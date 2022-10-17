ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Third Quarter of 2022 10/17/2022 | 04:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Third Quarter 2022 Highlights: Diluted earnings per share were $1.17 for the third quarter of 2022, a 22% increase over the third quarter of 2021 and a 3% increase on a linked-quarter basis

Preliminary settlement of litigation and write-down of a private investment resulting in charges of $2.4 million, net of income taxes, or $0.05 per diluted share

Total loans grew $661.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, or 25% annualized

Entered the Piedmont, North Carolina market and expanded our presence in Northwest Florida and Nashville.

Book value per share increased 11% year-over-year

Return on average common stockholders’ equity was 20.49% for the quarter

Efficiency ratio was 31.54% for the quarter, including the charges above Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We were pleased to add some exceptional bankers during the quarter who will help in the continued growth and expansion of our company.” Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “Excess funds have returned to normal levels. Our net interest margins should remain relatively stable going forward.” FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending

September 30,

2022 Period Ending

June 30, 2022 % Change

From Period

Ending

June 30, 2022

to Period Ending

September 30,

2022 Period Ending

September 30,

2021 % Change

From Period

Ending

September 30,

2021 to

Period Ending

September 30,

2022 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 64,031 $ 62,136 3 % $ 52,499 22 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 64,031 $ 62,105 3 % $ 52,499 22 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.17 $ 1.14 3 % $ 0.96 22 % Return on Average Assets 1.77 % 1.67 % 1.50 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 20.49 % 20.93 % 18.93 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,546,682 54,532,385 54,477,740 YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 183,780 $ 153,981 19 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 183,749 $ 153,950 19 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.37 $ 2.83 19 % Return on Average Assets 1.64 % 1.63 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 20.43 % 19.73 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,533,793 54,440,004 BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 13,890,030 $ 14,494,317 (4) % $ 14,602,228 (5) % Loans 11,278,614 10,617,320 6 % 8,812,811 28 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 3,661,936 4,686,511 (22) % 4,366,654 (16) % Total Deposits 11,051,915 11,772,337 (6) % 12,078,670 (9) % Stockholders' Equity 1,242,589 1,211,918 3 % 1,114,293 12 % DETAILED FINANCIALS ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $64.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $62.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $52.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.18 and $1.17, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.14 for both in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.97 and $0.96, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 1.77% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 20.49% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.50% and 18.93%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income was $126.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $116.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $96.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 3.64% compared to 3.26% in the second quarter of 2022 and 2.85% in the third quarter of 2021. Loan yields were 4.77% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.38% during the second quarter of 2022 and 4.39% during the third quarter of 2021. Fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $400,000 during the third quarter of 2022 contributed one basis point of the loan yield, compared to $2.8 million of PPP loan fee accretion during the second quarter of 2022, or 11 basis points of the loan yield, and $5.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, or 24 basis points of the loan yield. Investment yields were 2.47% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.37% during the second quarter of 2022 and 2.70% during the third quarter of 2021. Amortization of mortgage-backed securities decreased by $203,000 from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2022. Average loans for the third quarter of 2022 were $10.92 billion, an increase of $730.9 million, or 28.5% annualized, over average loans of $10.19 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $2.24 billion, or 25.8%, over average loans of $8.68 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2022 were $11.53 billion, a decrease of $510.6 million, or 16.8%, annualized, over average total deposits of $12.04 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $41.9 million, or 0.4%, over average total deposits of $11.49 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.13% for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of one basis point compared to 0.12% for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of two basis points compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.11% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.02% and 0.08% for the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 was 1.25%, 1.21%, and 1.24%, respectively. We recorded a $15.6 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. A less optimistic outlook for unemployment and GDP is driving the increase in provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2022. Non-interest income increased $913,000, or 11.4%, to $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $165,000, or 9.6%, to $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $639,000, or 44.9%, to $784,000 from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022. Net credit card revenue increased $569,000, or 27.9%, to $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.0 million during the third quarter of 2021. The aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts increased 27.2% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Cash surrender value life insurance decreased $34,000, or 2.0%, to $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2021. Other operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $852,000, or 73.3%, to $2.0 million from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. We recognized $1.3 million of income related to our interest rate cap during the third quarter 2022 compared to write down of $98,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Merchant service revenue increased by $93,000, or 25%, to $468,000, or 25%, during the third quarter of 2022, from $375,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $8.3 million, or 24.2%, to $42.7 million from $34.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $2.9 million, or 7.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.7 million, or 9.4%, to $19.7 million from $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $1.0 million, or 5.0%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees increased by 40 to 558 at September 30, 2022 compared to 518 at September 30, 2021, and increased by 18 from the end of the second quarter of 2022. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $144,000, or 4.8%, to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $157,000, or 5.3% on a linked-quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $3.1 million, or 74.1%, to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $868,000, or 13.7%, on a linked-quarter basis. This increase in third party processing also includes Federal Reserve Bank charges related to correspondent bank settlement activities, which increased by $3.0 million year-over-year to $3.7 million during the third quarter of 2022. Professional services expense increased $88,000, or 9.3%, to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $948,000 in the third quarter of 2021. FDIC and other regulatory assessments decreased $655,000 to $975,000 in the third quarter of 2022, from $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $172,000, or 15.0%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $4.1 million, or 62.3%, to $10.6 million from $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, and increased $3.4 million on a linked-quarter basis. During the third quarter of 2022 we reached a preliminary settlement on a lawsuit and wrote down the value of a private investment resulting in charges of $3.1 million, or $2.4 million net of income tax. The efficiency ratio was 31.54% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to 32.95% during the third quarter of 2021 and compared to 31.64% during the second quarter of 2022. Income tax expense increased $1.5 million, or 13.3%, to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rate was 16.92% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 17.98% for the third quarter of 2021. We recognized an aggregate of $3.4 million in credits during the third quarter of 2022 related to investments in tax credit partnerships. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the third quarters of 2022 and 2021 of $370,000 and $78,000, respectively. GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data. At September 30,

