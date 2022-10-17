ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Third Quarter of 2022
10/17/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Diluted earnings per share were $1.17 for the third quarter of 2022, a 22% increase over the third quarter of 2021 and a 3% increase on a linked-quarter basis
Preliminary settlement of litigation and write-down of a private investment resulting in charges of $2.4 million, net of income taxes, or $0.05 per diluted share
Total loans grew $661.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, or 25% annualized
Entered the Piedmont, North Carolina market and expanded our presence in Northwest Florida and Nashville.
Book value per share increased 11% year-over-year
Return on average common stockholders’ equity was 20.49% for the quarter
Efficiency ratio was 31.54% for the quarter, including the charges above
Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We were pleased to add some exceptional bankers during the quarter who will help in the continued growth and expansion of our company.”
Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “Excess funds have returned to normal levels. Our net interest margins should remain relatively stable going forward.”
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)
Period Ending
September 30,
2022
Period Ending
June 30, 2022
% Change
From Period
Ending
June 30, 2022
to Period Ending
September 30,
2022
Period Ending
September 30,
2021
% Change
From Period
Ending
September 30,
2021 to
Period Ending
September 30,
2022
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS
Net Income
$
64,031
$
62,136
3
%
$
52,499
22
%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
64,031
$
62,105
3
%
$
52,499
22
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.17
$
1.14
3
%
$
0.96
22
%
Return on Average Assets
1.77
%
1.67
%
1.50
%
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
20.49
%
20.93
%
18.93
%
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
54,546,682
54,532,385
54,477,740
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS
Net Income
$
183,780
$
153,981
19
%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
183,749
$
153,950
19
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
3.37
$
2.83
19
%
Return on Average Assets
1.64
%
1.63
%
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
20.43
%
19.73
%
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
54,533,793
54,440,004
BALANCE SHEET
Total Assets
$
13,890,030
$
14,494,317
(4)
%
$
14,602,228
(5)
%
Loans
11,278,614
10,617,320
6
%
8,812,811
28
%
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
3,661,936
4,686,511
(22)
%
4,366,654
(16)
%
Total Deposits
11,051,915
11,772,337
(6)
%
12,078,670
(9)
%
Stockholders' Equity
1,242,589
1,211,918
3
%
1,114,293
12
%
DETAILED FINANCIALS
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $64.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $62.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $52.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.18 and $1.17, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.14 for both in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.97 and $0.96, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021.
Annualized return on average assets was 1.77% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 20.49% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.50% and 18.93%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021.
Net interest income was $126.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $116.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $96.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 3.64% compared to 3.26% in the second quarter of 2022 and 2.85% in the third quarter of 2021. Loan yields were 4.77% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.38% during the second quarter of 2022 and 4.39% during the third quarter of 2021. Fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $400,000 during the third quarter of 2022 contributed one basis point of the loan yield, compared to $2.8 million of PPP loan fee accretion during the second quarter of 2022, or 11 basis points of the loan yield, and $5.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, or 24 basis points of the loan yield. Investment yields were 2.47% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.37% during the second quarter of 2022 and 2.70% during the third quarter of 2021. Amortization of mortgage-backed securities decreased by $203,000 from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2022.
Average loans for the third quarter of 2022 were $10.92 billion, an increase of $730.9 million, or 28.5% annualized, over average loans of $10.19 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $2.24 billion, or 25.8%, over average loans of $8.68 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2022 were $11.53 billion, a decrease of $510.6 million, or 16.8%, annualized, over average total deposits of $12.04 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $41.9 million, or 0.4%, over average total deposits of $11.49 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.13% for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of one basis point compared to 0.12% for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of two basis points compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.11% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.02% and 0.08% for the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 was 1.25%, 1.21%, and 1.24%, respectively. We recorded a $15.6 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. A less optimistic outlook for unemployment and GDP is driving the increase in provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2022.
Non-interest income increased $913,000, or 11.4%, to $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $165,000, or 9.6%, to $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $639,000, or 44.9%, to $784,000 from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022. Net credit card revenue increased $569,000, or 27.9%, to $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.0 million during the third quarter of 2021. The aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts increased 27.2% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Cash surrender value life insurance decreased $34,000, or 2.0%, to $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2021. Other operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $852,000, or 73.3%, to $2.0 million from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. We recognized $1.3 million of income related to our interest rate cap during the third quarter 2022 compared to write down of $98,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Merchant service revenue increased by $93,000, or 25%, to $468,000, or 25%, during the third quarter of 2022, from $375,000 during the third quarter of 2021.
