    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
76.69 USD   +1.79%
ServisFirst Bancshares : Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

06/21/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 21, 2022--ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NYSE: SFBS) ("ServisFirst"), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on June 21, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on July 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Piedmont, and West Central Florida. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbank.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbank.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contacts

ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
DMange@servisfirstbank.com

Disclaimer

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 21:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
