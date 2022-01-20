ServisFirst Bancshares : Bank Nashville Announces Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager

Nashville, TN -

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces the addition of Tom Hayes to ServisFirst Bank Nashville as Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager. In this role, Hayes will work to pursue new residential mortgage business while maintaining a quality network of business relationships with local professionals.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom Hayes to our Nashville team," states Bradford Vieira, ServisFirst Bank Nashville Regional CEO. "ServisFirst Bank is dedicated to quality service and we look forward to fostering growth in our community."

Tom Hayes, Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager

Tom Hayes joins ServisFirst Bank as Vice President with over twenty nine years of experience in executive management, retail and wholesale mortgage experience.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Hayes served in a variety of leadership roles with a specialty in developing new markets, growing territories and recruiting. Additionally, as a veteran of the United States Air Force, Hayes' background and experience will contribute to a synergic team atmosphere.

For more information regarding Tom Hayes as Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies' financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.