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $8.3 million, or 24.2%, to $42.7 million from $34.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $2.9 million, or 7.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.7 million, or 9.4%, to $19.7 million from $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $1.0 million, or 5.0%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees increased by 40 to 558 at September 30, 2022 compared to 518 at September 30, 2021, and increased by 18 from the end of the second quarter of 2022. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $144,000, or 4.8%, to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $157,000, or 5.3% on a linked-quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $3.1 million, or 74.1%, to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $868,000, or 13.7%, on a linked-quarter basis. This increase in third party processing also includes Federal Reserve Bank charges related to correspondent bank settlement activities, which increased by $3.0 million year-over-year to $3.7 million during the third quarter of 2022. Professional services expense increased $88,000, or 9.3%, to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $948,000 in the third quarter of 2021. FDIC and other regulatory assessments decreased $655,000 to $975,000 in the third quarter of 2022, from $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $172,000, or 15.0%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $4.1 million, or 62.3%, to $10.6 million from $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $3.4 million on a linked-quarter basis. During the third quarter of 2022 we reached a preliminary settlement on a lawsuit and wrote down the value of a private investment resulting in charges of $3.1 million, or $2.4 million net of income tax. The efficiency ratio was 31.54% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 32.95% during the third quarter of 2021 and compared to 31.64% during the second quarter of 2022.
Income tax expense increased $1.5 million, or 13.3%, to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rate was 16.92% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 17.98% for the third quarter of 2021. We recognized an aggregate of $3.4 million in credits during the third quarter of 2022 related to investments in tax credit partnerships. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the third quarters of 2022 and 2021 of $370,000 and $78,000, respectively.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.
At September 30,
2022
At June 30,
2022
At March 31,
2022
At December 31,
2021
At September 30,
2021
Book value per share - GAAP
$
22.87
$
22.32
$
21.61
$
21.24
$
20.56
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP
1,242,589
1,211,949
1,172,975
1,152,015
1,114,293
Adjustments:
Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,638)
(13,705)
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP
$
1,228,974
$
1,198,334
$
1,159,360
$
1,138,377
$
1,100,588
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP
$
22.62
$
22.07
$
21.36
$
20.99
$
20.30
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP
8.95
%
8.36
%
7.65
%
7.46
%
7.63
%
Total assets - GAAP
$
13,890,030
$
14,494,348
$
15,339,419
$
15,448,806
$
14,602,228
Adjustments:
Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,615)
(13,638)
(13,705)
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP
$
13,876,415
$
14,480,733
$
15,325,804
$
15,435,168
$
14,588,523
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP
8.86
%
8.28
%
7.56
%
7.38
%
7.54
%
About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. We also operate loan production offices in Florida. Through the bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2022, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.
More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except share and per share data)
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Interest income
$
149,299
$
126,555
$
113,188
$
108,954
$
104,236
Interest expense
22,881
10,187
7,466
7,804
7,916
Net interest income
126,418
116,368
105,722
101,150
96,320
Provision for credit losses
15,603
9,507
5,362
8,451
5,963
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
110,815
106,861
100,360
92,699
90,357
Non-interest income
8,939
9,506
7,948
7,365
8,026
Non-interest expense
42,685
39,821
37,218
38,489
34,377
Income before income tax
77,069
76,546
71,090
61,575
64,006
Provision for income tax
13,038
14,410
13,477
7,822
11,507
Net income
64,031
62,136
57,613
53,753
52,499
Preferred stock dividends
-
31
-
31
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
64,031
$
62,105
$
57,613
$
53,722
$
52,499
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.18
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
$
0.97
