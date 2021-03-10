Log in
SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SREV)
ServiceSource International : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/10/2021 | 12:02pm EST
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced that company executives Gary B. Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Lyne, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 195 M - -
Net income 2020 -18,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 93,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary B. Moore Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chad W. Lyne EVP, Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
James Boyce Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Ferron Independent Director
John R. Harris Independent Director