2022 At June 30,

2022 At March 31,

2022 At December 31,

2021 At September 30,

2021 Book value per share - GAAP $ 22.87 $ 22.32 $ 21.61 $ 21.24 $ 20.56 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,242,589 1,211,949 1,172,975 1,152,015 1,114,293 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) (13,638) (13,705) Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 1,228,974 $ 1,198,334 $ 1,159,360 $ 1,138,377 $ 1,100,588 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 22.62 $ 22.07 $ 21.36 $ 20.99 $ 20.30 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 8.95 % 8.36 % 7.65 % 7.46 % 7.63 % Total assets - GAAP $ 13,890,030 $ 14,494,348 $ 15,339,419 $ 15,448,806 $ 14,602,228 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset (13,615) (13,615) (13,615) (13,638) (13,705) Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 13,876,415 $ 14,480,733 $ 15,325,804 $ 15,435,168 $ 14,588,523 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 8.86 % 8.28 % 7.56 % 7.38 % 7.54 % About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. We also operate loan production offices in Florida. Through the bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2022, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time. More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data) 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 149,299 $ 126,555 $ 113,188 $ 108,954 $ 104,236 Interest expense 22,881 10,187 7,466 7,804 7,916 Net interest income 126,418 116,368 105,722 101,150 96,320 Provision for credit losses 15,603 9,507 5,362 8,451 5,963 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,815 106,861 100,360 92,699 90,357 Non-interest income 8,939 9,506 7,948 7,365 8,026 Non-interest expense 42,685 39,821 37,218 38,489 34,377 Income before income tax 77,069 76,546 71,090 61,575 64,006 Provision for income tax 13,038 14,410 13,477 7,822 11,507 Net income 64,031 62,136 57,613 53,753 52,499 Preferred stock dividends - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,031 $ 62,105 $ 57,613 $ 53,722 $ 52,499 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.18 $ 1.14 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.14 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 $ 0.96 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,546,682 54,532,385 54,522,042 54,493,959 54,477,740 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 13,890,030 $ 14,494,317 $ 15,339,419 $ 15,448,806 $ 14,602,228 Loans 11,278,614 10,617,320 9,898,957 9,532,934 8,812,811 Debt securities 1,714,603 1,790,218 1,617,977 1,305,527 984,600 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,661,936 4,686,511 4,889,495 4,799,767 4,366,654 Total deposits 11,051,915 11,772,337 12,408,755 12,452,836 12,078,670 Borrowings 65,406 64,716 64,711 64,706 64,701 Stockholders' equity 1,242,589 1,211,918 1,172,975 1,152,015 1,114,293 Shares outstanding 54,324,007 54,306,875 54,282,132 54,227,060 54,207,147 Book value per share $ 22.87 $ 22.32 $ 21.61 $ 21.24 $ 20.56 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 22.62 $ 22.07 $ 21.36 $ 20.99 $ 20.30 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.26 % 2.89 % 2.71 % 2.85 % Return on average assets 1.77 % 1.67 % 1.53 % 1.40 % 1.50 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 20.49 % 20.93 % 20.09 % 18.75 % 18.93 % Efficiency ratio 31.54 % 31.64 % 32.74 % 35.47 % 32.95 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.23 % 1.11 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.01 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.37 % 9.59 % 9.86 % 9.95 % 10.46 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.37 % 9.59 % 9.87 % 9.96 % 10.47 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 10.91 % 11.12 % 11.43 % 11.58 % 12.18 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.84 % 8.19 % 7.67 % 7.39 % 7.80 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 8.86 % 8.28 % 7.56 % 7.38 % 7.54 % (1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 249,051 $ 102,313 143 % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 156,959 4,297,473 (96 )% Federal funds sold 82,316 44,700 84 % Cash and cash equivalents 488,326 4,444,486 (89 )% Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 665,763 723,324 (8 )% Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $942,282 at September 30, 2022 and $261,276 at September 30, 2021) 1,048,840 261,276 301 % Restricted equity securities 7,734 - NM Mortgage loans held for sale 2,003 578 247 % Loans 11,278,614 8,812,811 28 % Less allowance for credit losses (140,967 ) (108,950 ) 29 % Loans, net 11,137,647 8,703,861 28 % Premises and equipment, net 59,080 60,953 (3 )% Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets 13,615 13,705 (1 )% Other assets 467,022 394,045 19 % Total assets $ 13,890,030 $ 14,602,228 (5 )% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 3,661,936 $ 4,366,654 (16 )% Interest-bearing 7,389,979 7,712,016 (4 )% Total deposits 11,051,915 12,078,670 (9 )% Federal funds purchased 1,466,322 1,286,756 14 % Other borrowings 65,406 64,701 1 % Other liabilities 63,798 57,808 10 % Total liabilities 