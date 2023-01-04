Advanced search
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:39 2023-01-04 am EST
392.98 USD   +1.94%
ServiceNow to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Jan. 25

01/04/2023 | 11:01am EST
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, following the close of market on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (22:00 GMT) on Jan. 25, 2023. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (888) 330-2455 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (240) 789-2717 (Passcode: 8135305). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/623018365).

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 770-2030 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (647) 362-9199 (Passcode: 8135305).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 247 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 579 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 305x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77 722 M 77 722 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 8,17x
Nbr of Employees 16 881
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 385,50 $
Average target price 527,54 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.0.00%77 722
ORACLE CORPORATION0.00%225 730
SAP SE2.20%121 027
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.0.73%33 033
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-1.83%17 628
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION0.00%14 765