Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares : Bank Nashville Announces Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager

01/20/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nashville, TN -

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces the addition of Tom Hayes to ServisFirst Bank Nashville as Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager. In this role, Hayes will work to pursue new residential mortgage business while maintaining a quality network of business relationships with local professionals.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom Hayes to our Nashville team," states Bradford Vieira, ServisFirst Bank Nashville Regional CEO. "ServisFirst Bank is dedicated to quality service and we look forward to fostering growth in our community."

Tom Hayes, Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager

Tom Hayes joins ServisFirst Bank as Vice President with over twenty nine years of experience in executive management, retail and wholesale mortgage experience.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Hayes served in a variety of leadership roles with a specialty in developing new markets, growing territories and recruiting. Additionally, as a veteran of the United States Air Force, Hayes' background and experience will contribute to a synergic team atmosphere.

For more information regarding Tom Hayes as Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies' financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Disclaimer

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
10:21aSERVISFIRST BANCSHARES : Bank Nashville Announces Vice President, Mortgage Production Mana..
PU
2021SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results January ..
GL
2021SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15% - Form 8-K
PU
2021SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021ServisFirst Bancshares Lifts Quarterly Cash Dividend 15% to $0.23 a Share, Payable Jan...
MT
2021ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15%
GL
2021ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15%
GL
2021ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 7, 2..
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : ServisFirst Bancshares
MT
2021SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 416 M - -
Net income 2021 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 4 535 M 4 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 83,65 $
Average target price 80,67 $
Spread / Average Target -3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.-1.52%4 535
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%161 415
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.90%80 740
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.14%65 273
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.82%57 992
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%55 302