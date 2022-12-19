Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
66.49 USD   +3.02%
04:46pServisfirst Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 22%
BU
11/03Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 22%

12/19/2022 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NYSE: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on December 19, 2022, its Board of Directors increased the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.23 per share to $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 3, 2023. ServisFirst has increased its dividend annually since the company went public in 2014.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Piedmont, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbank.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbank.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
04:46pServisfirst Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 22%
BU
11/03Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/31SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
10/18Sector Update: Financial Stocks Underpinning Tuesday Market Gains
MT
10/18Sector Update: Financial Stocks Helping Pace Tuesday Markets Advance
MT
10/18ServisFirst Bancshares Shares Fall After Q3 Earnings Miss
MT
10/17Transcript : ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 17, 202..
CI
10/17Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
10/17ServisFirst Bancshares Posts Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 M - -
Net income 2022 251 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 3 506 M 3 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 64,54 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.-24.02%3 506
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%143 027
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.81%67 907
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.30%52 595
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-13.46%47 394
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.08%44 527