Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServiceNow, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW, INC.

(NOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28

07/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, following the close of market on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on July 28, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (833) 513-0567 (Passcode: 5090338), or if outside North America, by dialing (236) 714-2186 (Passcode: 5090338). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast. (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196497/03FA90BAD600EF511EBFF97AB725E07C)

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 585-8367 (Passcode: 5090338), or if outside North America, by dialing (416) 621-4642 (Passcode: 5090338).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SERVICENOW, INC.
11:01aSERVICENOW  : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28
BU
07/06SERVICENOW  : Announces Multimillion Euro Investment in EU Services
PU
07/06SERVICENOW  : Announces Jacqui Canney as Company's New Chief People Officer
BU
06/29MARKET CHATTER : Samsung SDS Teams Up With ServiceNow for Cloud-based Businesses
MT
06/29SERVICENOW  : Quality Clouds explores how to get started with ServiceNow CI/CD i..
AQ
06/29ACCENTURE  : HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Provider for Service Now Services
AQ
06/25Stocks Rise Midday After PCE Inflation Trails Estimates; Oil Jumps After Infr..
MT
06/25SERVICENOW  : The Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite Receives ..
AQ
06/24SERVICENOW  : ISG Named Cask a Leader in ServiceNow Implementation & Integration..
AQ
06/23EQS-NEWS  : CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow P..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 733 M - -
Net income 2021 184 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 603x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 13 096
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SERVICENOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 558,49 $
Average target price 610,93 $
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai Chief Product & Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW, INC.1.46%107 607
ORACLE CORPORATION28.43%219 060
SAP SE12.20%165 786
INTUIT INC.31.89%132 829
DOCUSIGN, INC.29.64%54 398
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.14.65%32 546