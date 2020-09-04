ServiceSource International : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Annual Gateway Conference – ServiceSource management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9 , at 10:00 a.m. EDT, with one-on-one video conference calls to be held following the presentation. Sidoti & Company, LLC Virtual Investor Conference – ServiceSource management is scheduled to present on September 23rd, at 4:00 p.m. EDT, with one-on-one video conference calls to be held throughout the day.

Investors interested in attending the conferences and meeting with ServiceSource management should visit the on-line registration links above. The presentations will be webcast live through the conference websites and replays will also be available on ServiceSource’s Investor Relations website following the events.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) brings the world’s greatest brands closer to their customers through digitally-enabled solutions and data-driven insights that personalize and power the “moments that matter”. Backed by 20 years of experience, an industry-leading technology platform, a robust global footprint and a powerful suite of solutions that enhance every touchpoint along the Customer Journey Experience (CJX), we deliver impactful revenue growth for global market leaders. Operating out of eight countries with more than 3,000 sales delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually. To learn more about how we help our clients more effectively find, convert, nurture, grow and retain their customers, visit www.servicesource.com.

