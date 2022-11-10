Advanced search
SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-11-10 am EST
406.15 USD   +12.42%
11:02aServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/08ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms for Ninth Consecutive Year
BU
11/07Happiest Minds Technologies Collaborates with ServiceNow to Accelerate Digital Transformation
CI
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/10/2022 | 11:02am EST
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will attend and have executives present at three upcoming investor conferences. These include:

  • ServiceNow Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott will present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 8:45 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Operating Officer CJ Desai will participate in a fireside chat at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, at 1:20 p.m. PT.
  • ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono will participate in a fireside chat at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at https://www.servicenow.com/company/investor-relations/events.html and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/08ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Man..
BU
11/07Happiest Minds Technologies Collaborates with ServiceNow to Accelerate Digital Transfor..
CI
11/04Insider Sell: ServiceNow
MT
11/03ServiceNow Releases New Solutions to Digitize Today's Most Pressing Workplace Productiv..
BU
11/02DA Davidson Adjusts ServiceNow Price Target to $491 From $625, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/01Crossfuze Is Awarded G-Cloud 13 Framework Agreement, Expanding Public Sector Services t..
AQ
10/31It's all about the Fed
MS
10/31Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta..
MS
10/27ServiceNow Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Shares Climb Thursday
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 246 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 286x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72 837 M 72 837 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,73x
EV / Sales 2023 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 16 881
Free-Float 99,7%
ServiceNow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 361,27 $
Average target price 526,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. McDermott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Chirantan C. J. Desai Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.-44.34%72 837
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.24%203 992
SAP SE-21.41%110 077
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.80%30 013
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-27.86%17 332
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.48.62%14 406