12,647,441 13,487,935 (6 )% Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 - - - % Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,324,007 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022, and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,207,147 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 228,738 225,648 1 % Retained earnings 1,057,387 869,731 22 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (44,090 ) 18,360 NM Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 1,242,089 1,113,793 12 % Noncontrolling interest 500 500 - % Total stockholders' equity 1,242,589 1,114,293 12 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,890,030 $ 14,602,228 (5 )% CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 131,375 $ 96,119 $ 345,767 $ 285,373 Taxable securities 11,089 6,544 29,827 18,666 Nontaxable securities 30 62 110 255 Federal funds sold 632 4 738 11 Other interest and dividends 6,173 1,507 12,600 3,046 Total interest income 149,299 104,236 389,042 307,351 Interest expense: Deposits 13,655 6,581 25,925 20,298 Borrowed funds 9,226 1,335 14,609 3,700 Total interest expense 22,881 7,916 40,534 23,998 Net interest income 126,418 96,320 348,508 283,353 Provision for credit losses 15,603 5,963 30,472 23,066 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,815 90,357 318,036 260,287 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,892 1,727 6,167 5,542 Mortgage banking 784 1,423 1,924 6,869 Credit card income 2,612 2,043 7,656 5,147 Securities (losses) gains - - (6,168) 620 Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,637 1,671 4,878 5,012 Other operating income 2,014 1,162 11,936 2,897 Total non-interest income 8,939 8,026 26,393 26,087 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,687 17,995 58,722 50,425 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,140 2,996 9,056 8,494 Third party processing and other services 7,213 4,144 19,163 11,506 Professional services 1,036 948 3,355 2,978 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 975 1,630 3,254 4,637 Other real estate owned expense 21 123 56 820 Other operating expense 10,613 6,541 26,118 15,740 Total non-interest expense 42,685 34,377 119,724 94,600 Income before income tax 77,069 64,006 224,705 191,774 Provision for income tax 13,038 11,507 40,925 37,793 Net income 64,031 52,499 183,780 153,981 Dividends on preferred stock - - 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,031 $ 52,499 $ 183,749 $ 153,950 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.18 $ 0.97 $ 3.38 $ 2.84 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 0.96 $ 3.37 $ 2.83 LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 3,104,155 $ 2,966,040 $ 2,955,927 $ 2,984,053 $ 2,927,845 Real estate - construction 1,433,698 1,383,155 1,164,690 1,103,076 887,938 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 2,145,621 2,026,807 1,919,811 1,874,103 1,809,840 1-4 family mortgage 1,089,826 1,015,698 926,697 826,765 765,102 Other mortgage 3,438,762 3,160,510 2,869,158 2,678,084 2,357,812 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 6,674,209 6,203,015 5,715,666 5,378,952 4,932,754 Consumer 66,552 65,110 62,674 66,853 64,274 Total loans $ 11,278,614 $ 10,617,320 $ 9,898,957 $ 9,532,934 $ 8,812,811 SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 128,387 $ 119,463 $ 116,660 $ 108,950 $ 104,670 Loans charged off: Commercial financial and agricultural 2,902 1,667 2,574 1,285 1,541 Real estate - construction - - - 14 - Real estate - mortgage 170 23 27 - 208 Consumer 261 123 75 141 86 Total charge offs 3,333 1,813 2,676 1,440 1,835 Recoveries: Commercial financial and agricultural 297 1,217 105 671 140 Real estate - construction - - - - - Real estate - mortgage - - - 18 4 Consumer 12 13 12 10 8 Total recoveries 309 1,230 117 699 152 Net charge-offs 3,024 583 2,559 741 1,683 Provision for credit losses 15,604 9,507 5,362 8,451 5,963 Ending balance $ 140,967 $ 128,387 $ 119,463 $ 116,660 $ 108,950 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.29 % 1.26 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans 0.11 % 0.02 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.58 % 0.37 % 0.23 % 0.37 % 0.27 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 11,655 $ 10,540 $ 14,738 $ 6,762 $ 9,145 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 4,803 4,991 4,686 5,335 5,326 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,245 1,207 1,989 1,208 2,068 Total $ 17,703 $ 16,738 $ 21,413 $ 13,305 $ 16,539 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.13 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 1,209.50 % 1,218.05 % 826.19 % 1,725.23 % 1,191.36 % Restructured accruing loans $ 236 $ 421 $ 426 $ 431 $ 437 Restructured accruing loans to total loans - % - % - % - % - % TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Beginning balance: $ 2,403 $ 2,482 $ 2,576 $ 2,893 $ 2,918 Additions - - - - - Net (paydowns) / advances (362 ) (79 ) (94 ) (303 ) (25 ) Charge-offs - - - (14 ) - Ending balance $ 2,041 $ 2,403 $ 2,482 $ 2,576 $ 2,893 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter

