Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFBS   US81768T1088

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15%

12/20/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NYSE: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on December 20, 2021, its Board of Directors increased the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.20 per share to $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 1, 2022. ServisFirst has increased its dividend annually since the company went public in 2014.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbank.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbank.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
DMange@servisfirstbank.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
04:12pServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15%
GL
04:12pServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15%
GL
11/08INSIDER SELL : ServisFirst Bancshares
MT
11/03SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/29SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
10/21SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES : Bank Venice Announces Promotions of Three Leading Bankers
PU
10/18SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES : Posts Higher Q3 EPS, Revenue
MT
10/18SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES : Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
10/18SERVISFIRST : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/18SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 416 M - -
Net income 2021 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 4 440 M 4 440 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 81,91 $
Average target price 80,33 $
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Ashford Broughton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Rodney E. Rushing Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.103.30%4 440
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%157 110
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.77%74 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%64 340
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.04%55 562
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.41%53 478