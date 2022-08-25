Log in
    NOW   US81762P1021

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-08-25 am EDT
456.75 USD   -0.17%
11:01aServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/24SERVICENOW, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24Dennis M. Woodside Resigns from the Board of ServiceNow, Inc
CI
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/25/2022 | 11:01am EDT
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will attend and have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences. These include:

  • ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer, Gina Mastantuono, will participate in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Conference on Thursday, September 1 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer, Gina Mastantuono, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill McDermott, will present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14 at 1:15 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SERVICENOW INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 305 M - -
Net income 2022 243 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 378x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92 242 M 92 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 16 881
Free-Float 99,9%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 457,52 $
Average target price 557,69 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.-29.52%92 242
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.66%202 987
SAP SE-29.35%102 925
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.12%33 682
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-10.53%21 494
TRIMBLE, INC.-21.81%16 883