2022 2nd Quarter

2022 1st Quarter

2022 4th Quarter

2021 3rd Quarter

2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 131,375 $ 111,287 $ 103,105 $ 100,348 $ 96,119 Taxable securities 11,089 10,515 8,223 6,747 6,544 Nontaxable securities 30 37 43 47 62 Federal funds sold 632 93 13 18 4 Other interest and dividends 6,173 4,623 1,804 1,794 1,507 Total interest income 149,299 126,555 113,188 108,954 104,236 Interest expense: Deposits 13,655 6,427 5,843 6,271 6,581 Borrowed funds 9,226 3,760 1,623 1,533 1,335 Total interest expense 22,881 10,187 7,466 7,804 7,916 Net interest income 126,418 116,368 105,722 101,150 96,320 Provision for credit losses 15,603 9,507 5,362 8,451 5,963 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,815 106,861 100,360 92,699 90,357 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,892 2,133 2,142 1,297 1,727 Mortgage banking 784 614 526 471 1,423 Credit card income 2,612 2,672 2,372 2,200 2,043 Securities losses - (2,833) (3,335) - - Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,637 1,633 1,608 1,630 1,671 Other operating income 2,014 5,287 4,635 1,767 1,162 Total non-interest income 8,939 9,506 7,948 7,365 8,026 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,687 20,734 18,301 17,303 17,995 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,140 2,983 2,933 2,910 2,996 Third party processing and other services 7,213 6,345 5,605 4,856 4,144 Professional services 1,036 1,327 992 913 948 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 975 1,147 1,132 1,042 1,630 Other real estate owned expense 21 32 3 48 123 Other operating expense 10,613 7,253 8,252 11,417 6,541 Total non-interest expense 42,685 39,821 37,218 38,489 34,377 Income before income tax 77,069 76,546 71,090 61,575 64,006 Provision for income tax 13,038 14,410 13,477 7,822 11,507 Net income 64,031 62,136 57,613 53,753 52,499 Dividends on preferred stock - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,031 $ 62,105 $ 57,613 $ 53,722 $ 52,499 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.18 $ 1.14 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 1.14 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 $ 0.96 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 10,900,105 4.77 % $ 10,165,470 4.38 % $ 9,621,484 4.29 % $ 9,032,914 4.40 % $ 8,653,632 4.40 % Tax-exempt (2) 19,852 4.14 23,616 4.09 25,195 4.08 26,148 4.07 26,542 4.05 Total loans, net of unearned income 10,919,957 4.77 10,189,086 4.38 9,646,679 4.29 9,059,062 4.40 8,680,174 4.39 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,906 2.73 471 3.41 927 1.73 998 1.99 7,050 1.69 Debt securities: Taxable 1,797,560 2.47 1,775,425 2.37 1,518,572 2.17 1,134,378 2.38 969,715 2.70 Tax-exempt (2) 5,863 2.39 7,148 2.35 8,812 2.36 9,823 2.36 12,382 2.39 Total securities (3) 1,803,423 2.47 1,782,573 2.37 1,527,384 2.17 1,144,201 2.38 982,097 2.70 Federal funds sold 102,028 2.46 30,721 1.21 16,639 0.31 39,445 0.18 8,551 0.19 Restricted equity securities 7,724 3.65 7,724 3.74 7,371 3.70 873 3.18 - - Interest-bearing balances with banks 945,142 2.56 2,332,412 0.80 3,637,882 0.20 4,561,662 0.16 3,761,652 0.16 Total interest-earning assets $ 13,781,180 4.30 $ 14,342,987 3.54 $ 14,836,882 3.06 $ 14,806,241 2.92 $ 13,439,524 3.08 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 256,607 204,994 74,534 79,293 90,034 Net premises and equipment 