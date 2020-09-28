ServiceNow : welcomes Nichole Francis Reynolds to head new Global Government Relations team



With our purpose to make the world of work, work better for people, ServiceNow is a strategic partner helping many of the world's biggest companies drive their digital transformation and create great experiences for employees and customers.



As ServiceNow has rapidly grown to more than 12,000 employees serving more than 6,200 customers worldwide, it's important that we have a voice on the domestic and global policies that shape our business. We're excited to share that Nichole Francis Reynolds has joined ServiceNow as vice president of Global Government Relations.



In this newly created position, Francis Reynolds, a lawyer, will lead ServiceNow's global government affairs, public policy, and advocacy agenda. She will be responsible for educating the public sector about ServiceNow's business, our technology, and contributions to our customers and our communities around the world. Francis Reynolds will report to ServiceNow General Counsel Russell Elmer.



'As we grow to a $10 billion company and beyond, helping address technology-related public policy issues important to our company, our customers and people in general is increasingly important. We are thrilled that Nichole Francis Reynolds will help build our government relations program, focusing on issues such as data privacy and governance, digital literacy and technology for good,' said Elmer. 'Nichole has a stellar reputation for reaching across the aisle to help create understanding and consensus about issues that matter to everyone.'



A seasoned expert in financial services, technology, tax, manufacturing, and workforce development legislation, Nichole brings a proven track record of building bi-partisan alliances and coalitions to accomplish great outcomes for government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and communities.



'ServiceNow's award-winning culture and reputation for growth and innovation are second to none,' said Francis Reynolds. 'I couldn't be more proud to advance ServiceNow's belief in the power of technology to reduce the complexity in our jobs and make work, work better for people.'