Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServiceNow, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW, INC.

(NOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:13:54 2023-02-22 am EST
439.50 USD   +1.77%
11:02aServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
02/16ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
BU
02/15Microsoft Says Defender for Cloud Apps Bolsters Security Capabilities to Protect Client Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

02/22/2023 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will attend and have executives present at one upcoming investor conference.

ServiceNow Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott will present at the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8 at 12:55 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at https://www.servicenow.com/company/investor-relations.html and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SERVICENOW, INC.
11:02aServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
02/16ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
BU
02/15Microsoft Says Defender for Cloud Apps Bolsters Security Capabilities to Protect Client..
MT
02/15Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. - Special Call
CI
02/09Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. - Special Call
CI
02/08Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. - Special Call
CI
02/08NewRocket, ServiceNow, and Bridge Transform In-House Learning with Integrated Platform
PR
02/08Newrocket, Inc., Servicenow, Inc., and Bridge Transform In-House Learning with Integrat..
CI
02/06Sector Update: Tech Stocks Continue to Fade Late Monday
MT
02/06Sector Update: Tech
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICENOW, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 862 M - -
Net income 2023 464 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 187x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 87 668 M 87 668 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,42x
EV / Sales 2024 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 20 433
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SERVICENOW, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 431,86 $
Average target price 523,48 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai President & Chief Operating Officer
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Digital Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW, INC.11.23%87 668
ORACLE CORPORATION6.78%232 417
SAP SE11.80%133 946
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.40%36 958
HUBSPOT, INC.39.95%19 065
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-4.45%17 160