60,155 60,673 61,209 61,837 62,845 Allowance for credit losses, accrued interest and other assets 294,000 297,893 313,560 303,300 315,178 Total assets $ 14,391,942 $ 14,906,547 $ 15,286,185 $ 15,250,671 $ 13,907,581 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,722,926 0.28 % $ 1,699,602 0.21 % $ 1,594,645 0.20 % $ 1,499,918 0.19 % $ 1,431,420 0.19 % Savings 144,368 0.21 134,469 0.18 135,545 0.17 123,179 0.18 122,579 0.17 Money market 4,444,583 0.89 4,617,021 0.33 4,985,224 0.26 5,100,192 0.26 5,328,291 0.26 Time deposits 809,057 1.16 766,225 0.86 792,930 0.91 807,342 1.05 806,108 1.15 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,120,934 0.76 7,217,317 0.36 7,508,344 0.31 7,530,631 0.33 7,688,398 0.34 Federal funds purchased 1,493,444 2.27 1,550,805 0.79 1,620,012 0.23 1,608,349 0.21 1,205,327 0.21 Other borrowings 65,406 4.19 64,713 4.28 64,708 4.28 64,704 4.23 64,694 4.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,679,784 1.05 % $ 8,832,835 0.46 % $ 9,193,064 0.33 % $ 9,203,684 0.34 % $ 8,958,419 0.35 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 4,410,318 4,824,521 4,870,701 4,856,243 3,800,972 Other liabilities 62,087 58,784 59,619 54,134 48,060 Stockholders' equity 1,263,870 1,205,551 1,156,186 1,121,578 1,078,987 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (24,117) (15,144) 6,615 15,032 21,143 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,391,942 $ 14,906,547 $ 15,286,185 $ 15,250,671 $ 13,907,581 Net interest spread 3.25 % 3.08 % 2.77 % 2.58 % 2.73 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.26 % 2.89 % 2.71 % 2.85 % (1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $3,849, $5,303, $6,823, $7,686, and $7,203 are included in interest income in the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021, and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3) Unrealized (losses) gains on debt securities of $(34,688), $(25,703), $8,245, $18,974, and $26,709 for the third quarter of 2022, second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022, fourth quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2021, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005901/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. 04:11p Servisfirst : Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:03p Earnings Flash (SFBS) SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES Reports Q3 EPS $1.17 MT 04:03p ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Third Quarter of 2022 BU 05:36a North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3- DJ 09/26 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results October 1.. BU 09/20 Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 09/19 ServisFirst Bancshares Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.23 a Share, Payable Oct. 7 to.. MT 09/19 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend BU 09/19 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend, Payable on October 7.. CI 08/17 Insider Sell: Servisfirst Bancshares MT Analyst Recommendations on SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. 04/19 DA Davidson Adjusts ServisFirst Bancshares Price Target to $94 From $92, Maintains Neut.. MT 2021 ServisFirst Bancshares : Seaport Global Initiates Coverage on Ser.. MT 2021 ServisFirst Bancshares : Hovde Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares .. MT