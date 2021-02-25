Log in
ServiceNow Inc.

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

ServiceNow : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

02/25/2021 | 11:17am EST
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that President and CEO, Bill McDermott, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 3:45 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 730 M - -
Net income 2021 204 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 621x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 13 096
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SERVICENOW INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 615,32 $
Last Close Price 551,83 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.0.25%108 214
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.29%190 479
SAP SE-3.73%149 135
INTUIT INC.5.07%113 145
DOCUSIGN, INC.7.81%45 837
RINGCENTRAL, INC.2.44%34 795
