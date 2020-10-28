ServiceSource : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 10/28/2020 | 04:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Total Revenue of $45.8 million GAAP Net Loss of $5.6 million; Non-GAAP Net Loss of $1.6 million Adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.2 million Positive Free Cash Flow of $3.4 million ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. “We demonstrated operational resilience and financial discipline in the midst of a challenging and dynamic macro environment in the quarter,” said Gary B. Moore, ServiceSource’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Go-to-market transformation and customer-centric initiatives are at the top of the C-suite agenda across the technology sectors we serve, underscoring the increasing relevance and mission-critical nature of our customer journey experience (CJX™) solutions. Although economic headwinds continue to persist, we believe our strategic focus and targeted investments position us well to succeed in a market that is large, underserved, and growing over the longer term.” Key Financial Results – Third Quarter 2020 GAAP revenue was $45.8 million, compared with $53.4 million reported for Q3 2019. GAAP net loss was $5.6 million or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $4.4 million or $0.05 per diluted share reported for Q3 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $0.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share reported for Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $0.2 million, compared with positive $1.1 million reported for Q3 2019. Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was positive $3.4 million, compared with negative $2.6 million reported for Q3 2019. Ended the quarter with $41.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including $15.0 million of borrowings under the Company's $40.0 million revolving line of credit. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement tables contained within this press release. Key Business Highlights – Third Quarter 2020 On a year-to-date basis, renewed or extended approximately 87% of the contract value that was up for renewal. Signed our fourth new client logo win of the year to support accelerated go-to-market activities for a leading health and fitness industry software provider. Extended and expanded a three-year global customer success contract with Qlik, a provider of end-to-end data integration and analytics solutions. Launched a subscription renewals management program to support a new global engagement with a cloud-native endpoint security provider. Grew revenue with four of our top 10 clients on a trailing twelve-month basis. Quarterly Conference Call ServiceSource will discuss its third quarter 2020 results on October 29, 2020, via teleconference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call within the U.S., please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. Conference ID number: 3792389. In addition, a live webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the ServiceSource website under Events and Presentations. The related slide presentation and a replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.servicesource.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial management and our expectation to continue to invest in our strategic priorities and digital transformation initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include: a decline in client renewals, the loss of one or more of our key clients, the contraction in our revenue from one or more of our key clients - either in the ordinary course of business or as a result of macroeconomic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic - in each case resulting in churn, or our clients not expanding their relationships with us; economic or other adverse events or conditions affecting the technology industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and except as may be legally required we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. About ServiceSource ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com. Trademarks ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners. Connect with ServiceSource:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube ServiceSource International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 45,790 $ 53,395 $ 143,542 $ 161,264 Cost of revenue(1) 33,210 37,871 103,415 115,696 Gross profit 12,580 15,524 40,127 45,568 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 5,638 7,499 19,048 22,934 Research and development(1) 1,489 1,165 4,186 3,702 General and administrative(1) 10,537 10,129 31,844 32,081 Restructuring and other related costs — 630 703 1,836 Total operating expenses 17,664 19,423 55,781 60,553 Loss from operations (5,084 ) (3,899 ) (15,654 ) (14,985 ) Interest and other expense, net (500 ) (419 ) (1,050 ) (967 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (5,584 ) (4,318 ) (16,704 ) (15,952 ) Provision for income tax benefit (expense) 6 (119 ) (173 ) (239 ) Net loss $ (5,578 ) $ (4,437 ) $ (16,877 ) $ (16,191 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 95,963 94,228 95,437 93,637 (1) Reported amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 110 $ 126 $ 245 $ 414 Sales and marketing 200 518 1,021 1,390 Research and development 14 12 33 24 General and administrative 942 523 2,287 2,157 Total stock-based compensation $ 1,266 $ 1,179 $ 3,586 $ 3,985 ServiceSource International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,180 $ 27,089 Accounts receivable, net 33,366 41,754 Prepaid expenses and other 6,914 7,296 Total current assets 79,460 76,139 Property and equipment, net 31,319 36,149 ROU assets 31,733 36,396 Contract acquisition costs 995 1,602 Goodwill 6,334 6,334 Other assets 3,983 4,844 Total assets $ 153,824 $ 161,464 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 993 $ 4,392 Accrued expenses 2,411 3,366 Accrued compensation and benefits 17,754 16,700 Revolver 15,000 — Operating lease