Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.    SFBS

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

03/15/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on March 15, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 9, 2021, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2021.  

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbank.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbank.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
DMange@servisfirstbank.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
04:30pServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend
GL
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : ServisFirst Bancshares Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/10SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
03/04SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Bank Announces Private Banking Officer
PU
03/01SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
02/26ServisFirst Bank Names New Head of Private Banking
GL
02/26SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/24ServisFirst Bank Announces Promotions of Two Top Bankers to Executive Vice Pr..
GL
02/22SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES  : Investor Presentation
PU
02/17SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 397 M - -
Net income 2021 188 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 3 204 M 3 204 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 493
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 49,17 $
Last Close Price 59,23 $
Spread / Highest target -8,83%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.47.01%3 204
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.73%178 181
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.39.27%76 550
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.69%64 046
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.11%61 898
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.55%58 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