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.17
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
$
0.96
Average diluted shares outstanding
54,546,682
54,532,385
54,522,042
54,493,959
54,477,740
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
13,890,030
$
14,494,317
$
15,339,419
$
15,448,806
$
14,602,228
Loans
11,278,614
10,617,320
9,898,957
9,532,934
8,812,811
Debt securities
1,714,603
1,790,218
1,617,977
1,305,527
984,600
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,661,936
4,686,511
4,889,495
4,799,767
4,366,654
Total deposits
11,051,915
11,772,337
12,408,755
12,452,836
12,078,670
Borrowings
65,406
64,716
64,711
64,706
64,701
Stockholders' equity
1,242,589
1,211,918
1,172,975
1,152,015
1,114,293
Shares outstanding
54,324,007
54,306,875
54,282,132
54,227,060
54,207,147
Book value per share
$
22.87
$
22.32
$
21.61
$
21.24
$
20.56
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
22.62
$
22.07
$
21.36
$
20.99
$
20.30
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)
Net interest margin
3.64
%
3.26
%
2.89
%
2.71
%
2.85
%
Return on average assets
1.77
%
1.67
%
1.53
%
1.40
%
1.50
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity
20.49
%
20.93
%
20.09
%
18.75
%
18.93
%
Efficiency ratio
31.54
%
31.64
%
32.74
%
35.47
%
32.95
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
1.23
%
1.11
%
1.02
%
1.03
%
1.01
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.37
%
9.59
%
9.86
%
9.95
%
10.46
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.37
%
9.59
%
9.87
%
9.96
%
10.47
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
10.91
%
11.12
%
11.43
%
11.58
%
12.18
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
8.84
%
8.19
%
7.67
%
7.39
%
7.80
%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)
8.86
%
8.28
%
7.56
%
7.38
%
7.54
%
(1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
249,051
$
102,313
143
%
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions
156,959
4,297,473
(96
)%
Federal funds sold
82,316
44,700
84
%
Cash and cash equivalents
488,326
4,444,486
(89
)%
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
665,763
723,324
(8
)%
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $942,282 at September 30, 2022 and $261,276 at September 30, 2021)
1,048,840
261,276
301
%
Restricted equity securities
7,734
-
NM
Mortgage loans held for sale
2,003
578
247
%
Loans
11,278,614
8,812,811
28
%
Less allowance for credit losses
(140,967
)
(108,950
)
29
%
Loans, net
11,137,647
8,703,861
28
%
Premises and equipment, net
59,080
60,953
(3
)%
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets
13,615
13,705
(1
)%
Other assets
467,022
394,045
19
%
Total assets
$
13,890,030
$
14,602,228
(5
)%
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
3,661,936
$
4,366,654
(16
)%
Interest-bearing
7,389,979
7,712,016
(4
)%
Total deposits
11,051,915
12,078,670
(9
)%
Federal funds purchased
1,466,322
1,286,756
14
%
Other borrowings
65,406
64,701
1
%
Other liabilities
63,798
57,808
10
%
Total liabilities
12,647,441
13,487,935
(6
)%
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at
September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
-
-
-
%
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,324,007 shares
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022, and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,207,147
shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021
54
54
-
%
Additional paid-in capital
228,738
225,648
1
%
Retained earnings
1,057,387
869,731
22
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(44,090
)
18,360
NM
Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
1,242,089
1,113,793
12
%
Noncontrolling interest
500
500
-
%
Total stockholders' equity
1,242,589
1,114,293
12
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,890,030
$
14,602,228
(5
)%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
131,375
$
96,119
$
345,767
$
285,373
Taxable securities
11,089
6,544
29,827
18,666
Nontaxable securities
30
62
110
255
Federal funds sold
632
4
738
11
Other interest and dividends
6,173
1,507
12,600
3,046
Total interest income
149,299
104,236
389,042
307,351
Interest expense:
Deposits
13,655
6,581
25,925
20,298
Borrowed funds
9,226
1,335
14,609
3,700
Total interest expense
22,881
7,916
40,534
23,998
Net interest income
126,418
96,320
348,508
283,353
Provision for credit losses
15,603
5,963
30,472
23,066
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
110,815
90,357
318,036
260,287
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,892
1,727
6,167
5,542
Mortgage banking
784
1,423
1,924
6,869
Credit card income
2,612
2,043
7,656
5,147
Securities (losses) gains
-
-
(6,168)
620
Increase in cash surrender value life insurance
1,637
1,671
4,878
5,012
Other operating income
2,014
1,162
11,936
2,897
Total non-interest income
8,939
8,026
26,393
26,087