liabilities 10,741 9,652 Other current liabilities 1,085 2,218 Total current liabilities 47,984 36,328 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 28,129 33,716 Other long-term liabilities 2,313 2,983 Total liabilities 78,426 73,027 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 10 9 Treasury stock (441 ) (441 ) Additional paid-in capital 378,309 374,525 Accumulated deficit (302,943 ) (286,066 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 463 410 Total stockholders’ equity 75,398 88,437 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 153,824 $ 161,464 ServiceSource International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,877 ) $ (16,191 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,331 10,158 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 798 1,239 Amortization of ROU assets 7,255 7,222 Stock-based compensation 3,586 3,985 Restructuring and other related costs 633 1,785 Other 54 (200 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 8,544 10,238 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,226 507 Contract acquisition costs (195 ) (362 ) Accounts payable (3,597 ) (365 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 317 (1 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,299 ) (6,949 ) Accrued expenses (831 ) 316 Other liabilities (1,081 ) (4,144 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,864 7,238 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,124 ) (9,243 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,124 ) (9,243 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment on finance lease obligations (730 ) (666 ) Proceeds from Revolver 27,000 — Repayment of Revolver (12,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 159 223 Payments related to minimum tax withholdings on RSU releases — (19 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,429 (462 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (52 ) 125 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,117 (2,342 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 29,383 27,779 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 41,500 $ 25,437 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, ServiceSource provides investors with non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measure is presented in the following financial tables. ServiceSource believes non-GAAP financial information provided in this release can assist investors in understanding and assessing its on-going core operations and prospects for the future and provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing ServiceSource's financial results with other companies in the industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP gross profit consists of gross profit plus adjustments to stock-based compensation and amortization of internally developed software. Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software, restructuring and other related costs, amortization of contract acquisition costs related to the initial adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) (“ASC 606”), non-cash interest expense and applying an income tax rate of 26.5% on non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation expense is expected to vary depending on the number of new grants issued, changes in the Company's stock price, stock market volatility, expected option lives and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus provision for income tax expense (benefit), interest and other expense (income), net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA plus stock-based compensation, restructuring and other related costs, amortization of contract acquisition costs related to the initial adoption of ASC 606 and costs attributable to establishing a litigation reserve. Free Cash Flow consists of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. The Company believes Free Cash Flow is useful to its investors as it measures the amount of cash available to fund future operations and strategic opportunities. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. ServiceSource International, Inc. GAAP To Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 45,790 $ 53,395 $ 143,542 $ 161,264 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 12,580 $ 15,524 $ 40,127 $ 45,568 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (A) 110 126 245 414 Amortization of internally developed software (B) 1,408 1,082 3,974 2,975 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,098 $ 16,732 $ 44,346 $ 48,957 Gross profit % GAAP gross profit 27.5 % 29.1 % 28.0 % 28.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (A) 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Amortization of internally developed software (B) 3.1 % 2.0 % 2.8 % 1.8 % Non-GAAP gross profit 30.8 % 31.3 % 30.9 % 30.4 % Certain totals do not add due to rounding Operating expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 17,664 $ 19,423 $ 55,781 $ 60,553 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (A) (1,156 ) (1,053 ) (3,341 ) (3,571 ) Amortization of internally developed software (B) (575 ) (442 ) (1,623 ) (1,215 ) Restructuring and other related costs (C) — (630 ) (703 ) (1,836 ) Amortization of contract acquisition costs - ASC 606 initial adoption (D) (134 ) (277 ) (514 ) (789 ) Litigation reserve (E) — 256 — 256 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,799 $ 17,277 $ 49,600 $ 53,398 Net loss GAAP net loss $ (5,578 ) $ (4,437 ) $ (16,877 ) $ (16,191 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (A) 1,266 1,179 3,586 3,985 Amortization of internally developed software (B) 1,983 1,524 5,597 4,190 Restructuring and other related costs (C) — 630 703 1,836 Amortization of contract acquisition costs - ASC 606 initial adoption (D) 134 277 514 789 Litigation reserve (E) — (256 ) — (256 ) Non-cash interest expense (F) 18 18 53 56 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (G) 574 369 1,830 1,657 Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,603 ) $ (696 ) $ (4,594 ) $ (3,934 ) Diluted net loss per share GAAP net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (A) 