheim Adjusts Price Target on ServiceNow to $518 From $511, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:19aMizuho Securities Adjusts ServiceNow Price Target to $510 From $500, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
08:14aRBC Boosts Price Target on ServiceNow to $540 From $525 on Peer Multiple Expansion, Mai..
MT
05/16ServiceNow Approves Share Buyback Plan of Up to $1.5 Billion
MT
05/16ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
BU
05/16ServiceNow, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $1,500 million worth of its shares.
CI
05/16ServiceNow Announces Plans to Initiate First-Ever Share Repurchase Program
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICENOW, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 840 M - -
Net income 2023 525 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 172x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 95 399 M 95 399 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
EV / Sales 2024 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 20 433
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SERVICENOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 468,24 $
Average target price 541,14 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai President & Chief Operating Officer
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Digital Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW, INC.20.60%95 399
ORACLE CORPORATION18.99%265 256
SAP SE25.86%153 790
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.64%41 168
HUBSPOT, INC.64.10%23 552
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION26.32%18 848
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer