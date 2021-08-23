Log in
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
ServisFirst Bancshares : Bank Tampa President Selected as Chairwoman of Florida Bankers Association Women in Leadership Conference

08/23/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Tampa, FL -

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is proud to announce ServisFirst Bank Tampa Bay President Gwynn Davey has been selected as Chairwoman of the 8th annual Florida Bankers Association Women in Leadership Conference to be held December 2-3, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

The Women in Leadership conference is designed to encourage, support, and inspire women to reach for leadership positions in their chosen field. The impressive lineup of speakers includes successful women leaders and managers from Florida's financial institutions and affiliated professional groups. Over 250 attendees from all levels of staff and industries are expected to attend.

'After three postponements, we are thrilled to finally host the 8th Annual Women in Leadership Conference later this year,' states Gwynn Davey, ServisFirst Bank Tampa Bay President. 'This conference empowers and enhances career growth for women across Florida, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to help lead such an incredible event.'

In addition to the speakers and networking events, attendees will have the opportunity to visit with select companies and organizations participating as exhibitors. For example, nonprofit organization Rethreaded will be selling products that are created by survivors of human trafficking to support their mission.

ServisFirst Bank is proud to be a sponsor of this event. Registration for the Women in Leadership Conference is available online: www.floridabankers.com/women-in-leadership-conference.

For more information regarding Gwynn Davey as Chairwoman of the Florida Bankers Association Women in Leadership Conference, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $13 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies' financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Disclaimer

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