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,687
17,995
58,722
50,425
Equipment and occupancy expense
3,140
2,996
9,056
8,494
Third party processing and other services
7,213
4,144
19,163
11,506
Professional services
1,036
948
3,355
2,978
FDIC and other regulatory assessments
975
1,630
3,254
4,637
Other real estate owned expense
21
123
56
820
Other operating expense
10,613
6,541
26,118
15,740
Total non-interest expense
42,685
34,377
119,724
94,600
Income before income tax
77,069
64,006
224,705
191,774
Provision for income tax
13,038
11,507
40,925
37,793
Net income
64,031
52,499
183,780
153,981
Dividends on preferred stock
-
-
31
31
Net income available to common stockholders
$
64,031
$
52,499
$
183,749
$
153,950
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.18
$
0.97
$
3.38
$
2.84
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.17
$
0.96
$
3.37
$
2.83
LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2021
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
3,104,155
$
2,966,040
$
2,955,927
$
2,984,053
$
2,927,845
Real estate - construction
1,433,698
1,383,155
1,164,690
1,103,076
887,938
Real estate - mortgage:
Owner-occupied commercial
2,145,621
2,026,807
1,919,811
1,874,103
1,809,840
1-4 family mortgage
1,089,826
1,015,698
926,697
826,765
765,102
Other mortgage
3,438,762
3,160,510
2,869,158
2,678,084
2,357,812
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage
6,674,209
6,203,015
5,715,666
5,378,952
4,932,754
Consumer
66,552
65,110
62,674
66,853
64,274
Total loans
$
11,278,614
$
10,617,320
$
9,898,957
$
9,532,934
$
8,812,811
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2021
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
128,387
$
119,463
$
116,660
$
108,950
$
104,670
Loans charged off:
Commercial financial and agricultural
2,902
1,667
2,574
1,285
1,541
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
14
-
Real estate - mortgage
170
23
27
-
208
Consumer
261
123
75
141
86
Total charge offs
3,333
1,813
2,676
1,440
1,835
Recoveries:
Commercial financial and agricultural
297
1,217
105
671
140
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Real estate - mortgage
-
-
-
18
4
Consumer
12
13
12
10
8
Total recoveries
309
1,230
117
699
152
Net charge-offs
3,024
583
2,559
741
1,683
Provision for credit losses
15,604
9,507
5,362
8,451
5,963
Ending balance
$
140,967
$
128,387
$
119,463
$
116,660
$
108,950
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.25
%
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
1.24
%
Allowance for credit losses to total average
loans
1.32
%
1.26
%
1.24
%
1.29
%
1.26
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans
0.11
%
0.02
%
0.11
%
0.03
%
0.08
%
Provision for credit losses to total average
loans
0.58
%
0.37
%
0.23
%
0.37
%
0.27
%
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
11,655
$
10,540
$
14,738
$
6,762
$
9,145
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
4,803
4,991
4,686
5,335
5,326
Other real estate owned and
repossessed assets
1,245
1,207
1,989
1,208
2,068
Total
$
17,703
$
16,738
$
21,413
$
13,305
$
16,539
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.20
%
0.13
%
0.16
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
Nonperforming assets to earning assets
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,209.50
%
1,218.05
%
826.19
%
1,725.23
%
1,191.36
%
Restructured accruing loans
$
236
$
421
$
426
$
431
$
437
Restructured accruing loans to total loans
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2021
Beginning balance:
$
2,403
$
2,482
$
2,576
$
2,893
$
2,918
Additions
-
-
-
-
-
Net (paydowns) / advances
(362
)
(79
)
(94
)
(303
)
(25
)
Charge-offs
-
-
-
(14
)
-
Ending balance
$
2,041
$
2,403
$
2,482
$
2,576
$
2,893
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except per share data)
3rd Quarter
2022
2nd Quarter
2022
1st Quarter
2022
4th Quarter
2021
3rd Quarter
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
131,375
$
111,287
$
103,105
$
100,348
$
96,119
Taxable securities
11,089
10,515
8,223
6,747
6,544
Nontaxable securities
30
37
43
47
62
Federal funds sold
632
93
13
18
4
Other interest and dividends
6,173
4,623
1,804
1,794
1,507
Total interest income
149,299
126,555
113,188
108,954
104,236
Interest expense:
Deposits
13,655
6,427
5,843
6,271
6,581
Borrowed funds
9,226
3,760
1,623
1,533
1,335
Total interest expense
22,881
10,187
7,466
7,804
7,916
Net interest income
126,418
116,368
105,722
101,150
96,320
Provision for credit losses
15,603
9,507
5,362
8,451
5,963
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
110,815
106,861
100,360
92,699
90,357
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,892
2,133
2,142
1,297
1,727
Mortgage banking
784
614
526
471
1,423
Credit card income
2,612
2,672
2,372
2,200
2,043
Securities losses
-
(2,833)
(3,335)
-
-
Increase in cash surrender value life insurance