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Amortization of internally developed software (B) 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.04 Restructuring and other related costs (C) 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 Amortization of contract acquisition costs - ASC 606 initial adoption (D) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Litigation reserve (E) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-cash interest expense (F) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (G) 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Certain totals do not add due to rounding Shares used in calculating diluted net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis (H) 95,963 94,228 95,437 93,637 Footnotes to GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (A) Stock-based compensation. Included in our GAAP presentation of cost of revenue and operating expenses, stock-based compensation consists of expenses for stock options, stock unit awards and purchase rights under our stock purchase plan. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP measures because some investors may view it as not reflective of our core operating performance as it is a non-cash expense. (B) Amortization of internally developed software. Included in our GAAP presentation of cost of revenue and operating expenses, amortization of internally developed software reflects non-cash expense for software developed or obtained for internal use. We exclude these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because we believe they are not indicative of our core operating performance. (C) Restructuring and other related costs. Included in our GAAP presentation, we incurred expenses related to our restructuring effort to better align our cost structure with current revenue levels. Restructuring and other related costs consist primarily of employees' severance payments, related employee benefits, related legal fees and charges related to leases and other contract termination costs. These are one-time in nature costs that are not indicative of our core operating performance. (D) Amortization of contract acquisition costs - ASC 606 initial adoption. Upon adoption of ASC 606 using the modified retrospective approach, we capitalized approximately $3.3 million of previously expensed sales commissions from 2015, 2016 and 2017. Amortization of these amounts are included in our GAAP presentation as sales and marketing expense. We believe the non-cash amortization expense is not related to or indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (E) Litigation reserve. The Company records a contingent liability when it is probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount is reasonably estimable in accordance with accounting for contingencies. These reserves are one-time in nature charges that are not indicative of our core operating performance. (F) Non-cash interest expense. Under GAAP, we recognize interest expense at the effective interest rate which includes interest costs related to the amortization of debt issuance costs. The difference between the effective interest rate and the contractual interest rate is excluded from our assessment of our operating performance because we believe this non-cash expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance. We believe that the exclusion of the non-cash interest expense provides investors a view of our core operating performance. (G) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. This adjusts the provision for income taxes to reflect the effect of the non-GAAP items A, B, C, D, E and F noted above on our non-GAAP net income (loss). (H) Shares used in calculating diluted net income (loss) per share on a non-GAAP basis. The share count for basic and diluted earnings per share is the same due to GAAP net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. ServiceSource International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (5,578 ) $ (4,437 ) $ (16,877 ) $ (16,191 ) Provision for income tax (benefit) expense (6 ) 119 173 239 Interest and other expense, net 500 419 1,050 967 Depreciation and amortization(1) 3,512 3,164 10,331 10,158 EBITDA (1,572 ) (735 ) (5,323 ) (4,827 ) Stock-based compensation (A) 1,266 1,179 3,586 3,985 Restructuring and other related costs (C) — 630 703 1,836 Amortization of contract acquisition asset costs -

ASC 606 initial adoption (D) 134 277 514 789 Litigation reserve (E) — (256 ) — (256 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (172 ) $ 1,095 $ (520 ) $ 1,527 (1) Depreciation and amortization expense are comprised of the following: For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Internally developed software amortization $ 1,983 $ 1,524 $ 5,597 $ 4,190 Property and equipment depreciation 1,529 1,640 4,734 5,968 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,512 $ 3,164 $ 10,331 $ 10,158 ServiceSource International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 5,934 $ 521 Purchases of property and equipment(1) (2,528 ) (3,148 ) Free Cash Flow $ 3,406 $ (2,627 ) (1) These amounts are derived from our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005897/en/ © Business Wire 2020

0 All news about SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. 10/27 SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Extends Client Relationship with Qlik to Support C.. BU 10/15 SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call .. BU 09/04 SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences BU 08/01 Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL : July 30, 2020 Prepared Remarks PU 07/29 SERVICESOURCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07/29 SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f.. AQ 07/29 SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial .. AQ 07/29 SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio.. AQ 07/29 SERVICESOURCE : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 07/15 SERVICESOURCE : to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on July 30, 2.. BU