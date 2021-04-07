Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceNow, Inc.    NOW

SERVICENOW, INC.

(NOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 28

04/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, following the close of market on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on April 28, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (833) 513-0567 (Passcode: 6380767), or if outside North America, by dialing (236) 714-2186 (Passcode: 6380767). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast. (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079908/98C398329F784744CCE4E95CB0BFA353).

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 585-8367 (Passcode: 6380767), or if outside North America, by dialing (416) 621-4642 (Passcode: 6380767).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SERVICENOW, INC.
11:01aSERVICENOW  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 28
BU
04/06SERVICENOW  : and Qualtrics Combine Powerful Workflows and Experience Data to He..
PR
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : ServiceNow Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/26CAPGEMINI  : Completes RXP Services Acquisition Boosting Australian Business
MT
03/23SERVICENOW  : Agrees to Acquire India's Intellibot
MT
03/23SERVICENOW  : to Acquire Intellibot to Help Businesses Automate Any Workflow
BU
03/19Nike set to overcome short-term shipping woes, most analysts say
RE
03/18SERVICENOW  : Quality Clouds announces its next Salesforce webinar based on how ..
AQ
03/17SERVICENOW  : US Department of Homeland Security Picks ServiceNow to Manage Empl..
MT
03/17SERVICENOW  : U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chooses ServiceNow to Manage ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 732 M - -
Net income 2021 194 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 573x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 99 831 M 99 831 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 13 096
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SERVICENOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 615,00 $
Last Close Price 509,08 $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICENOW, INC.-7.21%99 831
ORACLE CORPORATION14.64%214 189
SAP SE1.57%152 145
INTUIT INC.5.87%109 865
DOCUSIGN, INC.-7.46%39 720
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.85%30 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