1,637
1,633
1,608
1,630
1,671
Other operating income
2,014
5,287
4,635
1,767
1,162
Total non-interest income
8,939
9,506
7,948
7,365
8,026
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,687
20,734
18,301
17,303
17,995
Equipment and occupancy expense
3,140
2,983
2,933
2,910
2,996
Third party processing and other services
7,213
6,345
5,605
4,856
4,144
Professional services
1,036
1,327
992
913
948
FDIC and other regulatory assessments
975
1,147
1,132
1,042
1,630
Other real estate owned expense
21
32
3
48
123
Other operating expense
10,613
7,253
8,252
11,417
6,541
Total non-interest expense
42,685
39,821
37,218
38,489
34,377
Income before income tax
77,069
76,546
71,090
61,575
64,006
Provision for income tax
13,038
14,410
13,477
7,822
11,507
Net income
64,031
62,136
57,613
53,753
52,499
Dividends on preferred stock
-
31
-
31
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
64,031
$
62,105
$
57,613
$
53,722
$
52,499
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.18
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
$
0.97
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.17
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
$
0.96
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(Dollars in thousands)
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
3rd Quarter 2021
Average
Balance
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Yield /
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
Taxable
$
10,900,105
4.77
%
$
10,165,470
4.38
%
$
9,621,484
4.29
%
$
9,032,914
4.40
%
$
8,653,632
4.40
%
Tax-exempt (2)
19,852
4.14
23,616
4.09
25,195
4.08
26,148
4.07
26,542
4.05
Total loans, net of
unearned income
10,919,957
4.77
10,189,086
4.38
9,646,679
4.29
9,059,062
4.40
8,680,174
4.39
Mortgage loans held for sale
2,906
2.73
471
3.41
927
1.73
998
1.99
7,050
1.69
Debt securities:
Taxable
1,797,560
2.47
1,775,425
2.37
1,518,572
2.17
1,134,378
2.38
969,715
2.70
Tax-exempt (2)
5,863
2.39
7,148
2.35
8,812
2.36
9,823
2.36
12,382
2.39
Total securities (3)
1,803,423
2.47
1,782,573
2.37
1,527,384
2.17
1,144,201
2.38
982,097
2.70
Federal funds sold
102,028
2.46
30,721
1.21
16,639
0.31
39,445
0.18
8,551
0.19
Restricted equity securities
7,724
3.65
7,724
3.74
7,371
3.70
873
3.18
-
-
Interest-bearing balances with banks
945,142
2.56
2,332,412
0.80
3,637,882
0.20
4,561,662
0.16
3,761,652
0.16
Total interest-earning assets
$
13,781,180
4.30
$
14,342,987
3.54
$
14,836,882
3.06
$
14,806,241
2.92
$
13,439,524
3.08
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
256,607
204,994
74,534
79,293
90,034
Net premises and equipment
60,155
60,673
61,209
61,837
62,845
Allowance for credit losses, accrued
interest and other assets
294,000
297,893
313,560
303,300
315,178
Total assets
$
14,391,942
$
14,906,547
$
15,286,185
$
15,250,671
$
13,907,581
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking
$
1,722,926
0.28
%
$
1,699,602
0.21
%
$
1,594,645
0.20
%
$
1,499,918
0.19
%
$
1,431,420
0.19
%
Savings
144,368
0.21
134,469
0.18
135,545
0.17
123,179
0.18
122,579
0.17
Money market
4,444,583
0.89
4,617,021
0.33
4,985,224
0.26
5,100,192
0.26
5,328,291
0.26
Time deposits
809,057
1.16
766,225
0.86
792,930
0.91
807,342
1.05
806,108
1.15
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,120,934
0.76
7,217,317
0.36
7,508,344
0.31
7,530,631
0.33
7,688,398
0.34
Federal funds purchased
1,493,444
2.27
1,550,805
0.79
1,620,012
0.23
1,608,349
0.21
1,205,327
0.21
Other borrowings
65,406
4.19
64,713
4.28
64,708
4.28
64,704
4.23
64,694
4.23
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
8,679,784
1.05
%
$
8,832,835
0.46
%
$
9,193,064
0.33
%
$
9,203,684
0.34
%
$
8,958,419
0.35
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing
demand deposits
4,410,318
4,824,521
4,870,701
4,856,243
3,800,972
Other liabilities
62,087
58,784
59,619
54,134
48,060
Stockholders' equity
1,263,870
1,205,551
1,156,186
1,121,578
1,078,987
Accumulated other comprehensive
(loss) income
(24,117)
(15,144)
6,615
15,032
21,143
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$
14,391,942
$
14,906,547
$
15,286,185
$
15,250,671
$
13,907,581
Net interest spread
3.25
%
3.08
%
2.77
%
2.58
%
2.73
%
Net interest margin
3.64
%
3.26
%
2.89
%
2.71
%
2.85
%
(1)
Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $3,849, $5,303, $6,823, $7,686, and $7,203 are included in interest income in the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021, and the third quarter of 2021, respectively.
(2)
Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(3)
Unrealized (losses) gains on debt securities of $(34,688), $(25,703), $8,245, $18,974, and $26,709 for the third quarter of 2022, second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022, fourth quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2021, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.