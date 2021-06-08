Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Transfer Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

06/08/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from The NASDAQ Global Select Market. ServisFirst Bancshares’s common stock will begin trading on the NYSE on June 21, 2021 under its current ticker symbol of ‘SFBS’. ServisFirst Bancshares will continue to trade its common stock on NASDAQ until the close of the market on June 18, 2021.

“ServisFirst Bancshares is pleased to join the NYSE, the global leader in listings with many of the world’s most well-established companies, to continue to provide long term value for our customers and shareholders,” stated Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bancshares Chairman, President and CEO.

“We are excited to welcome ServisFirst Bancshares, one of the country’s leading regional banks, as it transfers its listing to the NYSE,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
05:43pServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Transfer Listing of Common Stock to th..
GL
06/04INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at ServisFirst Bancshare..
MT
05/03SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Investor Presentation
PU
05/03SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/28SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. NAMED T : Guardians of Growth in Uncertain Times
GL
04/28SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces New Hire to Tampa Bay Banking Team
PU
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at ServisFirst Bancshares
MT
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/26ServisFirst Bank Announces Director of Business Development
GL
04/26SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces Growth in Central Florida
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 398 M - -
Net income 2021 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 3 875 M 3 875 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,67x
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,00 $
Last Close Price 71,56 $
Spread / Highest target -4,97%
Spread / Average Target -9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.75.83%3 836
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%177 959
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.25.34%75 724
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.25.65%73 713
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.96%63 218
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.55%56 502