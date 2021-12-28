Log in
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results January 24th

12/28/2021 | 04:20pm EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on January 24, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, January 24, 2022 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until February 4, 2022.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
DMange@servisfirstbank.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 416 M - -
Net income 2021 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 4 765 M 4 765 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.118.17%4 765
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%157 841
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.31%73 857
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.57%63 045
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.97%55 855
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-11.22%52 452